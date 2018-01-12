The new Monarch Prime & Bar lends itself to bold and polished looks. Sleek silhouettes, tailored fits, a little bit of romance and everything that sparkles and shines make for a lush escape from the ennui of overly casual day-to-day.







Photography by Bill Sitzmann

Location at Monarch Prime & Bar

Modeled by Lynlee B., Brian H., Develop Models

Hair (Lynlee) by MJ Hartig Curb Appeal Salon and Spa Makeup (Lynlee) by Jared Spence

Wardrobe Styling & Creative Direction By Jared Spence Clothing (Lynlee) by Lion’s Mane Vintage, H&M, stylist’s own; Clothing By (Brian) model’s own







This article was printed in the January/February 2018 edition of Encounter.