Thursday, Nov. 16: Feeling a little bluesy? Well, that’s a good thing, because tonight you can catch prolific blues artist Jack Broadbent at the Holland Center. Let this singer/songwriter/slide guitarist help you work those blues out of your bones with his warm energy and folksy, rocking blues. With music running through his veins, Broadbent used to perform on the streets of London before headlining international tours. From the U.K. to the U.S., he’s been garnering attention and a loyal fanbase. If you’re not already there, this show will make you a convert. Get tickets (if you still can) here. Friday, Nov. 17 to Dec. 17: It seems like the beginning of Christmas celebrations and sales start earlier every year. Get yourself in the right holiday mood by visiting Santa’s Reindeer at Mulhall’s. Reservists Chloe and Sparkle have been warming up for Christmas at Mulhall’s for the last eight years and have become a favorite among patrons, especially elf-sized ones. Don’t forget to check out the Original Snow Village and all the other holiday décor available for peeping at the store. To find out more, bound over here. Friday, Nov. 17: Is there a more relaxing way to spend a Friday evening than doing a little shopping, a little noshing, and a little learning? If you said no, then this event is tailor-made for you. Four Sisters Boutique & Bungalow/8 Hairdressing Pop Up will be happening this Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get tips on fashion, makeup, and hair all in one place, Bungalow/8 Hairdressing. Four Sisters Boutique will be there, serving up the latest in holiday fashion. Not to mention the deals on hair products, sweet gift bags, and even a little wine. If you miss out on the camp, don’t worry. The discounts, snacks, and wine last all weekend. Call to reserve your spot now. To find out more, head here.