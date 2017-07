A keen fit—and muted hues—balanced with neutrals help build polished looks this summer. Be the man you’ve always wanted to be with a picture-perfect wardrobe to boot.

-Jared Spence

Clothing provided by Grae Clothing & SILO

photography by Bill Sitzmann

design by Derek Joy

Styling by Jared Spence

Makeup by Anastasia Vaughn for Victor Victoria Salon and Spa

Hair by April Heller for Victor Victoria Salon and Spa

Modeled by Alex O

graeclothing.com | silostore.com | victorvictoriasalon.com

Circolo Jersey jacket, Gran Sasso polo, Gage denim, Jack Mason nautical watch -courtesy Grae Clothing

Randolf Engineering aviator sunglasses -courtesy Grae Clothing

Stussy paisley shirt, Polar Skate Co. happy/sad socks -courtesy SILO Cripple Creek Hat Co. leather bracelets -courtesy Grae Clothing

HUF chambray shirt, VANS range shorts -courtesy SILO

Lipson textured print shirt, To Boot New York blue suede belt, Sartore contrast trim pants -courtesy Grae Clothing

Eton Red Gingham shirt, Gran Sasso v-neck sweater, Vince five-pocket pants, To Boot New York Chester leather belt -courtesy Grae Clothing

This article was printed in the July/August 2017 of Encounter.