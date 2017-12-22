These autobiographical pieces and corresponding photos are part of a special edition of 60PLUS featuring local residents who prove that fashion has no age limits.

Rick Carey and David Scott, 70s

We’re the “Style Guys,” whose lives have been filled with wonderful experiences around the world together for the past 47 years. We are both in our “Sensational 70s.”

David is from Kansas City, where he grew up in a construction family. He studied commercial design and fashion illustration at the University of Kansas and cosmetology in Los Angeles. After working in Atlanta’s top salon, he headed to Omaha.

Rick was born in California. His dad worked for Douglas Aircraft during the time of Pearl Harbor. They moved back to Omaha, where he grew up. He studied theater and dance at the University of Utah, and took interior design classes at UNO. Hearing loss forced a career change, and he studied cosmetology at Capitol Beauty School. He worked at salons in NYC prior to returning to Omaha.

We connected on Labor Day in 1970 and have been traveling, studying, and using our expertise in fashion, beauty, and design to enrich our lives and the lives of those around us ever since. It’s been a fascinating trip!

We’ve received several awards throughout our career. One of the most meaningful to us was the “Industry Icon” Fashion Impact Award from the Fashion Institute Guild in 2015. However, we are most proud of conquering Rick’s cancer and now live daily by this quote from a friend: “LOBTALEM”

(Living on Borrowed Time and Loving Every Moment.)

Toasting “LOBTALEM” every night with red wine, we share our lives with Lady Annabel—our cavalier spaniel.

Be kind. Get a dog, and go for walks together. Read. Keep your mind active. Dress in your style, but always make a statement. Drink two glasses of red wine each evening. Take care of your body and exercise. Lastly, always look in the mirror, front and back, before leaving home.

This article was printed in the January/February edition of Omaha Magazine.