Omaha’s favorite funk band Satchel Grande helped kick off the holiday festivities Saturday, Dec. 22, with a show at Slowdown in NoDo.

The opening act was “Nebraska thunderfunk” band A Ferocious Jungle Cat. They went on at 9 p.m. to get the party started with their groovy, danceable tunes—a perfect accompaniment for Satchel’s funkadelic, booty-shaking, jazzy rock.

Satchel took the stage at around 10:15 and kicked things into high gear, playing many throwback songs with some new, instant classics thrown in for good measure. The crowd joined in, dancing and singing along.

It was a night of roaring cheers and rocking moves, with some bonus Christmas cheer rounding out the evening.

My advice? Be sure to add a Satchel Grande show to your holiday to-do list next year. And always keep an eye on A Ferocious Jungle Cat.