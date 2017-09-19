Friday, Sept. 22: It’s another night market at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, and this time, it’s pumpkin themed. With a vendor village, mini food festival, outdoor games, live music brought to you by Hear Nebraska, and moonlight yoga with yogi Lora McCarville, this is one hell of a way to start the weekend. Get to Night Market: The Pumpkin Edition, and see what all the fuss is about. The best part? It’s free and you can bring your fur babies and your human babies if you want. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. so there’s plenty of time to check it all out. For more information, head here. Friday, Sept. 23: Don’t miss the chance to watch the most darling couple of the country music world perform together live this Friday at the CenturyLink Center for their Soul2Soul tour. Despite rumors of scandalous affairs and gay conspiracy theories, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw remain the envy of couples everywhere, working side by side and raising a family together. While there may not be any cheap seats here, you are getting to see two country music legends at once. Plus, this is the first time Faith has toured in 10 years, so see her while you can. The lovefest starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets. Sunday, Sept. 24: It’s never too early for a good Oktoberfest beer, is it? Brickway Brewery & Distillery says no way. Help them kick off the fall season at the Brickway Oktoberfest Party this Sunday and try their latest brews. Specifically, their session seasonal Oktoberfest of course. The party starts at 11 a.m. with music from local folk-punk band The Killigans starting at 2 p.m. Kick off your favorite fall festival the right way, with good beer, good music, some German food, and all the fun you could ask for on a Sunday Funday. Hop on over here for more info.