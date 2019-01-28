The 13th Annual Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards celebrated another year of prosperity and dedication to the arts last night, Jan. 27, at the Slowdown. View Omaha Magazine’s livestream of the awards on Facebook (click here).

Hosts Beaufield Berry and Dominique Morgan opened the show with witty banter balanced between heartfelt sentiment and unreserved laughter. Other presenters throughout the evening kept up the hilarity with a flask bracelet, creative name (mis)pronunciations, and a running joke about a limp microphone that just couldn’t keep it up.

As winners’ names flashed across the screen, some of the most hardworking and talented Omaha creatives made their way towards the stage to accept their awards. In a happy misfortune, several winners were unable to attend due to active tours or performances, a testament to the commitment and success these artists are living. For those winners in attendance, an ongoing theme emerged through the acceptance speeches: a love for Omaha, overwhelming support between fellow artists, and many shout-outs to moms.

Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Houston Alexander said it best: “It’s never been about me; it’s always been about we.” The hip-hop artist, DJ, and athlete was honored for all his contributions to Omaha’s creative scene and his passion for helping other artists pursue their dreams. “We are here for all the artists and all the artistry in this building,” he said.

The evening featured uplifting and moving performances by several nominees and winners, including Pony Creek, Trac Schacht, and Esencia Latina. Artist of the Year Award-winner Jocelyn also took to the stage with a last-minute song change to her new track, “Not in Your Name.”

Many thanks to the OEAA board of directors, sponsors, and donors for making this celebration of Omaha’s artistry happen. Omaha Magazine is honored to be a media sponsor of the awards. For more information on how you can support the OEAA and local artists, visit oea-awards.org.

2019 OEAA Winners

Music

Best Rock: Freakabout

Best Hard Rock: Arson City

Best Alternative/Indie: See Through Dresses

Best Metal: Supermoon

Best DJ: SharkWeek

Best Americana/Folk: Andrea von Kampen

Best Country: Clarence Tilton

Best R&B: Dominique Morgan

Best Soul: Mesonjixx

Best Hip Hop/Rap: Dilla Kids

Best Blues: Hector Anchondo

Best Jazz: Mitch Towne

Best Pop: Jocelyn

Best Progressive Rock/Experimental/EDM: Plaque Blague

Best Punk: R.A.F.

Best World Music: The Bishops

Best Cover Band: Secret Weapon

Local Album of the Year: High Places, Matt Cox

Artist of the Year: Jocelyn

Best New Artist: Evandale

Best Recording Studio: ARC Studios

Best Live Music Sound Engineer: Dan Brennan

Lifetime Achievement Award

Houston Alexander

Visual Arts

Best Visual Artist: Watie White

Best Emerging Visual Artist: Celeste Butler

Best 2-D Artist: Camille Hawbaker Voorhees

Best 3-D Artist: Bart Vargas

Best New Media Artist: Ella Weber

Best Group Show: Museum of Alternative History at KANEKO

Best Solo Show: Love is a Rippling Circle, Camille Hawbaker Voorhees

Best 2-Person Show: Everything All At Once, Victoria Hoyt & Camille Hawbaker Voorhees

Best Public Art: 100 People, Watie White

Best Presentation in a Non-Traditional Format: Cream on Top at The Butter Factory

Performing Arts

Best Director (Play): Denise Chapman, The Mountaintop

Best Director (Musical): Jerry Jay Cranford, Newsies

Best Actor (Play): Bill Hutson, Eminent Domain

Best Actor (Musical): Regina Palmer, Once On This Island

Best Supporting Actor (Play): Raydell Cordell III, Stupid F#%*ing Bird

Best Supporting Actor (Musical): Cathy Hirsch, Singin’ In The Rain

Best Youth Performer: Chloe Irwin, Parade

Best Dramatic Play: Eminent Domain, Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Comedic Play: Stupid F*king Bird, Omaha Community Playhouse

Best Premiere of a New, Original, Local Script: Laura Campbell, Eminent Domain

Best Musical: Newsies, Rose Theater

Best Dance Production: African Culture Connection

Best Performance Poet: Trac Schact

Best Comedian: Aubree Sweeney

Best Comedy Ensemble: Live! At the Backline

Outstanding Lighting Design: Ernie Gubbels, The City in the City in the City

Outstanding Prop Design: Amy Reiner, The City in the City in the City

Outstanding Scenic Design: Robyn Helwig, Josh Mullady & Ben Adams, The Dairy Maid-Right

Outstanding Costume Design: Erin Bragg, Van Gogh and Me

Outstanding Sound Design: John Gibilisco, Eminent Domain

Outstanding Choreographer: Sue Gillespie Booton, Newsies

Outstanding Music Direction: Doran Schmidt, Spring Awakening

Visit oea-awards.org for more information.