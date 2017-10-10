October 10, 2017 by

Pick of the Week: Saturday, Oct. 14: Well, we were so excited about the Coffee & Donut Festival we jumped the gun last week. But this week it’s for real and our pick of the week. So, get to Hotel RL and make up for not getting to enjoy all the steamy coffee and tasty doughnuts you were craving last week. Of course, there’s still the doughnut eating contest, doughnut queen contest, and that jelly doughnut wrestling you won’t want to miss. Plenty of kids’ activities and live music round out the fun. It all starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m., for those who are slow to start without their coffee. To get your tickets or just to find out how you can be the jelly donut wrestling champ, click here.
Thursday, Oct. 12: With all the disasters happening around the world, sometimes it’s nice to just come together for a little love and laughter. You will find plenty of both at the WellRED: From Dixie With Love tour at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Partners in comedy Drew Morgan, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Trae Crowder are touring in support of their book, Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark. If that first bit sounds familiar to you, that’s because Crowder has developed a large following with his Liberal Redneck videos on Facebook and YouTube. These guys are out to shatter stereotypes about the American South, one laugh at a time. To get your tickets right now, go here.
Thursday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 15: It’s that time of year again. Get the little ones ready to see their favorite princesses brought to life as Disney On Icepresents Dream Big. Eight Disney princesses will tell their tales through artistic skating and acrobatics, including the story of the sisters of Frozen, a tale perfectly suited to this icy event. To find out if your favorite princess will be performing, skate on over here.
Friday, Oct. 13: Don’t let the date stop you from getting out and winding down from your hectic week. Skip the chaos of clubs and sports bars and head to neighborhood favorite Reverb Lounge for their monthly Benson Soul Societynight. Groove to some vinyl and grab a tall boy while you relax and recharge for the weekend. For more info, head here.
Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 15: The weather is finally starting to feel like fall, and what better way to get in that fall mood than pumpkins? If you feel the same, head to the Fourth Annual Pumpkin Festival at Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard in Council Bluffs this weekend. With face painting, a corn maze, and some live music, there’s plenty to get you in that pumpkin-spice mood. Fall into the fun here.
Sunday, Oct. 15: If you’re making the trek to Lincoln for the game this Saturday, consider making a weekend of it and sticking around to see the Standing Bear statue dedication at Centennial Mall in Lincoln on Sunday. The sculpture depicts Chief Standing Bear as he would have appeared in the courtroom, arguing for the right to return to his land. To get the full story, click here.
Sunday, Oct. 15: You know you want to dress your fur-babies up and show them off. This Sunday you’ll get your chance at the Tricks for Treats – Dog Contest and Trick or Treating at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park. Show up early to check in and register for the costume contest, which takes place on the main stage at 12:30. Then head to the retail stores for some doggie tricks and treats. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and howls on until 2 p.m. For more information, put your paw here.
