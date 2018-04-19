This sponsored content appears in the native advertising magazine Faces of Omaha. To view the page, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/faces_2018/78=

“Dieting is not easy. It takes commitment, focus, and sacrifice,” remarks Dr. Carter Abbott, author and creator of The OWL Diet plan. The first OWL participants were Dr. Abbott and his wife, Lenore, who collectively lost 47 pounds. In the past 10 years over 3,000 people have participated in The OWL Diet, which teaches them new, healthful food behaviors. The Omaha Weight Loss Diet plan is a reduced-calorie diet combined with hormone and prescription medication options that help with hunger, metabolism, and energy. The result is an average weight loss of 15 to 20 pounds per month. Weekly visits for monitoring, coaching, and support helps patients achieve their weight loss goals. By learning how to shop, cook and eat better, participants can achieve permanent weight loss. In the end it’s about taking back control of our weight and leading a longer more fulfilling life. Locate a participating OWL Diet provider by going to the website and scheduling a free consultation.

The OWL Diet

owldiet.com