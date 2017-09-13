September 13, 2017 by

PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday, Sept. 16 : Music festival season isn’t over yet, folks. We hope you marked your calendars for this year’s New Generation Music Festival, because it’s going to be good. Not only will you get to see Rakim and Talib Kweli, but also see them for free. Not to mention many local acts, such as Satchel Grande, Jocelyn, and Clark & Company, who will be featured in an upcoming issue of Encounter. The NGM Festival promotes inclusivity and awareness while cultivating local talent. The show starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. To get the complete lineup or to purchase VIP, meet and greet, or priority entry tickets, rush on over here.
Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 24: Want to feel good about going out to eat every night? Then get ready for Omaha Restaurant Week, because it starts today. Participating restaurants will offer a prix fixe menu (a set menu for a fixed price). Don’t worry if not everyone in your party wants what they’re offering. The restaurants will be serving up their regular menus as well. The best part? Five percent of each prix fixe meal will be donated to Food Bank for the Heartland. So get out and feed yourself while helping those in need. To find out if your favorite restaurant is participating, go here.
Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17: Looking for a whole different kind of festival? Maybe you just can’t wait for that fall weather to start and you need something to give you that warm, autumnal feeling? The 49th Annual AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City is just the place to feed that fix (literally). Everything apple will be on hand, from pie, to cider, to salads—if it can be made from apples, you’ll find it here. There’s also a parade, a classic car show, three days of carnival fun, and six craft fairs. It’s no wonder this festival was named one of the top 10 Fall Harvest Festivals in America by USA Today. Don’t miss out on all the fall fun. Click here and get a complete list of events.
Friday, Sept. 15: Get ready to play dress-up again this weekend. Whether you want to go as 007 himself, one of the Bond girls, or one of the villians, costumes are encouraged at the Durham Museum’s Shaken, Not Stirredevent. Just make sure you’re over 21, because it’s a kid-free zone for this swanky party. With craps, roulette, and blackjack going on, not to mention the dancing and martini demonstrations, that’s probably for the best. Cut loose and let your inner spy out. The party starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. So get yourself a babysitter, or a petsitter, (or maybe a you-sitter) and get to the Durham. Put your goldfinger here to find out more.
Saturday, Sept. 16: Celebrate all that is Blackstone at this year’s Farnam Festival. For the music nerds, this year’s lineup includes Tennis, Shannon and The Clams, Miwi La Lupa, and more. For you film and television geeks, Timmy Williams of The Whitest Kids U’Know is the host this year. And for the sportos, don’t worry, they didn’t forget about you. The Nebraska game against the Northern Illinois Huskies will be playing onstage as well, on a 10×5-foot LED screen. To get in on all the action, head on over here.
Saturday, Sept. 16: Sorry, young ones. This is another 21 and over gig. Beer on the Boardwalk at Fontenelle Forest is happening this weekend and it’s the perfect excuse to go out, commune with nature, and drink a little local beer. Add some food and some Cajun music, and it’s a regular party in the woods. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. So get out on the boardwalk and hang out with the trees. To find out how, walk on over here.
Sunday, Sept. 17: Feeling the need to get your heart rate up? Then we have good news for you. The 42nd Annual Omaha Marathon is here again and it’s the perfect opportunity to get outside and get your blood pumping. Whether you like running a full marathon or maybe just going out for a mile or two, there’s something for everyone. To sign up or just to find out more, run on over here.
Sunday, Sept. 17: End your weekend with a little poetry. Celebrate queer voices at this week’s Gender Revolt! Poetry and Spoken Word Open Micnight at Muglife Coffee. This event is presented by UNO Women’s and Gender Studies Program in partnership with Nebraska Writer’s Collective, Muglife, and Film Streams. The screening of Pariah will be followed by a post-film panel discussion. Pariah tells the story of an  African-American teenager embracing her identity as a lesbian while navigating life in Brooklyn. Snacks and beverages will be available. For more info, go here If you want to learn about future poetry events, go here.
