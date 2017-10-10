Pick of the Week: Saturday, Oct. 14: Well, we were so excited about the Coffee & Donut Festival we jumped the gun last week. But this week it’s for real and our pick of the week. So, get to Hotel RL and make up for not getting to enjoy all the steamy coffee and tasty doughnuts you were craving last week. Of course, there’s still the doughnut eating contest, doughnut queen contest, and that jelly doughnut wrestling you won’t want to miss. Plenty of kids’ activities and live music round out the fun. It all starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m., for those who are slow to start without their coffee. To get your tickets or just to find out how you can be the jelly donut wrestling champ, click Well, we were so excited about thewe jumped the gun last week. But this week it’s for real and our pick of the week. So, get to Hotel RL and make up for not getting to enjoy all the steamy coffee and tasty doughnuts you were craving last week. Of course, there’s still the doughnut eating contest, doughnut queen contest, and that jelly doughnut wrestling you won’t want to miss. Plenty of kids’ activities and live music round out the fun. It all starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m., for those who are slow to start without their coffee. To get your tickets or just to find out how you can be the jelly donut wrestling champ, click here