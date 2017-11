Thursday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Nov. 12: Disney’s The Little Mermaid musical opened earlier this week at the Orpheum Theater but there’s still time to catch this enchanting performance. The beautiful Broadway hit features all your favorite, catchy tunes, from the film, including “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” written by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Catch this live-action production while you can. To get your tickets to the greatest show under the sea, put your fin here. Friday, Nov. 10: Can’t decide between catching a movie or a live show this Friday? You don’t have to if you head to Slowdown to see Kishi Bashi perform. Before the show starts, there will be a complimentary showing of his documentary, Project 9066. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the film will play at 8:30 p.m., with the show to follow. Kishi Bashi’s unique performances feature live violin that incorporates looping and beatboxing. Tall Tall Trees will be there as well, wielding his banjo like no one else can. Don’t miss this triple-threat of a show. Find out more and get your tix right here. Saturday, Nov. 11: It’s a Harry Potter kind of day at Fontenelle Forest. You and the kids can celebrate A Holiday at Hogwarts from noon to 3 p.m. The sorting hat will place you in your correct house where you will get your wizarding wand. See the Owlery, take a walk through the forest, and drink some non-alcoholic Butterbeer, hopefully all while dressed in your favorite wizarding robes. Adults are invited to follow up this enchanting day with An Evening at the Forbidden Forest, a 21 and over magical evening where you get to let your Potter flag fly. Flaunt your knowledge at the pub quiz and your magical flair for wizard fashion by wearing your best pointy hat. Tap your wand here to get your pass.