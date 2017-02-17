This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56

After graduating from the School of Culinary Arts at Metro Community College in 1973, Patricia Barron worked in the corporate world. She retired from Qwest 30 years later.

Did she head for the beach? No. At age 65, she continued working, fulfilling her lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant.

“You’re never too old to pursue your dreams,” she says, “I’m going to work until I’m 100 years old.

In December 2007, she opened the restaurant she had dreamt about. The menu is as deliciously rich and full of history as its owner who says: “We prepare food the way my mother and grandmother did, made from scratch with a little soul and lots of love.”

And the owner keeps going, not letting age slow her down.

The restaurant’s nationally known cuisine, service and down home atmosphere keep customers coming back.

Big Mama’s is headed for a new location next year. Combining her restaurant and sandwich shop in the 75 North Revitalization Project, a development of homes, apartments, and condos. The menu at the new location will feature many of the foods she has become famous for along with a few new items which Big Mama is excited to introduce to her customers.

bigmamaskitchen.com