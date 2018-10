Nov. 1 (starts at 8:30 a.m.)

12th Annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands

Benefiting: Nonprofit Association of the Midlands

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—nonprofitam.org

Nov. 1 (6-9 p.m.)

Toast to Dr. Stephanie and Jack Koraleski

Benefiting: Merrymakers

Location: Omaha Design Center

—merrymakers.org

Nov. 2 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Nebraska Leadership Diversity and Inclusion Conference

Benefiting: Nebraska Hispanic Chamber Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista

— nhldiconference.com

Nov. 2 (6-9 p.m.)

Vision Beyond Sight

Benefiting: Outlook Nebraska

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista

—outlookne.org

Nov. 2 (6-8:30 p.m.)

Let’s Grow Here Gala

Benefiting: Big Muddy Urban Farm

Location: Creighton University Harper Ballroom

—bigmuddyurbanfarm.org

Nov. 2 (6-9 p.m.)

Third Annual Dinner & Auction

Benefiting: p4:13 Ministries

Location: Embassy Suites Downtown Omaha

—p413ministries.org

Nov. 2 (6:30-9 p.m.)

Big Red Block Party

Benefiting: Junior League of Omaha

Location: Scott Conference Center

—jlomaha.org

Nov. 3 (6-11 p.m.)

2018 Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Gala

Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

—childrensfoundationomaha.org

Nov. 4 (noon-4 p.m.)

Honey Sunday

Benefiting: Ollie Webb Center, Inc.

Location: multiple locations

—olliewebbinc.org

Nov. 7 (4-10 p.m.)

2018 Christmas Caravan Preview Gala

Benefiting: Assistance League of Omaha

Location: Champions Run Country Club

—alomaha.org

Nov. 8 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

2018 Christmas Caravan Tour of Homes

Benefiting: Assistance League of Omaha

Location: Various homes in Omaha

—alomaha.org

Nov. 8 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)

OneWorld 2018 Milagro Dinner

Benefiting: OneWorld Community Health Centers

Location: Hilton Omaha

—oneworldomaha.org

Nov. 8 (5-8:30 p.m.)

Salute to Veterans Dinner

Benefiting: La Vista Community Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista

—lavistacommunityfoundation.com

Nov. 8 (6-10 p.m.)

The Jason Awards

Benefiting: Children’s Square USA

Location: Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs

—childrenssquare.org

Nov. 8 (5:30-7 p.m.)

Tree of Lights Campaign Kickoff

Benefiting: Salvation Army

Location: American National Bank, 90th and Dodge streets

—salarmyomaha.org

Nov. 9 (5-8 p.m.)

Patron Party for Historic Home Tour and Boutique

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.org

Nov. 10 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Hoops 4 Life 3 On 3 Basketball Tournament

Benefiting: Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition

Location: NorthStar Foundation campus

—somsne.com

Nov. 10-11 (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday)

Historic Home Tour and Boutique

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle

Location: Various locations

—joslyncastle.com

Nov. 10 (7-11:30 p.m.)

Rock to Raise

Benefiting: The John Atkinson Lun Cancer Foundation

Location: St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church hall

—johnatkinsonfoundation.org

Nov. 15 (5-9 p.m.)

Nurse of the Year Awards

Benefiting: March of Dimes

Location: Hilton Omaha

—nurseoftheyear.marchofdimes.org

Nov. 15 (6-9 p.m.)

Salute to Families

Benefiting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Happy Hollow Club

—heartlandfamilyservice.org

Nov. 16 (6 p.m.)

Sentimental Journey: With Honor

Benefiting: The Durham Museum

Location: The Durham Museum

—durhammuseum.org

Nov. 17 (8 p.m.-midnight)

Night of a Thousand Stars

Benefiting: Nebraska AIDS Project

Location: Omaha Design Center

—nap.org

Nov. 17-24 (hours vary)

Feztival of Trees

Benefiting: Tangier Shrine Center

Location: Tangier Shrine Center

—tangiershrine.com/Feztival

Nov. 22 (7:30 a.m.-11 a.m.)

2018 Turkey Trot

Benefiting: Make-a-Wish Nebraska

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—nebraska.wish.org

Nov. 27 (all day)

Giving Tuesday

Benefiting: Various Omaha organizations

Location: Online

—givingtuesday.org

Nov. 29-30 (6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Adopt a Family Radiothon

Benefiting: Salvation Army

Location: Star 104.5 FM

—salarmyomaha.org

Dec. 1 (2-4:30 p.m.)

Spin4 Crohn’s & Colitis Cures

Benefiting: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

Location: Sweat Cycle Strength

—crohnscolitisfoundation.org

Dec. 1 (6-8 p.m.)

Christmas Enchantment

Benefiting: Children’s Square USA

Location: Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home

—childrenssquare.org

Dec. 1 (time TBA)

Hoops for Hope

Benefiting: Catholic Charities

Location: Hilton Omaha

—ccomaha.org

Dec. 5-7 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Substitute Santa 2018

Benefiting: Child Saving Institute

Location: Child Saving Institute building and website

—childsaving.org

Dec. 6 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Lauritzen Gardens Guild Holiday Luncheon

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—lauritzengardens.org

Dec. 7 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

2018 Equal Opportunity Awards Luncheon

Benefiting: Urban League of Nebraska

Location: Hilton Omaha

—urbanleagueneb.org

Dec. 7 (7-10 p.m.)

Taste of Pride Wine Event

Benefiting: Roncalli Catholic

Location: Roncalli Catholic Student Center

—roncallicatholic.org

Dec. 8 (7:30 a.m.-noon)

2018 Nebraska Jingle Bell Run

Benefiting: Arthritis Foundation Nebraska

Location: Strategic Air Command & Space Museum

—arthritis.org/nebraska/

Dec. 8 (5-9 p.m.)

Joslyn Castle Unlocked

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.com

Dec. 9

Ruth Sokolof Christmas Party

Benefiting: Nebraska Foundation for Visually Impaired Children

Location: Westroads Mall

—nfvic.org

Dec. 24 (10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.)

Castle at Christmas Tours

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.com

Dec. 27 (6-11 p.m.)

Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball

Benefiting: Omaha Symphony

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—omahasymphony.org

Event times and details may change.

Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the November/December 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.