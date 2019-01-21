Mind & Soul 101.3 FM celebrated their second year anniversary on Saturday, January 19th, at

the Malcom X Memorial Foundation.

Mind & Soul is a nonprofit organization. The community-driven radio station is powered by a collective of individuals, including station director Paul B. Allen IV, who has been a leader for the station since its inception.

The community came together on Saturday (after a one-week delay due to weather) for a night of activities, food, and music.

Vendors such as The Cupcake Nerds, Rikki Radiance, and others attended this joyful celebration in hopes to wow the community with their services.

It was a great way to bring people together on a Saturday evening and to let the public know what the station has been doing and what they would like to accomplish in the future.

Omaha Magazine’s roving reporter, Kaylie Clineff, spoke with Allen in a Facebook Live video, which you can view here.

Mind & Soul is always thankful for donations, and appreciate the support the Omaha community gives them.

If you are interested in donating, becoming a member, or upcoming events, call 402-235-2201 or visit http://mindandsoul1013fm.org