|Friday, Oct. 20: Get your freak on early with the Queerniverse Debut Show at OutrSpaces this Friday. Queerniverse is Nebraska’s first people-of-color-centric and queer-inclusive burlesque troupe. Their goal is to combat societal standards and promote body positivity. OutrSpaces, 528 S. 24th St., provides shared resources for performing artists to help engage their surrounding communities. The joining of these two groups is a perfect storm of inclusivity and fun. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, but whatever you can give will help, even if it’s just appreciation. To learn more, go here.