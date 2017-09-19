September 19, 2017 by

PICK OF THE WEEK: Thursday, Sept. 21 – Wednesday, Sept 27: This year at the Joslyn Castle Art and Literary Festival, women are at the center of attention. As Nebraska celebrates its sesquicentennial (150 years), Joslyn Castle celebrates the women artists and authors who’ve helped shape our culture. The festivities kick off Thursday night with a reading by Nebraska State Poet Twyla M. Hansen and will continue through Wednesday, with special events happening all weekend. For a complete list of all the fun, go here.
Friday, Sept. 22: It’s another night market at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, and this time, it’s pumpkin themed. With a vendor village, mini food festival, outdoor games, live music brought to you by Hear Nebraska, and moonlight yoga with yogi Lora McCarville, this is one hell of a way to start the weekend. Get to Night Market: The Pumpkin Edition, and see what all the fuss is about. The best part? It’s free and you can bring your fur babies and your human babies if you want. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. so there’s plenty of time to check it all out. For more information, head here.
Friday, Sept. 23: Don’t miss the chance to watch the most darling couple of the country music world perform together live this Friday at the CenturyLink Center for their Soul2Soul tour. Despite rumors of scandalous affairs and gay conspiracy theories, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw remain the envy of couples everywhere, working side by side and raising a family together. While there may not be any cheap seats here, you are getting to see two country music legends at once. Plus, this is the first time Faith has toured in 10 years, so see her while you can. The lovefest starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.
Sunday, Sept. 24: It’s never too early for a good Oktoberfest beer, is it? Brickway Brewery & Distillery says no way. Help them kick off the fall season at the Brickway Oktoberfest Party this Sunday and try their latest brews. Specifically, their session seasonal Oktoberfest of course. The party starts at 11 a.m. with music from local folk-punk band The Killigans starting at 2 p.m. Kick off your favorite fall festival the right way, with good beer, good music, some German food, and all the fun you could ask for on a Sunday Funday. Hop on over here for more info.
Sunday, Sept. 24 : Columbian-born reggaetón singer J Balvin hits Omaha full force this Sunday at the Ralston Arena. The singer has come a long way since moving to Oklahoma as a teenager so he could learn English. He’s now one of the biggest names in reggaetón, getting Pharrell to be on his new album, Energia, and being asked to remix one of Justin Bieber’s songs. Catch him while you can. To get tickets, go here now.
Sunday, Sept. 24: Whether you want to run, walk, or parade with your four-legged friends, the Margre Durham Walk for the Animals 2017 has you covered. This event has a little of everything–beer, burgers, and even a photo booth for you and your beloved hound. Don’t have your own pup? Don’t worry. This is an event to benefit the Nebraska Humane Society and there will be plenty of adorable adoptable dogs here as well. To sign up today, or if you can’t make it and just want to donate, put your paw right here.
