November 15, 2017 by

Subscribe to this weekly newsletter here
PICK OF THE WEEK: Sunday, Nov. 19: Say YES to trying new brews this Sunday at the Brickway Stout Release Party, where a portion of the proceeds go to Youth Emergency Services (YES). The Brickway babes will be serving up two different types of chili, each made with one of the new stouts. And of course, there will be cinnamon rolls, that essential Midwestern chili accompaniment. There’s even a raffle to win a signed Dave Koenig print, with 100 percent of those sales going to YES. So make that trek downtown, or just across the street, and help support a good cause while trying the latest tasty concoctions from the crew at Brickway Brewery. Go here for more details.
Thursday, Nov. 16: Feeling a little bluesy? Well, that’s a good thing, because tonight you can catch prolific blues artist Jack Broadbent at the Holland Center. Let this singer/songwriter/slide guitarist help you work those blues out of your bones with his warm energy and folksy, rocking blues. With music running through his veins, Broadbent used to perform on the streets of London before headlining international tours. From the U.K. to the U.S., he’s been garnering attention and a loyal fanbase. If you’re not already there, this show will make you a convert. Get tickets (if you still can) here.
Friday, Nov. 17 to Dec. 17: It seems like the beginning of Christmas celebrations and sales start earlier every year. Get yourself in the right holiday mood by visiting Santa’s Reindeer at Mulhall’s. Reservists Chloe and Sparkle have been warming up for Christmas at Mulhall’s for the last eight years and have become a favorite among patrons, especially elf-sized ones. Don’t forget to check out the Original Snow Village and all the other holiday décor available for peeping at the store. To find out more, bound over here.
Friday, Nov. 17: Is there a more relaxing way to spend a Friday evening than doing a little shopping, a little noshing, and a little learning? If you said no, then this event is tailor-made for you. Four Sisters Boutique & Bungalow/8 Hairdressing Pop Up will be happening this Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get tips on fashion, makeup, and hair all in one place, Bungalow/8 Hairdressing. Four Sisters Boutique will be there, serving up the latest in holiday fashion. Not to mention the deals on hair products, sweet gift bags, and even a little wine. If you miss out on the camp, don’t worry. The discounts, snacks, and wine last all weekend. Call to reserve your spot now. To find out more, head here.
Saturday, Nov. 18: Go see all your beloved Peanuts characters in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on stage. Watch Snoopy, Lucy, and Pigpen celebrate every kid’s favorite holiday just as they have for more than 50 years. Rediscover the true meaning of Christmas this Saturday at the Orpheum Theater. To get your tickets, shuffle on over here.
Saturday, Nov. 18: If you haven’t been to The B. Bar yet, this weekend is the perfect time to start. Ryan Menchaca & The Invisible Horses will be playing, along with Bach Mai, and Charlie Alley. With these three performances, you’ll get everything from beatboxing to folksy, dreamy drift. Check them out at Omaha’s newest, low-key music venue, where you’ll get to see all three shows for just $5. To find out more, kick it over here.

More from my site