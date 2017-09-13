Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 24: Want to feel good about going out to eat every night? Then get ready for Omaha Restaurant Week, because it starts today. Participating restaurants will offer a prix fixe menu (a set menu for a fixed price). Don’t worry if not everyone in your party wants what they’re offering. The restaurants will be serving up their regular menus as well. The best part? Five percent of each prix fixe meal will be donated to Food Bank for the Heartland. So get out and feed yourself while helping those in need. To find out if your favorite restaurant is participating, go here. Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17: Looking for a whole different kind of festival? Maybe you just can’t wait for that fall weather to start and you need something to give you that warm, autumnal feeling? The 49th Annual AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City is just the place to feed that fix (literally). Everything apple will be on hand, from pie, to cider, to salads—if it can be made from apples, you’ll find it here. There’s also a parade, a classic car show, three days of carnival fun, and six craft fairs. It’s no wonder this festival was named one of the top 10 Fall Harvest Festivals in America by USA Today. Don’t miss out on all the fall fun. Click here and get a complete list of events. Friday, Sept. 15: Get ready to play dress-up again this weekend. Whether you want to go as 007 himself, one of the Bond girls, or one of the villians, costumes are encouraged at the Durham Museum’s Shaken, Not Stirredevent. Just make sure you’re over 21, because it’s a kid-free zone for this swanky party. With craps, roulette, and blackjack going on, not to mention the dancing and martini demonstrations, that’s probably for the best. Cut loose and let your inner spy out. The party starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. So get yourself a babysitter, or a petsitter, (or maybe a you-sitter) and get to the Durham. Put your goldfinger here to find out more.