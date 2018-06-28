Pick of the Week—Saturday, June 30: It’s Pride weekend in Omaha and there’s plenty going on. This year’s Heartland Pride Festival is at Baxter Arena, with the parade happening across the river in downtown Council Bluffs this Saturday. The festival will feature a free, outdoor area with games, karaoke, and more. But for a mere $12 ($18 day of show), you can head inside and check out the vendors, talk-back sessions, activities with the Pride Alliance, Kids Corner, amazing entertainment, and more! There’s also a Youth Pride event for 13-20 year olds at Baxter on Friday evening. At this special event, there will be live music, mentorship, an awards ceremony, and the creation of a time capsule. To find out all the details, head here.

Thursday, June 28: No time on the weekends for shopping the farmers markets? Get to Rockbrook Village Organic Farmers Market instead, happening every Thursday evening this summer from 4-7 p.m. You’ll find grass-fed meats, free-range eggs, all-natural soaps and beauty products, and more. And you can just stop by on your way home from work, rather than dragging yourself out of the house on a weekend morning. For a full list of local, responsible vendors, click here.

Friday, June 29: Metro Credit Union Celebrates America this Friday with a free concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park featuring The Confidentials, Starship, and Survivor. Don’t fool around. This free show packs in the die-hard fans and casual revelers alike, so parking can be hard to find if you don’t have the eye of the tiger. Planning on traveling across the miles? Maybe grab a Lyft instead so you can fully enjoy this rock music extravaganza. See the full schedule here.

Saturday, June 30: Love all things lavender? Take a little drive over to Thurman, Iowa, for the Lavender Bloom Festival 2018 at Moonstone Lavender Gardens. For just $5, you can make a wreath, a fairy house, enjoy some lavender fare and refreshments, and dance with the fireflies. Live music from singer/songwriter Jack Miller, a food truck, and wine from Sugar Clay Winery make for a relaxing, enjoyable, fragrant evening. Learn more here.

Sunday, July 1: Catch 10 bands for only $8 at the seventh annual Canada Day at The Waiting Room Lounge. Canadian music will abound, and of course, beer. Canadian snacks will also be available, namely poutine from The Dire Lion food truck. Best of all, it’s for a good cause, ya know? This is a benefit for the Siena/Francis House, so don’t be a hoser. Head out and enjoy all things Canuck this Sunday for a good cause. (Please note: I restrained from using the word “eh?” despite a deep urge to do so.) Click here for more info.