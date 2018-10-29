Nebraska

Nebraska

Hayrack Ride, Storytelling, and S’mores Through Nov. 10, Friday & Saturday evenings at Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Nebraska City. Arbor Day Farm’s popular fall activities include hayrack rides, cider, s’mores, and storytelling. 402-873-8733.

—liedlodge.org

Fort Atkinson Candlelight Tour Nov. 3 at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors to the park will experience a guided tour of the fort by candlelight that reveals a mystery. Each stop along the way will unravel another part of the evening’s plot. Reservations can be made by calling 402-320-4055.

—outdoornebraska.gov/fortatkinson

Veterans Day Nov. 11 at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Ashland. The museum honors America’s military veterans with a special program and lunch on Veterans Day. This lunch program features posting of the colors and a keynote speaker. Veterans are encouraged to attend this event in uniform. Online RSVP required. 402-944-3100.

—sacmuseum.org

Gateway Farm Expo Nov. 14 & 15 at Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney. Guests will see the latest agriculture technology and services at this 49th annual expo, which will feature market analyst Sue Martin, free barbecue, and hundreds of exhibits. 308-234-2712.

—gatewayfarmexpo.org

Christmas at the Mansion Nov. 17-Dec. 23 at Arbor Lodge Mansion, Nebraska City. The historic 52-room mansion features vintage-inspired decorations and holiday-themed displays. 402-873-7222.

—arbordayfarm.org

Twenty One Pilots Nov. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. This American music duo from Columbus, Ohio, brings a mix of piano, synthesizers, drums, vocals, and occasionally the ukulele and bass to the stage. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival Nov. 24 & 25 at Speedway Village, Lincoln. The festival includes designer-decorated Christmas trees, pictures with Santa, a children’s workshop with crafts and activities, free holiday treats, entertainment, and raffles. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on the trees and purchase wreaths. 402-475-1303.

—starrynightslincoln.org

Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 29 at Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Nebraska City. The Arbor Day Farm trolley will take visitors on a tour of historic Nebraska City to view the best Christmas lights. A classic Christmas book is read during the ride. 402-873-8733.

—liedlodge.org

Christmas on the Prairie Dec. 1 at Scotts Bluff National Monument, Scottsbluff. This annual event includes a variety of activities that evoke a time gone by. Visitors will be able to make pioneer crafts and enjoy complimentary treats. 308-436-9700.

—nps.gov

Fort Robinson Historical Christmas Dinner “Light Up the Fort” Dec. 1 at Buffalo Soldier Barracks, Crawford. Christmas lights installed on park buildings will be lit and guests can feast on a Christmas dinner. 308-665-2919.

—discovernebraska.org

Santa Goes to Space Dec. 1 at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, Ashland. Santa Claus and Star Wars (with Imperial Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion) join forces for a fun-filled family day. Young guests can visit with Santa and experience space-related booths, Star Wars characters, activities, make-and-take ornaments, and holiday music. 402-944-3100.

—sacmuseum.org

A Very Musical “Christine” Christmas Dec. 7-9, Brownville Concert Hall, Brownville. This annual Christmas concert features Broadway star Christine Andreas, and guests Joel Higgins and Martin Silvestri. 402-825-3331.

—brownvilleconcertseries.com

Christmas Cabaret Dec. 7-9 at James Arthur Vineyards, Raymond. The vineyards welcome visitors for an evening of holiday-themed songs. 402-783-5255.

—jamesarthurvineyards.com

Christmas Past and Present Dec. 7-9 at Stuhr Museum, Grand Island. This event features a lamplit tour of Railroad Town and live music. 308-385-5316.

—stuhrmuseum.org

Christmas at the Codys’ Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 7-23, North Platte. Buffalo Bill’s magnificent Victorian mansion is decorated for the holidays and open to the public during the Christmas season each year, as is the barn. Evening events include outdoor caroling and hayrack rides. Complimentary hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts are available. 308-535-8035.

—outdoornebraska.gov

Iowa

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games Nov. 3 at Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City. This dance and musical performance features cutting-edge technology, including a giant flat-screen that spans the width of the stage, special effects lighting, dancing robots, and world champion acrobats. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 23 in downtown Clarinda. Over 75 lighted floats decorate the Clarinda downtown square for this holiday parade. 712-542-2166.

—clarinda.org

Julefest Nov. 23 & 24 in Elk Horn and Kimballton. This celebration of the arrival of the Christmas season is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Events include a “Naughty or Nisse” 5K Polar Run, a pancake supper, and a concert. The Museum of Danish America and Danish Windmill will be open throughout the weekend. 712-764-7472.

—danishvillages.com

Tannenbaum Forest Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at the Amana Colonies. The colonies will be decorated with more than 40 real Christmas trees. Guests can visit Santa, stop by St. Nick’s Cafe for a warm drink, and see the 17-foot, German-style Christmas pyramid. 319-622-7622.

—festivalsinamana.com

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Nov. 27 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Inducted to both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Seger has earned 13 platinum and seven multiplatinum-certified sales awards. 515-564-8000.

—iowaeventscenter.com

Sinterklaas Day Dec. 1 in downtown Orange City. Holland’s version of Santa arrives on his white horse during a large parade. Other activities include Dutch games and a puppet show. 712-707-4510.

—orangecityiowa.com

Norwegian Christmas Celebration Dec. 1 at The Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum and Heritage Center, Decorah. This lively day of events includes Scandinavian holiday traditions, crafts, music, a movie, and other treats. 563-382-9681.

—vesterheim.org

Christmas in Kalona Dec. 1 in downtown Kalona. Children can fill their “walking stockings” with gifts from local merchants, have their picture taken with Santa, decorate cookies and ornaments, take a cookie walk, tour churches, and ride in a carriage. 319-656-2660.

—kalonachamber.com

Old World Christmas Market Dec. 1 & 2 at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, Cedar Rapids. Specialty imports and handmade gifts will be available, along with seasonal treats, live music, and dance performances. 319-362-8500.

—ncsml.org

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker Dec. 3 at Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City. This performance presents world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens, and jubilant nesting dolls. Great Russian Nutcracker brings the Christmas spirit to life for all ages. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

Finding Neverland Dec. 26 at Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City. Based on the film of the same name, this show teaches people that—with a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith—nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

Kansas

Chili & Soup Festival Nov. 3 in downtown Hutchinson. This annual festival features a variety of soups and chilis, which can be voted on by attendees, along with music, entertainment, and shopping in the downtown area. 620-694-2677.

—hutchgov.com

Find the Wine Nov. 3 at Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, Burns. Snacks and samples of wine will be available, but the guests must try to locate samples hidden within the corn maze. 21+ only. 316-320-4150.

—thewaltersfarm.com

German Christmas Market Dec. 1 at Riverfront Community Center, Leavenworth. This indoor Christkindlmarkt includes a variety of handmade crafts for sale, German food and beer, and a silent auction. 913-682-0387.

—stpaul-lcms.org

Hyde Park Luminaries Dec. 22 at Hyde Park, Hutchinson. Hyde Park neighborhood celebrates its 35th annual Christmas Luminaria with visits from Santa, music, horse-drawn wagon rides, cider, and cookies. 620-694-9310.

—visithutch.com

Missouri

Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live Nov. 13 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City. Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson will perform his greatest hits, with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. 816-994-7222.

—kauffmancenter.org

2018 NCAA Hall of Fame Weekend Nov. 18-20 in Kansas City. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Sunday at the Arvest Bank Theater. The Hall of Fame Classic Tournament will follow over subsequent days at Sprint Center. 888-929-7849.

—halloffameweekend.com

Christmas in the Sky Nov. 21 at Longview Lake Beach, Lee’s Summit. Musicians and dancers will perform as attendees witness the arrival of Santa in a mule-drawn sleigh, the first gift of Christmas, and a holiday fireworks show. 816-503-4800.

—makeyourdayhere.com

St. Charles Christmas Traditions Nov. 23-Dec. 24. Locations vary, St. Charles. In addition to the 80-plus characters who are always “making seasons bright,” there are a host of other activities in St. Charles at Christmastime. 800-366-2427.

—discoverstcharles.com

Downtown KC Optimist Holiday Festival Dec. 1 & 2 at American Royal/Governors Building, Kansas City. This family- and pet-friendly event will feature a Christmas cookie contest, raffle, and pet costume contest. 816-221-9800.

—kcoptimist.com

Candlelight Homes Tour Dec. 1 & 2, throughout Weston. Historic homes in this antebellum city will be open and the streets will be decorated with luminaries. Father Christmas will be present. 816-640-2909.

—westonmo.com

Event times and details may change.

Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

