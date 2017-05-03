Omaha Magazine had a strong showing at the 2017 Great Plains Journalism Awards in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 1, 2017.

The magazine received 12 awards, including four first-place honors, for work produced in 2016.

Creative Director Bill Sitzmann nearly swept the magazine photo categories, and he brought home the major “Magazine Photographer of the Year” trophy.

Congrats to Bill and the amazing contributors/staff of Omaha Magazine!

Winners and Finalists at the 2016 Great Plains Journalism Awards

MAGAZINE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann

MAGAZINE PORTRAIT

First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann

Bill Sitzmann Finalist: Bill Sitzmann

MAGAZINE SPECIALTY PHOTO

Finalist: Bill Sitzmann

Finalist Bill Sitzmann

MAGAZINE FEATURE PHOTO

First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann

Bill Sitzmann Finalist: Bill Sitzmann

MULTIMEDIA PROJECT OR SERIES

MAGAZINE NEWS WRITING

First-Place Winner: Greg Jerrett, Sam S., Doug Meigs (part-1 and part-2), “Dying for Opiates in Omaha: What does the national crisis of opioid and heroin abuse look like in Omaha, Nebraska?” and “My Battle With Opiates”

Greg Jerrett, Sam S., Doug Meigs (part-1 and part-2), “Dying for Opiates in Omaha: What does the national crisis of opioid and heroin abuse look like in Omaha, Nebraska?” and “My Battle With Opiates” Finalist: Doug Meigs, “Gone Girls: Human Trafficking in the Heartland”

MAGAZINE COLUMN WRITING

MAGAZINE COVER