Gregory Alan Isakov

Nov. 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Inspired by masters such as Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen, this singer-songwriter will perform songs about his life travels. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

Carl Broemel

Nov. 3 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This rock musician, known for his contributions to My Morning Jacket, will perform from his new self-titled album Wished Out. Steelism will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

Nov. 3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Mixing jazz and electronic styles with his extraordinary drumming, Mark Guiliana and his crew will entertain the 1200 Club audience in Scott Recital Hall. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606

Lil Xan: “Total Xanarchy Tour”

Nov. 3 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. See this 21-year-old American rapper tour hits like “Betrayed,” “Moonlight,” and “Wake Up.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $32-$96. 402-346-9802.

Emily Kinney: “Same Mistakes Tour”

Nov. 4 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Kinney is known for her singing and songwriting, as well as her character Beth Greene on AMC’s hit show The Walking Dead. Paul McDonald will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

WHY?: “Alopecia 10-Year Anniversary Tour”

Nov. 5 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This indie-rock band will celebrate their most successful album, Alopecia, 10 years after its release. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-884-5353.

Ghost: “A Pale Tour Named Death”

Nov. 6 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. This Swedish rock band is a previous winner of Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$199. 402-345-0606.

Wild Nothing

Nov. 6 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This American indie-rock/dream-pop band will bring their newest album, Indigo, on tour this fall. Men I Trust will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $23 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Gary Clark Jr.

Nov. 7 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Clark is a bluesy soul, known for his remix of The Beatles’ “Come Together.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50. 402-345-0606.

Newsboys United

Nov. 8 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This four-piece Christian rock band, formed in 1985, will be joined by two former members on tour. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-$105. 402-345-0606.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Nov. 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This country-blues band, led by master finger-picker Reverend Peyton, will perform their unique music. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5707.

Julian Vaughn: Bona fide

Nov. 11 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This bassist performs smooth jazz with a hint of funk. This show includes special guests DA Truth, Tim Clark, and DJ Houston Alexander. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 day of show, $40 VIP. 402-884-5353.

Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Nov. 11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Mendelssohn’s classic oratorio about the prophet Elijah is sung by a 500-voice chorus and professional soloists. 2 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

Beartooth: “The Disease Tour”

Nov. 13 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This hardcore punk band will play their newest album, Disease. Described as vintage screamo, they are sure to leave the audience shaken and thrilled. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22. 402-346-9802.

Keith Harkin

Nov. 14 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Harkin performed as a member of Celtic Thunder for nearly a decade, and released his first solo album in 2012. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 general admission, $55 meet and greet, $75 soundcheck party. 402-884-5707.

The Talbott Brothers

Nov. 15 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This duo will perform a combination of folk, rock, and blues with brotherly love. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5707.

El Ten Eleven

Nov. 16 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Post-rock duo Kristian Dunn and Tim Fogarty will bring their complex, self-produced albums to life. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

John Prine and Conor Oberst

Nov. 17 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Singer-songwriter Prine released his first LP in 1971. After winning two Grammy Awards and recording with the likes of Carly Simon, George Strait, Johnny Cash, and more, he teams up with Omaha indie singer-songwriter Oberst for a night to remember. 8 p.m. Tickets: $63.75-$103.75. 402-345-0606.

Jeremy Camp and Matthew West: “The Answer/All In Tour”

Nov. 17 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. These contemporary Christian artists showcase their newest albums. 7 p.m. Tickets: $28-$65. 402-554-6200.

Local H: “Pack Up the Cats Tour”

Nov. 17 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Alt-rock band Local H is touring to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third album, Pack Up the Cats. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

Shallou

Nov. 17 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Maryland native Shallou is an emerging electronic musician and producer. Japanese Wallpaper opens. 9 p.m. Tickets: $14 advance, $16 day of show. 402-345-7569.

The Floozies: “Crown of Horns Tour”

Nov. 17 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Brothers Matt and Mark Hill will perform their funk EDM beats. SoDown and Recess will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-346-9802.

Cannibal Corpse

Nov. 20 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This eight-piece death metal band has released 14 studio albums. Hate Eternal and Harms Way will also perform. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $27 day of show. 402-884-5353.

The Prince Experience

Nov. 24 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The performance will include all of Prince’s greatest hits. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Holiday Concert Series

Nov. 24-Dec. 23 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Local entertainers, school musicians, and choirs will perform under the glow of the Durham’s Christmas tree. Visit the museum’s website for updated listings. 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

Pale Waves

Nov. 25 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This six-piece English indie-pop band is known for an edgy, yet upbeat sound. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Underoath

Nov. 26 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This rock band’s newest album, Erase Me, is their first since 2010. 7 p.m. Tickets: $27.50. 402-346-9802.

98 Degrees at Christmas

Nov. 29 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The turn-of-the-millennium boy band will bring their full-length Christmas album to life for a holiday spectacular. This new tour is a fan’s wish list fulfilled. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32-$62. 402-345-0606.

The Motet

Dec. 1 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The Motet is a jazz-influenced American funk group. Mungion will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $21 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

Joyful Noise

Dec. 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Salem Baptist Church will perform holiday classics and new music in this holiday special. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

San Holo

Dec. 4 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Dutch artist and producer blends guitar and vocals for a distinctive sound among today’s DJs. Chet Porter, Taska Black, and BeauDamian will also perform. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

The Wood Brothers

Dec. 4 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This folk band is composed of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood and friend Jano Rix. 8 p.m. Tickets: $23 advance, $26 day of show, $30 reserved seating. 402-345-7569.

Justin Timberlake: “The Man of the Woods Tour”

Dec. 8 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. JT performs his new live show, highlighting songs from his most recent album, The Man of the Woods. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: starting at $135. 402-341-1500.

Dave Koz and Friends: “Christmas Tour 2018”

Dec. 10 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will perform Christmas classics and hit songs with an impressive roster of guest vocalists and musicians. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$60. 402-345-0606.

Travis Scott: “Astroworld—Wish You Were Here Tour”

Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Known for his explosively wild performances, this Houston rapper will bring music from his Astroworld album to life on stage. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26-$79. 402-341-1500.

Aqueous

Dec. 11 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This four-man improvisational rock act is best known for their “groove rock.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advance, $15 day of show. 402-884-5353.

Daughtry: “Cage to Rattle Tour”

Dec. 11 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This “Life After You” singer released a new album this past summer. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $44-$64. 402-345-0606.

Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 22 & 23 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Since changing the game for Christmas music in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday tour has become an annual tradition. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $38.25-$78.25. 402-345-0606.

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Dec. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Brickman, who has traveled the U.S. on 22 annual holiday tours, will showcase new music and holiday favorites for everyone in attendance. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28-$58. 402-345-0606.

