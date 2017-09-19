|
|Friday, Sept. 22: It’s another night market at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, and this time, it’s pumpkin themed. With a vendor village, mini food festival, outdoor games, live music brought to you by Hear Nebraska, and moonlight yoga with yogi Lora McCarville, this is one hell of a way to start the weekend. Get to Night Market: The Pumpkin Edition, and see what all the fuss is about. The best part? It’s free and you can bring your fur babies and your human babies if you want. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. so there’s plenty of time to check it all out. For more information, head here.