SLICE

Through Nov. 4 at Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. Erin Foley’s art was inspired by tennis, and Michael Willett creates collages that manipulate Artforum exhibition advertisements into abstract compositions. Admission: free. 402-209-5554.

—dargerhq.org

Northwest Missouri State Faculty Invitational

Through Nov. 9 at the Weber Fine Arts Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. This exhibit will feature nine faculty members from NWMS, with painting, drawing, sculpture, pottery, and installation art. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.

—unomaha.edu

Omaha Bug Symposium 2018

Nov. 17 at OutrSpaces, 1258 S. 13th St. The science/art extravaganza features entomology lectures by Dave Crane and Andy Matz, insect-themed live music, insect-infused treats, art and costume contests, and insect-themed art installations. Adult-oriented content. 7p.m.-12:30a.m. Pre-sale tickets: $10. 308-224-4130.

—facebook.com/omahabugsymposium

Katie Temple and Todd McCollister

Through Nov. 23 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This collaborative exhibition examines the cozy nostalgia associated with finding the perfect home and the memories made there. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Joe Pankowski

Through Nov. 30 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. This University of Nebraska-Omaha alum brings his sketches-turned paintings, films, gadgets, and more to the local gallery. Hours by appointment. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—bensonfirstfriday.com/petshop

Marcela Díaz: Contemporary Textiles

Through Dec. 21 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This exhibit represents the traditional textile fiber art of the Yucatan with works created using natural fibers of cactus and coconut. Admission: $5 adults; $4 college students; $3.50 K-12 students and seniors (ages 55+); free for active military, children under 5, and members. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Quilting is an art form that bridged the gap between domestic life and public display. This exhibit showcases 35 quilts that range from complex geometric designs to delicate patterns inspired by nature. Tickets: $10 general public ($5 on Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.); $5 college students; free for Joslyn members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Richard Mosse

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Conceptual photographer Richard Mosse studies localized conflicts that have broad social, political, and humanitarian implications. He uses surveillance imagery to map landscapes of human displacement. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West

Through Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Organized in conjunction with the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, the exhibition’s original photographs and stereographs document completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild

Through Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The Durham Museum hosts the world premiere of 40 of this acclaimed nature photographer’s works. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts

Through April 14 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Children can test their skills by throwing footballs and baseballs, take aim on the mini soccer, hockey, and basketball courts, attempt a CrossFit course, practice curling, and bump, set, spike on multi-level volleyball nets. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (ages 60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Frank Daharsh, Dar Vandevoort, and Hope Dendinger

Nov. 2-Dec. 2 at Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. This month-long exhibit features blown-glass works by Daharsh and paintings by Vandevoort and Dendinger. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Amy Haney: Ascend/Descend

Nov. 2-Dec. 2 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Haney investigates the personalities and physical attributes found in various types of bird species in her large format prints. Haney will also display her Birds of Mass Destruction series that has been in progress for several years. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.

—creighton.edu

Local African-Americans Who Served Their Country

Nov. 2-Jan. 26 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. This exhibit will feature local individuals who have served in the military, including the Tuskegee airmen who called Nebraska home. Admission: free. 402-932-7077.

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Kristine Allphin and Signe Stuart

Nov. 2-25 at Anderson O’Brien Fine Art, 1108 Jackson St. This exhibit showcases paper pieces that are inspired by weaving and the natural order of things. Admission: free. 402-884-0911.

—aobfineart.com

Rosana Ybarra

Nov. 2-Dec. 28 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. University of Nebraska-Lincoln instructor Ybarra will show her sculpture and other artworks. Hours by appointment. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—bensonfirstfriday.com/petshop

2018 Union Fellows Exhibit

Nov. 16-Dec. 15 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Artists Chikadibia Ebirim, Dominique Morgan, Pamela Conyers-Hinson, Ashley Laverty, and Barber will showcase their works, which range from painting and sculpture to musical performance and live theater. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Holiday Cultural Trees

Nov. 23-Jan. 6 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This holiday fixture showcases how cultures around the world celebrate the Christmas season. Admission: $11 adults; $8 seniors (62+); $7 children (3-12); free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Santa’s Magic

Nov. 23-Dec. 23 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This OCM tradition includes an interactive show with indoor snowfall, an elf, the Snow Queen, and of course, Santa Claus. Admission: $13 children and adults; $12 seniors (60+); free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Bart Vargas: AMALGAMATIONS

Nov. 30-Jan. 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Inspired by pop culture, Vargas’ works stand out as playful and entertaining ceramic figures. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Hot Shops Art Center’s 18th Annual Winter Open House

Dec. 1 & 2 at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St. Guests can sip refreshments, browse the galleries, and learn how artists create their work in this open house featuring over 80 artists. A non-perishable food donation is encouraged. Saturday noon-8 p.m; Sunday noon-5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-342-6452.

—hotshopsartcenter.com

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the November/December 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.