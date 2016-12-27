The month of February is an often-underappreciated time on the calendar of many Midwesterners. The cold temperatures, the snow—the long winter season is almost behind us, but the warm promise of spring still out of reach. However, shift perspective a smidge, and you might find a hidden gem or two in this fantastic metropolis. OpenTable.com certainly did when they awarded Omaha one of the Nation’s Most Romantic Cities in 2016.

From the newly dating to the “old married couples,” we have your go-to guide for all things romantic in honor of St. Valentine. Cupid’s arrow is guaranteed to strike and captivate your sweetheart when you pull one of these activities out of your inventory.

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Omaha’s Old Market is a charming turn-of-the-century historic district located in downtown Omaha. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and has an active nightlife, including some fine eateries perfect for any date night. What makes this particular area of Omaha unique, however, is its horse-drawn carriage rides (weather permitting, of course). With the beautifully lit, gas lamp-lined, brick-paved streets, a private ride with your Valentine is a fairytale way to end—or begin—an amorous evening.

– mjcarriage.com/tours.html

That Pottery Place

Which pottery place? That Pottery Place (yes, that’s its name) is a great place for Valentine’s Day, especially for creative, artsy couples. Duos are welcome to bring in their favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy while they paint pre-fired ceramic sculptures of their choosing. The ceramics include everything from dinnerware to piggy banks that are just in need of a splash of color and a pinch of imagination. Pick out something to paint for each other, and unveil your masterpiece to your sweetheart. Ask about their Valentine’s Day discounts when booking.

– thatpotteryplaceomaha.com

Couples Cooking Classes

Omaha is home to some of the nation’s most influential chefs and renowned restaurants, so it makes sense that learning from the best is the way to go if you are looking to improve your culinary skills—or simply have a good time together. Upscale cookware and grocery boutiques like the Grey Plume and Williams-Sonoma offer cooking classes, some of which are led by famous chefs. Call in advance to check their events, and book in advance to reserve a spot—especially this time of year.

– thegreyplume.com/product-category/cooking-classes

– williams-sonoma.com/customer-service/store-locator.html

Lauritzen Gardens

Experience one of the most inimitable romantic dinners in Omaha at Lauritzen Gardens. Among its intimate surroundings, guests dine on a three-course meal and a glass of wine for $55 per person. The ambiance is what makes this a distinctive Valentine’s Day date idea, but the food is exquisite as well. Taking your plans one step further, the gardens are also the perfect place to pop the big question. Reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner opened December 1, 2016. Spots fill up quickly, so call now.

– lauritzengardens.org

The Orpheum Theater

Omaha’s Orpheum Theater has served the arts community for nearly a century. A cornerstone of the city’s cultural history, this former vaudeville house was constructed in 1927, and has since been restored impeccably. Its lavish décor and architecture, and its resounding acoustics make this elegant performing arts venue an incredibly romantic place to enjoy a show. The evening of Valentine’s Day, the Orpheum is showing Elvis Lives, a multimedia and live musical journey across Elvis’ life that highlights the King’s greatest moments. Think quirkiness and class all rolled into one unique Valentine’s Day idea.

– ticketomaha.com