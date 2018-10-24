Art & Museum Exhibits

Art & Museum Exhibits

SLICE

Through Nov. 4 at Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. Erin Foley’s art was inspired by tennis, and Michael Willett creates collages that manipulate Artforum exhibition advertisements into abstract compositions. Admission: free. 402-209-5554.

—dargerhq.org

Northwest Missouri State Faculty Invitational

Through Nov. 9 at the Weber Fine Arts Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. This exhibit will feature nine faculty members from NWMS, with painting, drawing, sculpture, pottery, and installation art. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.

—unomaha.edu

Omaha Bug Symposium 2018

Nov. 17 at OutrSpaces, 1258 S. 13th St. The science/art extravaganza features entomology lectures by Dave Crane and Andy Matz, insect-themed live music, insect-infused treats, art and costume contests, and insect-themed art installations. Adult-oriented content. 7p.m.-12:30a.m. Pre-sale tickets: $10. 308-224-4130.

—facebook.com/omahabugsymposium

Katie Temple and Todd McCollister

Through Nov. 23 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This collaborative exhibition examines the cozy nostalgia associated with finding the perfect home and the memories made there. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Joe Pankowski

Through Nov. 30 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. This University of Nebraska-Omaha alum brings his sketches-turned paintings, films, gadgets, and more to the local gallery. Hours by appointment. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—bensonfirstfriday.com/petshop

Marcela Díaz: Contemporary Textiles

Through Dec. 21 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This exhibit represents the traditional textile fiber art of the Yucatan with works created using natural fibers of cactus and coconut. Admission: $5 adults; $4 college students; $3.50 K-12 students and seniors (ages 55+); free for active military, children under 5, and members. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Quilting is an art form that bridged the gap between domestic life and public display. This exhibit showcases 35 quilts that range from complex geometric designs to delicate patterns inspired by nature. Tickets: $10 general public ($5 on Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.); $5 college students; free for Joslyn members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Richard Mosse

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Conceptual photographer Richard Mosse studies localized conflicts that have broad social, political, and humanitarian implications. He uses surveillance imagery to map landscapes of human displacement. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Organized in conjunction with the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, the exhibition’s original photographs and stereographs document completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild

Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The Durham Museum hosts the world premiere of 40 of this acclaimed nature photographer’s works. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts

Through April 14 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Children can test their skills by throwing footballs and baseballs, take aim on the mini soccer, hockey, and basketball courts, attempt a CrossFit course, practice curling, and bump, set, spike on multi-level volleyball nets. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (ages 60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Frank Daharsh, Dar Vandevoort, and Hope Dendinger

Nov. 2-Dec. 2 at Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. This month-long exhibit features blown-glass works by Daharsh and paintings by Vandevoort and Dendinger. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Amy Haney: Ascend/Descend

Nov. 2-Dec. 2 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Haney investigates the personalities and physical attributes found in various types of bird species in her large format prints. Haney will also display her Birds of Mass Destruction series that has been in progress for several years. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.

—creighton.edu

Local African-Americans Who Served Their Country

Nov. 2-Jan. 26 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit will feature local individuals who have served in the military, including the Tuskegee airmen who called Nebraska home. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Kristine Allphin and Signe Stuart

Nov. 2-25 at Anderson O’Brien Fine Art, 1108 Jackson St. This exhibit showcases paper pieces that are inspired by weaving and the natural order of things. Admission: free. 402-884-0911.

—aobfineart.com

Rosana Ybarra

Nov. 2-Dec. 28 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. University of Nebraska-Lincoln instructor Ybarra will show her sculpture and other artworks. Hours by appointment. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—bensonfirstfriday.com/petshop

2018 Union Fellows Exhibit

Nov. 16-Dec. 15 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Artists Chikadibia Ebirim, Dominique Morgan, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Ashley Laverty, and Barber will showcase their works, which range from painting and sculpture to musical performance and live theater. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Holiday Cultural Trees

Nov. 23-Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This holiday fixture showcases how cultures around the world celebrate the Christmas season. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Santa’s Magic

Nov. 23-Dec. 23 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This OCM tradition includes an interactive show with indoor snowfall, an elf, the Snow Queen, and of course, Santa Claus. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Bart Vargas: AMALGAMATIONS

Nov. 30-Jan. 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Inspired by pop culture, Vargas’ works stand out as playful and entertaining ceramic figures. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Hot Shops Art Center’s 18th Annual Winter Open House

Dec. 1 & 2 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Guests can sip refreshments, browse the galleries, and learn how artists create their work in this open house featuring over 80 artists. A non-perishable food donation is encouraged. Saturday noon-8 p.m; Sunday noon-5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.

—hotshopsartcenter.com

Stage Performances

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Nov. 3 & 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The supernatural star of TLC’s Long Island Medium will deliver healing messages to audience members and tell personal stories of her job. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $44.75-$94.75. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Secret Garden

Nov. 3, 7-10,14-18 at UNO Theatre, 6505 University Drive S. This musical tells the story of a young Mary Lennox and dives into the subjects of discovery and friendship. 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. matinée on Nov. 18. Tickets: $20 general admission, free for UNO students with MavCard. 402-554-7529.

—unomaha.edu

Writer’s Workshop Reading Series: Joshua Ferris

Nov. 7 at Weber Fine Arts Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. Bestselling author Joshua Ferris discusses his books and shares expertise on the craft of writing in this final installment of the Fall 2018 Reading Series. 7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-554-3020.

—unomaha.edu

Comedy Night

Nov. 9 & 10 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. This special event includes hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a comedy show in the Aquarium Conference Center. 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $50 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

The Great Plains Poetry Pile-Up 2018

Nov. 9 & 10 (locations TBD). Poets from around the country will compete in this annual poetry slam hosted by the Nebraska Writers Collective. Preliminary rounds begin 7 p.m. Friday, continuing 3 p.m. Saturday, with finals at 7 p.m. Registration fee: $20 (limited to 24 participants). Admission: $10 suggested donation.

—newriters.org

Adam Devine: “Weird Life Tour 2018”

Nov. 10 at Orpheum Theatre 409 S. 16th St. The up-and-coming comedian/actor (famous for roles on Comedy Central’s Workaholics, ABC’s Modern Family, and the Pitch Perfect movie franchise) will return to his Omaha hometown for recording a Netflix comedy special. Adult content. Back-to-back performances: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Celeste Barber

Nov. 15 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This actress, comedian, and social media star will explain the stories behind her famous #ChallengeAccepted Instagram photos, her new relationships with celebrities, and what it is like to be married to a #hothusband. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

A Christmas Carol

Nov. 16-Dec. 23 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Audiences will experience the well-known tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his life-changing journey, featuring local actors and crafted sets even a ghost of Christmas past would love. Showtimes vary. Ticket prices start at $40. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

An Evening with Rita Moreno

Nov. 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards will perform her newest all-Spanish language album, Una Vez Más, in this evening of experiences, anecdotes, and a songbook full of stories. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$55. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Wild Kratts Live 2.0!

Nov. 16 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This live version of the PBS Kids show Wild Kratts takes audiences on an animal rescue mission led by brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt. 6 p.m. Tickets: $25-$45. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Phantom of the Opera

Nov. 21-Dec. 2 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This second version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical features the same beloved story and score with different staging. Times vary. Tickets: $35-90. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

An Act of God

Nov. 23-Dec. 16 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. This godly comedy by David Javerbaum features the supreme being himself, and 10 new commandments. Times vary. Tickets: $35 adults, $28 students and seniors. 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Yesterday and Today

Nov. 23-Dec. 31 at Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St. Audiences become a part of the British Invasion with this all-request Beatles tribute show by sharing stories and reliving memories. Showtimes vary. Ticket prices start at $40. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Omaha Symphony: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

Nov. 24-25 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Ernest Richardson conducts a performance of the music behind the cultural phenomenon live-to-picture. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Elf: The Musical

Nov. 30-Dec. 23 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Based on the successful book and movie, live through the story of Buddy the Elf, er… human. Buddy travels on a quest from The North Pole to New York City in this fun Christmas tale. Times vary. Tickets: $22-$27 non-members; $15-$20 members. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration

Dec. 8-16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This traditional production of festive favorites and Christmas classics returns with performances from the Omaha Symphony, and Broadway singers and dancers. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The beloved TV special classic dashes off screen and onto the stage with favorite characters like Santa and Mrs. Claus, The Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, and of course, Rudolph. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$56. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Concerts

Gregory Alan Isakov

Nov. 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Inspired by masters such as Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen, this singer-songwriter will perform songs about his life travels. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Carl Broemel

Nov. 3 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This rock musician, known for his contributions to My Morning Jacket, will perform from his new self-titled album Wished Out. Steelism will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet

Nov. 3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Mixing jazz and electronic styles with his extraordinary drumming, Mark Guiliana and his crew will entertain the 1200 Club audience in Scott Recital Hall. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606

—ticketomaha.com

Lil Xan: “Total Xanarchy Tour”

Nov. 3 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. See this 21-year-old American rapper tour hits like “Betrayed,” “Moonlight,” and “Wake Up.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $32-$96. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Emily Kinney: “Same Mistakes Tour”

Nov. 4 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Kinney is known for her singing and songwriting, as well as her character Beth Greene on AMC’s hit show The Walking Dead. Paul McDonald will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

WHY?: “Alopecia 10-Year Anniversary Tour”

Nov. 5 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This indie-rock band will celebrate their most successful album, Alopecia, 10 years after its release. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Ghost: “A Pale Tour Named Death”

Nov. 6 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. This Swedish rock band is a previous winner of Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$199. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Wild Nothing

Nov. 6 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This American indie-rock/dream-pop band will bring their newest album, Indigo, on tour this fall. Men I Trust will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $23 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Gary Clark Jr.

Nov. 7 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Clark is a bluesy soul, known for his remix of The Beatles’ “Come Together.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50-$49.50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Newsboys United

Nov. 8 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This four-piece Christian rock band, formed in 1985, will be joined by two former members on tour. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-$105. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Nov. 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This country-blues band, led by master finger-picker Reverend Peyton, will perform their unique music. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Julian Vaughn: Bona fide

Nov. 11 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This bassist performs smooth jazz with a hint of funk. This show includes special guests DA Truth, Tim Clark, and DJ Houston Alexander. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 day of show, $40 VIP. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Nov. 11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Mendelssohn’s classic oratorio about the prophet Elijah is sung by a 500-voice chorus and professional soloists. 2 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Beartooth: “The Disease Tour”

Nov. 13 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This hardcore punk band will play their newest album, Disease. Described as vintage screamo, they are sure to leave the audience shaken and thrilled. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Keith Harkin

Nov. 14 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Harkin performed as a member of Celtic Thunder for nearly a decade, and released his first solo album in 2012. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 general admission, $55 meet and greet, $75 soundcheck party. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

The Talbott Brothers

Nov. 15 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This duo will perform a combination of folk, rock, and blues with brotherly love. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

El Ten Eleven

Nov. 16 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Post-rock duo Kristian Dunn and Tim Fogarty will bring their complex, self-produced albums to life. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

John Prine and Conor Oberst

Nov. 17 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Singer-songwriter Prine released his first LP in 1971. After winning two Grammy Awards and recording with the likes of Carly Simon, George Strait, Johnny Cash, and more, he teams up with Omaha indie singer-songwriter Oberst for a night to remember. 8 p.m. Tickets: $63.75-$103.75. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jeremy Camp and Matthew West: “The Answer/All In Tour”

Nov. 17 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. These contemporary Christian artists showcase their newest albums. 7 p.m. Tickets: $28-$65. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

Local H: “Pack Up the Cats Tour”

Nov. 17 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Alt-rock band Local H is touring to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their third album, Pack Up the Cats. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Shallou

Nov. 17 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Maryland native Shallou is an emerging electronic musician and producer. Japanese Wallpaper opens. 9 p.m. Tickets: $14 advance, $16 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Floozies: “Crown of Horns Tour”

Nov. 17 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Brothers Matt and Mark Hill will perform their funk EDM beats. SoDown and Recess will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Cannibal Corpse

Nov. 20 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This eight-piece death metal band has released 14 studio albums. Hate Eternal and Harms Way will also perform. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $27 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Prince Experience

Nov. 24 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The performance will include all of Prince’s greatest hits. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Holiday Concert Series

Nov. 24-Dec. 23 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Local entertainers, school musicians, and choirs will perform under the glow of the Durham’s Christmas tree. Visit the museum’s website for updated listings. 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Pale Waves

Nov. 25 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This six-piece English indie-pop band is known for an edgy, yet upbeat sound. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Underoath

Nov. 26 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This rock band’s newest album, Erase Me, is their first since 2010. 7 p.m. Tickets: $27.50. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

98 Degrees at Christmas

Nov. 29 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The turn-of-the-millennium boy band will bring their full-length Christmas album to life for a holiday spectacular. This new tour is a fan’s wish list fulfilled. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32-$62. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Motet

Dec. 1 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The Motet is a jazz-influenced American funk group. Mungion will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $21 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Joyful Noise

Dec. 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Salem Baptist Church will perform holiday classics and new music in this holiday special. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

San Holo

Dec. 4 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Dutch artist and producer blends guitar and vocals for a distinctive sound among today’s DJs. Chet Porter, Taska Black, and BeauDamian will also perform. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

The Wood Brothers

Dec. 4 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This folk band is composed of brothers Chris and Oliver Wood and friend Jano Rix. 8 p.m. Tickets: $23 advance, $26 day of show, $30 reserved seating. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Justin Timberlake: “The Man of the Woods Tour”

Dec. 8 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. JT performs his new live show, highlighting songs from his most recent album, The Man of the Woods. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: starting at $135. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Dave Koz and Friends: “Christmas Tour 2018”

Dec. 10 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will perform Christmas classics and hit songs with an impressive roster of guest vocalists and musicians. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$60. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Travis Scott: “Astroworld—Wish You Were Here Tour”

Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Known for his explosively wild performances, this Houston rapper will bring music from his Astroworld album to life on stage. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26-$79. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Aqueous

Dec. 11 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This four-man improvisational rock act is best known for their “groove rock.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advance, $15 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Daughtry: “Cage to Rattle Tour”

Dec. 11 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This “Life After You” singer released a new album this past summer. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $44-$64. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 22 & 23 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Since changing the game for Christmas music in 1984, Mannheim Steamroller’s holiday tour has become an annual tradition. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $38.25-$78.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Dec. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Brickman, who has traveled the U.S. on 22 annual holiday tours, will showcase new music and holiday favorites for everyone in attendance. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $28-$58. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Family & More

Fall Chrysanthemum Show

Through Nov. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. At the garden’s annual fall chrysanthemum show, bold mums combine with vibrant colors, diverse textures, and other design elements. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Autumn Festival: An Arts & Crafts Affair

Nov. 1-4 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Hundreds of handcrafted works will be on display. Attractions include stage performances, food and drinks, and an hourly gift card winner. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $9 adults; $8 seniors (62+); free for children under 10. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Sports All-Star Night

Nov. 2 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. The museum will stay open late for a fun night of sports-themed activities. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Veterans Shine On

Nov. 8 at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave. The lighting of the WWII Colonnade. Speakers, special guests, hot cocoa, and music will contribute to this night for honoring veterans. 6-7 p.m. Admission: free. 402-444-5900.

—parks.cityofomaha.edu

A Night at the Forbidden Forest

Nov. 9 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. Adults 21 and older can explore the Forbidden Forest, learn about magical creatures, and join in on a pub quiz. A costume contest provides a chance to win $25. One drink ticket included with admission. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

A Holiday at Hogwarts

Nov. 10 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. Children of all ages can walk through the forbidden forest, visit the Sorting Hat, practice “swish and flick” wand moves and have a drink of Butterbeer (non-alcoholic, of course). Witch and wizard attire is encouraged and will be celebrated with a costume parade. 1-4 p.m. Tickets: $5 for members, $15 for non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

Holiday Expo: All About HER

Nov. 10 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This year’s expo features all the latest in fashion, pampering, relaxation, fitness, and food. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $1. 435-229-8342.

—allaboutherexpos.com

Camp Congress for Girls

Nov. 10 at Residence Inn Omaha Downtown, 106 S. 15th St. Girls ages 10 to 15 can participate in this day-long leadership program that teaches the structure of the U.S. political system and empowers young leaders to actively participate in democracy. Fees include lunch and program materials. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration: $140-$160. 202-660-1457.

—girlsinpolitics.org

Blackstone District Walking Tour

Nov. 10 at Blackstone District, 42nd and Farnam Streets. This culinary adventure mixes Omaha’s history with Blackstone District restaurant offerings. 1 p.m. Tickets: $45. 402-651-0047.

—omahaculinarytours.com

La Tea Da Specialtea Teas: Holiday Tea & Cup Decorating

Nov. 13 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Join tea master Gloria Kemerly to learn the history and tradition of loose leaf teas, discuss holiday tea blends, and decorate your own teacup. 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Admission: $35 non-members, $25 members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

402 Family Night

Nov. 16 at Hardy Coffee Co, 6051 Maple St. Musician instructors from the collective will perform live, the gallery will feature local art, and there will be giveaways throughout the night. 6-8:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-913-1939.

—402artscollective.org

Junktoberfest Holiday Edition

Nov. 16-18 at Southroads Mall, 1001 Fort Crook Rd. N., Bellevue. Junktoberfest promises plenty of collectibles, furniture, and crafts, as well as food and DIY classes. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 per person. 402-669-6975.

—junktoberfest.net

Owl Prowl

Nov. 17 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. The forest hosts a night hike featuring hot cocoa around the fire pit, and a close up look at owls. 5-7 p.m. Admission: $3 members, $13 non-members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

Miracle on Farnam

Nov. 17-Jan. 1 in Midtown Crossing, 30th and Farnam Streets. Businesses along Farnam Street feature window displays created by local artists and organizations. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-557-6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 22 at the Gene Leahy Pedestrian Mall, 14th & Farnam Streets. This community-wide celebration will culminate with the illumination of the 2018 holiday lights. 6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-5401.

—holidaylightsfestival.org

Union Station Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 23 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This event includes live music, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and an appearance from Santa. These festivities lead up to the lighting of the indoor Christmas tree. 4-8 p.m. Tree lighting at 7 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Holiday Poinsettia Show

Nov. 23-Jan. 6 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This annual exhibition displays thousands of plants, model trains, and miniature Omaha-area landmarks. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Lights of Aksarben

Nov. 23 & 30, Dec. 7 & 14 at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. This annual event starts with the tree lighting on Nov. 23 and includes community activities (in a heated tent), free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and horse-drawn carriage rides. 6-8 p.m. Admission: free. 402-496-1616.

—aksarbenvillage.com

Winter Wonderland

Nov. 24 in Downtown Papillion, 122 E. 3rd St. This small-town festival includes festive lights, carriage rides, hot chocolate and s’mores, visits with Santa and his reindeer, and holiday shopping. 5-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402-331-3917.

—papillionfoundation.org

Holiday Cultural Festival

Nov. 30 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year. Over 20 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Cultural foods and gifts will also be available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Christmas in the Village: Union Co-Op Member Market

Dec. 1 at 24th and Lake Streets. This event showcases the work being made by The Union for Contemporary Art’s Co-Op members, instructors, staff, and fellows. A wide array of gift items will be available for purchase. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Wizard’s Yule Ball

Dec. 1 at Omaha Comfort Inn & Suites Central, 7007 Grover St. This Harry Potter-themed event includes dancing, trivia, games, owls, costumes, food, and magic classes. 6 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults, $5 ages 4-10.

—britishfest.com

Santa at the Farm

Dec. 1 at Gifford Farm Education Center, 700 Camp Gifford Rd., Bellevue. Complete with cookies and hot chocolate, children can participate in animal and Santa visits, music, crafts, story time, and letter-writing. 10 a.m.-noon. Admission: $4 per child, free for accompanying adults. Families can get $1 off a children’s ticket if they bring a non-perishable food item for donation. 402-597-4920.

—esu3.org

Winter Wonderland Opening Day at the Forest

Dec. 1 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N. This event includes s’mores, cocoa, caroling, and a hike down the boardwalk to Ridge Trail, where children can meet Santa. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $3 for members, $13 non-members. 402-731-2403.

—fontenelleforest.org

Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

Dec. 1 & 2 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. More than 200 vendors sell their wares. Saturday patrons will receive a two-day re-entry stamp. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 adults; free for children age 10 and under. 712-326-2295.

—caesars.com/mid-america-center

Night of Lights Walk

Dec. 2 at Gene Leahy Mall, 14th and Farnam Streets. This 5k and 10k walk includes cookies, hot chocolate, and door prizes. 4-6 p.m. Admission: $2 for fun walkers, $3 for credit walkers.

—netrailblazers.club

Family Nights with Santa

Dec. 4, 11 & 18 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This museum event has holiday crafts and live performances by local choirs and ensembles along with Santa. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. Museum entry included. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Curling World Cup

Dec. 5-9 at Ralston Arena, Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Omaha hosts the North American leg of the new Curling World Cup. The city signed a contract to host the event for its first four years. Times vary. Admission: $5-25 gate admission; $160 All Sessions Package; $55 Championship Package. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Milk & Cookies with Santa

Dec. 7 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. The museum stays open late for a themed evening of holiday activities and treats. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (age 60+); free for children under 2 and members. Museum admission included. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Family Gingerbread House Workshop

Dec. 1, 8, 15 & 22 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Families can build and decorate their own gingerbread house as well as view the houses on display. One gingerbread kit will be provided per family. Garden admission included. 10-11:30 a.m. Admission: $40 per non-member family, $30 per member family. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Royal Holiday Ball

Dec. 9 at DC Centre, 11830 Stonegate Drive. Santa and 15 of his fairytale friends will host this event with dinner, meet and greets, crafts, carriage rides, and of course, milk and cookies. Little ones are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. Session 1: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; session 2: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; session 3: 4-6 p.m. Tickets: $35-$50. Children under 2 free with an adult ticket. 402-393-7431.

—dccentre.com

National Poinsettia Day

Dec. 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. The holiday poinsettia show offers all the opportunity to celebrate National Poinsettia Day. The first 100 families to visit the garden will receive a poinsettia (limit one per family) to celebrate. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children age 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Supper with Santa

Dec. 20-23 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Attendees can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have story time, decorate cookies, and eat dinner. 6-8 p.m. Admission: $25 for members, $30 for non-members 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

Penguins and Pancakes

Dec. 26-30 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Guests can munch on pancakes while creating crafts and viewing visits from the African penguins inside the zoo’s Aquarium Conference Center. 9-10:30 a.m. Tickets: $15-$25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 402-773-8401.

—omahazoo.com

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular

Dec. 31 at Gene Leahy Pedestrian Mall,14th & Farnam Streets. This incredible show fills the sky with bursts of color, choreographed to explode on cue to a unique musical score of iconic ’60s hits. 7 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-5401.

­­—holidaylightsfestival.org

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Music from Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars and special crafts and activities are on the lineup, along with the celebratory bubble wrap stomp and balloon drop at noon in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Guests will ring in the New Year with a countdown and evening activities at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (age 60+); free for children under 2 and members. Museum admission included. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

To The NYnes

Dec. 31 at Omaha Design Center, 1502 Cuming St. Guests will ring in the New Year with Channel 94.1, Absolut Vodka, and DJ Kor from Las Vegas. Pose for red carpet photos and enjoy refreshments at the all-inclusive experience. Single and group tickets are available. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets: $150 and up. Ages 21 and up. 402-915-2411.

—newyearseveomaha.com

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the November/December 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.