|Friday, Sept. 15: Get ready to play dress-up again this weekend. Whether you want to go as 007 himself, one of the Bond girls, or one of the villians, costumes are encouraged at the Durham Museum’s Shaken, Not Stirredevent. Just make sure you’re over 21, because it’s a kid-free zone for this swanky party. With craps, roulette, and blackjack going on, not to mention the dancing and martini demonstrations, that’s probably for the best. Cut loose and let your inner spy out. The party starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. So get yourself a babysitter, or a petsitter, (or maybe a you-sitter) and get to the Durham. Put your goldfinger here to find out more.