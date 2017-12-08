This chili is a perfect chilly day recipe. Keep these ingredients on hand for busy days. No worry about thawing chicken for this recipe. Simply open a few cans, add some spices, and within 20 minutes serve a warm and hearty meal.



Ingredients

Two 15-oz. cans cannelloni bean (use liquid in the can)

One 15-oz. can chili beans (drain and rinse)

One 15-oz.can black beans (drain and rinse)

One 15-oz. can garbanzo beans (drain and rinse)

One 28-oz. can diced tomatoes

One 10-oz. can chicken breast chunks in water

One tablespoon chili powder

One teaspoon cumin

1-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preparation

1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, combine beans, diced tomatoes, spices, salt, and pepper, then mix in chicken breast chunks.

2. Bring to a simmer, turn the heat to low, and let cook 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Serve with crusty bread and a sprinkle of cheese, if desired.

This recipe was originally printed in the Winter 2018 edition of Family Guide.