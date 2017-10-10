|
|Thursday, Oct. 12: With all the disasters happening around the world, sometimes it’s nice to just come together for a little love and laughter. You will find plenty of both at the WellRED: From Dixie With Love tour at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Partners in comedy Drew Morgan, Corey Ryan Forrester, and Trae Crowder are touring in support of their book, Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark. If that first bit sounds familiar to you, that’s because Crowder has developed a large following with his Liberal Redneck videos on Facebook and YouTube. These guys are out to shatter stereotypes about the American South, one laugh at a time. To get your tickets right now, go here.