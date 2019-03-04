Omaha Fashion Week has grown into the nation’s fifth largest fashion event, showcasing designers’ work from across the Midwest.

They hosted their Spring 2019 runway fashion show February 25-March 2nd.

The week kicked off with a stunning bridal showcase. Local vendors, boutiques, and designers showed off the latest bridal trends.

The first half of the show presented designs from Ellynne Bridal, Noa Brides, and Dream Dress Express.

In keeping with the theme, wedding cake and sparkling wine were served to guests during intermission. The Absolut Elyx Bar was open, serving cocktails to those who don’t go in for the bubbly.

The second half of the show featured attire from Vanya Designs, Dillard’s, Arc Bridal, and Denise Ervin Designs.

Day two of Omaha Fashion Week was Metropolitan Community College Student Night, which allows local high schoolers and mentees from fashion mentoring programs show off their mini collections.

Students from Central High School, Joslyn’s Fashion Arts Program at Yates Community Center, FCCLA, and Nebraska 4-H showed their designs in the first half, with students from Burke High School, South High School, and Kent Bellows taking over during the second half.

Pretty in Patina, a boutique located in the Old Market, hosted the preparty with DJ SharkWeek laying down the beats.

Day three showcased the University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s department of textiles, merchandising, and fashion design. This was the second annual UNL Student Showcase, with over 30 designers competing for four different scholarships.

During the first half of the show, the students displayed two sciences of dress. Daywear and semi-formal hit the runway hard from the start, while the second half included formal wear and experimental, which wowed the crowd and provided a stellar ending to the show.

Bridget Sayles, Jaclyn Tejeda, Anna Kuhlman, and Samirah Alotaibi each took home a scholarship. (Congratulations, ladies.)

Day four of Omaha Fashion Week was the always-popular Methodist Survivor Show, presented by Xenon Academy. Over 130 cancer survivors were a part of this special, sold-out event.

The American Midwest Ballet started the show, with the dancers dressed as poppies from The Wizard of Oz fluttering across the stage to Camille Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre.

The cancer survivors, ranging in age from 3 to 81, walked in looks from Dillard’s, Little Mango, Old Navy, Bliss Boutique, Christopher & Banks, Skyz Boutique, Mainstream, Dress Barn, Soft Surroundings, and Christian Nobel.

Day five of Omaha Fashion Week was another sold-out show for the ADORNED Emerging Designer Showcase.

Headliner, Vivi Design Studio, started the evening off with her children’s clothing collection, showcasing bright colors and bold prints.

Victoria Cygan, Melissa Atkinson, Otto & Olsen, and Greta Slagle also presented their designs during the first half of the show.

The second half included Elem by ML, Xi 2 Si, KLYNNE, and Blond, who closed out the evening with breathtaking designs.

Day six, aka the final runway day, was the GILDED Featured Designer Showcase finale. Appropriately, the night was filled with eye-catching designs covered in gold and sparkle.

Extravagant designs from Abigail Faith, Rachel Pollak Designs, J. Tierney Designs, CJB Designs, Makenzie Lesiak, Roger Figueroa, Little Lola Bunny, Rachel Patten, Only by Faith, and Indigo Eye Designs worked the runway for all its worth. It was a fitting ending for a fashionista’s dream week.

Omaha Fashion Week is a great way for fashion-conscious Omahans (and guests) to enjoy a week filled with unique designs and to meet like-minded, stylish trendsetters.

If you can’t get enough of the outfits, or are interested in attending and/or getting involved, visit omahafashionweek.com

