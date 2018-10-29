Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Nov. 3 & 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The supernatural star of TLC’s Long Island Medium will deliver healing messages to audience members and tell personal stories of her job. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $44.75-$94.75. 402-345-0606.

The Secret Garden

Nov. 3, 7-10,14-18 at UNO Theatre, 6505 University Drive S. This musical tells the story of a young Mary Lennox and dives into the subjects of discovery and friendship. 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. matinée on Nov. 18. Tickets: $20 general admission, free for UNO students with MavCard. 402-554-7529.

Writer’s Workshop Reading Series: Joshua Ferris

Nov. 7 at Weber Fine Arts Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. Bestselling author Joshua Ferris discusses his books and shares expertise on the craft of writing in this final installment of the Fall 2018 Reading Series. 7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-554-3020.

Comedy Night

Nov. 9 & 10 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. This special event includes hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a comedy show in the Aquarium Conference Center. 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $50 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 402-773-8401.

The Great Plains Poetry Pile-Up 2018

Nov. 9 & 10 (locations TBD). Poets from around the country will compete in this annual poetry slam hosted by the Nebraska Writers Collective. Preliminary rounds begin 7 p.m. Friday, continuing 3 p.m. Saturday, with finals at 7 p.m. Registration fee: $20 (limited to 24 participants). Admission: $10 suggested donation.

Adam Devine: “Weird Life Tour 2018”

Nov. 10 at Orpheum Theatre 409 S. 16th St. The up-and-coming comedian/actor (famous for roles on Comedy Central’s Workaholics, ABC’s Modern Family, and the Pitch Perfect movie franchise) will return to his Omaha hometown for recording a Netflix comedy special. Adult content. Back-to-back performances: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-345-0606.

Celeste Barber

Nov. 15 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This actress, comedian, and social media star will explain the stories behind her famous #ChallengeAccepted Instagram photos, her new relationships with celebrities, and what it is like to be married to a #hothusband. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. 402-345-7569.

A Christmas Carol

Nov. 16-Dec. 23 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Audiences will experience the well-known tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his life-changing journey, featuring local actors and crafted sets even a ghost of Christmas past would love. Showtimes vary. Ticket prices start at $40. 402-553-0800.

An Evening with Rita Moreno

Nov. 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards will perform her newest all-Spanish language album, Una Vez Más, in this evening of experiences, anecdotes, and a songbook full of stories. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$55. 402-345-0606.

Wild Kratts Live 2.0!

Nov. 16 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This live version of the PBS Kids show Wild Kratts takes audiences on an animal rescue mission led by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt. 6 p.m. Tickets: $25-$45. 402-345-0606.

The Phantom of the Opera

Nov. 21-Dec. 2 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This second version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical features the same beloved story and score with different staging. Times vary. Tickets: $35-90. 402-345-0606.

An Act of God

Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. This godly comedy by David Javerbaum features the supreme being himself, and 10 new commandments. Times vary. Tickets: $35 adults, $28 students and seniors. 402-345-1576.

Yesterday and Today

Nov. 23-Dec. 31 at Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St. Audiences become a part of the British Invasion with this all-request Beatles tribute show by sharing stories and reliving memories. Showtimes vary. Ticket prices start at $40. 402-553-0800.

Omaha Symphony: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Nov. 24-25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Ernest Richardson conducts a performance of the music behind the cultural phenomenon live-to-picture. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Elf: The Musical

Nov. 30-Dec. 23 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Based on the successful book and movie, live through the story of Buddy the Elf, er… human. Buddy travels on a quest from The North Pole to New York City in this fun Christmas tale. Times vary. Tickets: $22-$27 non-members; $15-$20 members. 402-345-4849.

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration

Dec. 8-16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This traditional production of festive favorites and Christmas classics returns with performances from the Omaha Symphony, and Broadway singers and dancers. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The beloved TV special classic dashes off screen and onto the stage with favorite characters like Santa and Mrs. Claus, The Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, and of course, Rudolph. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$56. 402-345-0606.

