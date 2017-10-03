|
|Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8: If you can’t get enough of home renovation shows and you’re always on the look out for the next big “wow” item, then Junkstock: Harvest Edition should be your home this weekend. All things junk, vintage, or handmade will be on full display at Sycamore Farms for three straight days of rummaging. Food will also be on hand, as well as some incredible live, local music from artists like Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Jocelyn. To find out all you need to know, click here.