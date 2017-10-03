October 3, 2017 by

PICK OF NEXT WEEK: Saturday, Oct. 14: Ever wonder how many doughnuts you could eat? All that wondering could end this Saturday at the Coffee &Donut Festival at Hotel RL. But if stuffing yourself full of doughnuts in an eating contest doesn’t sound like your cup of java, don’t worry. There are plenty of other experiences in store, including themed coffee lounges, games, a doughnut queen contest, and even jelly doughnut wrestling. (Yes, seriously.) Kids’ activities and live music round out this unique event, which starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. To get your tickets or just to find out how you can be the jelly doughnut wrestling champ, click here.
Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8: If you can’t get enough of home renovation shows and you’re always on the look out for the next big “wow” item, then Junkstock: Harvest Edition should be your home this weekend. All things junk, vintage, or handmade will be on full display at Sycamore Farms for three straight days of rummaging. Food will also be on hand, as well as some incredible live, local music from artists like Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Jocelyn. To find out all you need to know, click here.
Friday, Oct. 6: Ready to take a walk on the dark side? This weekend marks the beginning of First Friday Family Date Night and the theme is Disney Villians Take Over at Omaha Children’s Museum. Whether you want to play some bingo with Maleficent or work out with Gaston, you’re bound to have fun letting your wicked side out to play. The whole family is invited to dress up, preferably as your favorite villain, but no judgement if you just can’t help but be a hero. The mischief starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. If you miss this one, don’t worry. Family Date Night runs through the winter, so just keep an eye trained right here.
Saturday, Oct. 7: Once you get yourself fueled up on caffeine and sugar, you should head to the opening of The Durham Museum’s newest exhibition, Zoom Into Nano, an exploration of the advances nanotechnology that could change the way the world works. The exhibit will feature a variety of largescale, immersive experiences in the world of nanotechnology, including a full-body interactive allowing you to pull apart the ends of an RNA molecule. Don’t miss this chance to learn while having fun. Zoom here for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 7: If you’re a fan of Less Than Jake, then you probably already have your tickets for this show. If you’ve never heard of them but you enjoy ska punk music, then you need to check them out this Saturday at The Waiting Room. Known for their onstage shenanigans and love of interacting with their fans, the group has been touring going strong for more than 20 years. They’re currently touring in support of their latest release, Sound The Alarm, a testament to their lasting relevance. To get your tickets now, go here.
Sunday, Oct. 8: Now is your chance to exercise your rights and march through the Old Market in Omaha’s Slutwalk. Slutwalks have become a global movement to raise awareness regarding all aspects of gender inequality, specifically victim blaming in rape cases and rape culture in general. There will be tables, speakers, sign making, open mics, and live music. The march starts at the Gene Leahy Mall and will wind through the Old Market. Gathering begins at 1 p.m. and will last until 3 p.m. To find out more, walk yourselves over here.
