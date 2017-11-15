|
|Friday, Nov. 17: Is there a more relaxing way to spend a Friday evening than doing a little shopping, a little noshing, and a little learning? If you said no, then this event is tailor-made for you. Four Sisters Boutique & Bungalow/8 Hairdressing Pop Up will be happening this Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get tips on fashion, makeup, and hair all in one place, Bungalow/8 Hairdressing. Four Sisters Boutique will be there, serving up the latest in holiday fashion. Not to mention the deals on hair products, sweet gift bags, and even a little wine. If you miss out on the camp, don’t worry. The discounts, snacks, and wine last all weekend. Call to reserve your spot now. To find out more, head here.