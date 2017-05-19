This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/ omahapublications/docs/b2b_ 0217_125/56

When women are looking for a place to grow their careers, they want to be at a company that recognizes that work-life balance is important. They also take into consideration that family is a big part of their lives, says Michelle Schrage.

“It’s important to see our team members not just as professionals, but as passionate people. Driven women want to do well for our company, and we expect our company to do well for us,” explains Schrage, a single mother of an 11-year-old son.

MassMutual was named one of Working Mother magazine’s “Top 100 Best Companies” for 2016. Schrage says that the company deserves the prestigious ranking: “Our commitment to progressive workplace programs, our advancement of women, our flexibility, childcare, and paid parental leave all excel.”

Women do very well in the financial services industry because they have a natural ability to build relationships, says Schrage. “We’ve got a team of motivated women who want to earn what they are worth and build long-term relationships with their clients,” she continues.

MassMutual Nebraska has a team-oriented environment. “We’ve created a culture of idea sharing and collaboration. We also have specialists who can come to the table to help our advisers succeed,” says Schrage. “In our office, we have fun and laugh a lot. We are involved in the community through charitable and education-focused events, and we bring in speakers frequently to talk about important issues. Everyone on our team believes in keeping a ‘door always open’ approach.”

“At MassMutual, we are proud of our ability to access a variety of different carriers for financial solutions. We truly have the ability to do what’s in the best interest of the client,” she says. “At MassMutual, we empower our advisors to build their client base and know they’ll never lose them if a company change should occur. Relationships are important, and we protect the right of our advisors to always keep their clients, no matter what.”

MassMutual has a prestigious list of rankings and honors, among them:

• Named a World’s Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute for three consecutive years, 2014-2016.

• Named 2016 “Insurer of the Year” by Risk Management Association.

• Ranked No. 76 by Fortune Magazine in the “Fortune 100” list.

“Our company goal is to establish MassMutual Nebraska as a premier financial firm where financial specialists aspire to build and grow their practices,” she says. “My personal goal is to always connect with people. I love meeting people and facilitating powerful connections. So in my role as the Marketing and Recruiting Director, I connect people with their desire to have a great career.”

Schrage has contributed greatly to the community. She is the founder and Executive Director of Business4Business Professional Society, planning programs that bring together people who want to make a difference.

An actress for 20 years, she founded and ran the Nebraska Film Association for seven years. She lobbied state senators to provide tax incentives for the film industry. “It’s a multi-billion dollar industry. But because we don’t have incentives, filmmakers often won’t come here,” she says.

She also is a board member of The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and serves on the board of the Engagement Council of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“I’m always looking for ways to make a positive difference,” she says.

10250 Regency Circle, Suite 250

Omaha, NE 68114

402.397.8600

Nebraska.MassMutual.com