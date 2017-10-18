PICK OF THE WEEK:

Friday, Oct. 20: Get your freak on early with the Queerniverse Debut Show at OutrSpaces this Friday. Queerniverse is Nebraska’s first people-of-color-centric and queer-inclusive burlesque troupe. Their goal is to combat societal standards and promote body positivity. OutrSpaces, 528 S. 24th St., provides shared resources for performing artists to help engage their surrounding communities. The joining of these two groups is a perfect storm of inclusivity and fun. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door, but whatever you can give will help, even if it’s just appreciation. To learn more, go here. Saturday, Oct. 21: Are you looking for something to spruce up your home? Maybe you’d like to change the vibe without doing a complete remodel? If so, you need to head to hutchFEST 2017 this weekend at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. You’ll find items by artists from across the Midwest. It’s a mix of modern design, handmade wares, and unique found objects. This flourishing festival, which moved from its traditional home at Midtown Crossing to Mid-America Center because of forecasted inclement weather, also features live music and food and brews from local businesses. Learn more here. Saturday, Oct. 21: Autumn Saturdays don’t have to be all about football. This weekend you can head to Lincoln for the 2017 Celebration of Nebraska Books at the Nebraska History Museum from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Featured award presentations are the Nebraska Center for the Book’s 2017 Nebraska Book Awards, Mildred Bennett Award, and Jane Geske Award. The 2017 One Book One Nebraska book selection Black Elk Speaks by John G. Neihardt also will be featured. For the full rundown, go here