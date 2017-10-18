October 18, 2017 by

PICK OF THE WEEK: Friday, Oct. 20, to Saturday, Oct. 21: No matter what you think of Russia, the country has brought us some incredibly talented composers. Catch Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky by the Omaha Symphony at the Holland Performing Arts Center this weekend and hear for yourself. These two world-renowned, romantic-era musical virtuosos’ compositions have been wresting emotions from listeners for decades (over a century in Tchaikovsky’s case). Open your mind, your ears, and your heart this weekend and let the music take your troubles away. To get your tickets now, click here.
Friday, Oct. 20: Get your freak on early with the Queerniverse Debut Show at OutrSpaces this Friday. Queerniverse is Nebraska’s first people-of-color-centric and queer-inclusive burlesque troupe. Their goal is to combat societal standards and promote body positivity. OutrSpaces, 528 S. 24th St., provides shared resources for performing artists to help engage their surrounding communities. The joining of these two groups is a perfect storm of inclusivity and fun. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, but whatever you can give will help, even if it’s just appreciation. To learn more, go here.
Saturday, Oct. 21: Are you looking for something to spruce up your home? Maybe you’d like to change the vibe without doing a complete remodel? If so, you need to head to hutchFEST 2017 this weekend at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. You’ll find items by artists from across the Midwest. It’s a mix of modern design, handmade wares, and unique found objects. This flourishing festival, which moved from its traditional home at Midtown Crossing to Mid-America Center because of forecasted inclement weather, also features live music and food and brews from local businesses. Learn more here.
Saturday, Oct. 21: Autumn Saturdays don’t have to be all about football. This weekend you can head to Lincoln for the 2017 Celebration of Nebraska Books at the Nebraska History Museum from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Featured award presentations are the Nebraska Center for the Book’s 2017 Nebraska Book Awards, Mildred Bennett Award, and Jane Geske Award. The 2017 One Book One Nebraska book selection Black Elk Speaks by John G. Neihardt also will be featured. For the full rundown, go here.
Sunday, Oct. 22: Have you ever wondered what things look like from the other side of the curtain? You can find out at the Orpheum 90th Anniversary Open House this Sunday. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes tour and you’ll get to learn about the artwork and architecture of one of the area’s oldest theaters. There will even be some refreshments to help keep your energy up during the tour. This free event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. To find out more, go here.
Sunday, Oct. 22: Take a trip back to the grungy, gothic ’90s this Sunday night at Girlie Night: The Craft Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse. This magical movie is full of clichés sure to get you ready for Halloween or, more appropriately, All Hallows’ Eve. Whether or not you’ve seen The Craft, chances are you’ll identify with one of these witchy, bitchy ladies. Check out the mystery and chaos that can be wrought by four angsty, teenage witches this Sunday evening. Show starts at 7 p.m. For advance tickets, go here.
