Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8: If you can’t get enough of home renovation shows and you’re always on the look out for the next big “wow” item, then Junkstock: Harvest Edition should be your home this weekend. All things junk, vintage, or handmade will be on full display at Sycamore Farms for three straight days of rummaging. Food will also be on hand, as well as some incredible live, local music from artists like Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and Jocelyn. To find out all you need to know, click here. Friday, Oct. 6: Ready to take a walk on the dark side? This weekend marks the beginning of First Friday Family Date Night and the theme is Disney Villians Take Over at Omaha Children’s Museum. Whether you want to play some bingo with Maleficent or work out with Gaston, you’re bound to have fun letting your wicked side out to play. The whole family is invited to dress up, preferably as your favorite villain, but no judgement if you just can’t help but be a hero. The mischief starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. If you miss this one, don’t worry. Family Date Night runs through the winter, so just keep an eye trained right here. Saturday, Oct. 7: Once you get yourself fueled up on caffeine and sugar, you should head to the opening of The Durham Museum’s newest exhibition, Zoom Into Nano, an exploration of the advances nanotechnology that could change the way the world works. The exhibit will feature a variety of largescale, immersive experiences in the world of nanotechnology, including a full-body interactive allowing you to pull apart the ends of an RNA molecule. Don’t miss this chance to learn while having fun. Zoom here for more information.