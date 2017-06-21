When summertime arrives, my husband and I have a tradition of inviting friends and family to our lakeside property to share food, sip cocktails, and watch fireworks.

Summer get-togethers would not be the same without a favorite beverage, and we thought our July/August issue would be the perfect time to incorporate a cold drink with my year-long makeover project (to help the DIY article fit with the issue’s food theme).

That’s how I decided to have a friendly competition to see who can make the best pink grapefruit martini!

My friend Mark Kitson, from Louie’s Wine Dive, was in for the challenge. He hosted the contest. The winning drink (mine) is featured in the photo of my project.

Also inside this issue is the Abels family’s dream grill. Years of planning culminated in their perfect outdoor space for entertaining. And take a peek into owner and chef extraordinaire Nicola Shartrand’s many kitchens. We show you her personal home kitchen, where some of Omaha best pasta recipes originated, along with the story behind her newest culinary adventure.

Other fun food-themed stories range from a lawyer raising livestock at his home in the Ponca Hills, to the old farmhouse that has supported generations of farmers (who drive into Omaha for farmers markets every weekend), and more.

From Omaha Home to your home, we hope you have a safe and happy summer!

~Sandy

This letter was printed in the July/August 2017 Edition of Omaha Home.