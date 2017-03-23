



Friday, March 24: Mix a little political activism with some great live music and the best Moscow mules in Omaha Friday night at Brothers Lounge, 3812 Farnam St. Come meet District 3 City Council Candidate D’Shawn Cunningham and listen to music from the much-buzzed-about punk-rocker David Nance. The City Council primary is April 4, and Cunningham promises to be a councilmember who will “fight for working-class people.”



Thursday, March 23-April 15: This new play Silent Sky premieres Thursday night at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. It tells the story of the real women “computers” working in the Harvard Observatory during the beginning stages of modern astronomy. Science, history, and love create the story of a strong woman navigating romance and astronomy to make history in a male-dominated field. bluebarn.org



Friday-Saturday, March 24-25: Voted one of the top-100 shows in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine, the 2017 Spring Festival: An Arts and Crafts Affair ushers in the season beginning Friday at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Enjoy entertainment, food, drinks, and hourly drawings while viewing and purchasing handcrafted works from hundreds of the nation’s top artists and crafters. ralstonarena.com



Saturday, March 25: Bring you own mug to the 12th annual Bockfest this Saturday at the Huber-Haus German Bier Hall and Crescent Moon Alehouse, 3578 Farnam St. This indoor/outdoor German-tradition-inspired festival features authentic Bock biers on tap and food from the Crescent Moon grill. Live music by the Barry Boyce Band will keep you bockin’ and German-themed costumes are encouraged. Admission is free. Make sure your bring-along-mug is marked with the European half-liter or one-liter fill lines. Limited souvenir 2017 Bockfest mugs also will be available. facebook.com/events/1842594016008065/



Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26: What better way to celebrate the start of spring than by checking out the 30th Annual Orchid Show and Sale this weekend at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This annual event, put on by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, displays orchids from internationally known vendors to local growers. Those interested in growing orchids will find plenty of varieties for sale. lauritzengardens.org



Sunday, March 26: Race continues to be a contentious issue, even five decades after the classic film Imitation of Life shocked audiences with its tale of class and race. Directed by Douglas Sirk, Life tells the story of two mothers—one white and one black—struggling to raise defiant daughters in the 1950s. Screen siren Lana Turner proved she was more than a pretty face in this memorable film that the U.S. Library of Congress recently selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant.” A discussion of the film will follow the screening Sunday night at Filmstreams, 1340 Mike Fahey St. filmstreams.org