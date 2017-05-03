Omaha Magazine had a strong showing at the 2017 Great Plains Journalism Awards in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 1, 2017.
The magazine received 12 awards, including four first-place honors, for work produced in 2016.
Creative Director Bill Sitzmann nearly swept the magazine photo categories, and he brought home the major “Magazine Photographer of the Year” trophy.
Congrats to Bill and the amazing contributors/staff of Omaha Magazine!
Winners and Finalists at the 2016 Great Plains Journalism Awards
MAGAZINE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
- First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann
MAGAZINE PORTRAIT
- First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann
- Finalist: Bill Sitzmann
MAGAZINE SPECIALTY PHOTO
- Finalist: Bill Sitzmann
- Finalist Bill Sitzmann
MAGAZINE FEATURE PHOTO
- First-Place Winner: Bill Sitzmann
- Finalist: Bill Sitzmann
MULTIMEDIA PROJECT OR SERIES
- Finalist: Christopher Marshall, Charles Trimble, Marisa M. Cummings, James Vnuk, Doug Meigs, “Omaha Language Revitalization,” a multi-part series in print with online video of elders speaking and exclusive online essay by Chuck Trimble
MAGAZINE NEWS WRITING
- First-Place Winner: Greg Jerrett, Sam S., Doug Meigs (part-1 and part-2), “Dying for Opiates in Omaha: What does the national crisis of opioid and heroin abuse look like in Omaha, Nebraska?” and “My Battle With Opiates”
- Finalist: Doug Meigs, “Gone Girls: Human Trafficking in the Heartland”
MAGAZINE COLUMN WRITING
- Finalist: Douglas Wesselman (Otis Twelve), “Not Funny”
MAGAZINE COVER
- Finalist: Kristen Hoffman, Matt Wieczorek, Bill Sitzmann, September/October issue of Omaha Magazine, a two-part cover with English text translated into the Omaha language