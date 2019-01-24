Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Sunday, Jan. 27: What better way to end a music-filled weekend than by celebrating all the artists of Omaha? You can do so by attending the OEAAs at Slowdown this Sunday. Voting for the awards is separated into visual arts, performing arts, and live music. You’ll get to see performances by Pony Creek, Jocelyn Music, Trac Schacht, Esencia Latina, DJ SharkWeek, and Omaha Magazine’s own resident DJ, Stephen Bils. Our executive editor Doug Meigs will be volunteering on site. So if you can’t make it out, you can still catch some of the action on our social media. Learn more and get your tickets here.

Thursday, Jan. 24: Want to hear some blues music that will make you dance? The Bel Airs can make that happen tonight at Chrome Lounge. These guys have played together for more than 20 years, so expect a tight performance. Based out of Columbia, Missouri, the group has traveled across the U.S. and around Europe, and this is your chance to catch them live in Omaha. For a preview of what to expect, click here.

Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26: This newsletter wouldn’t be complete without a little do-good, feel-good event. The UNMC Skate-a-Thon for Parkinson’s Nebraska is happening this weekend at the UNMC Ice Rink. You can skate as an individual, with your family, or get a team together and try to “Rock the Clock.” Sign up now or just get out and cheer on the dedicated skaters giving it their all. You can purchase tickets here, and learn more about Parkinson’s Nebraska here.

Friday, Jan. 25: Check out a lot of live, local music Friday night when you brave the cold to head to The Waiting Room for the fourth annual NugZ & TKO Birthday Concert. The guys will take the stage with special guests Fr!day, Altura, and Rey Styles. Turn out to help them celebrate their birthdays the best way they know how—with a great show that will be sure to bring the heat. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Jan. 26: The music keeps flowing with a special show at Reverb Lounge this Saturday, where you can catch CJ Mills with Mesonjixx & Kethro (all of whom have had features in our magazines you can read here: CJ Mills, Mesonjixx, Kethro). Singer/songwriter Mills has always had a powerful voice and clever lyrics, and since moving to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she has expanded upon her sound. Don’t miss this performance. RSVP on Facebook, and grab your tickets here.