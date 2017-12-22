These autobiographical pieces and corresponding photos are part of a special edition of 60PLUS featuring local residents who prove that fashion has no age limits.

Mary Jochim, 67

I have joy in my heart. I am a very positive, can-do person. When nothing is going right, I’ll go left. I am 40 years old plus shipping and handling.

My favorite childhood book was The Little Engine That Could. I believe in possibilities not only for myself, but for others. Nothing is more gratifying than helping someone find options that make the impossible possible. If you aren’t happy where you are, move—you’re not a tree. I’ll be glad to help.

My career has been in the world of investments. I didn’t realize when I started that it was such a non-traditional career for women. It still is. Fewer than 30 percent of financial advisers are female, and less than 12 percent operate as I do, as registered investment advisers. After 19 years in the business, I started my own company, Sterling Financial Advisors. This year I will celebrate 40 years in the business and Sterling will celebrate 20 years.

I am very proud of the way my four brothers and I took care of our mother in her life. She raised us as a single parent against the odds. I’m proud that I do not cuss, ever. (Thanks, Mom!) Together with my favorite cousin, Linda Dorothy of Omaha, we have rejuvenated our annual Glesmann family reunions. Instead of 20 people, we have more than 80 relatives attending. We’ve had German luaus, Texas round-ups, “Vegas Baby,” and a road rally. In 2016, the reunion was called “Nacho Ordinary Reunion.” Last year, it was “Our Big Fat German Wedding.” We’ve even held a Halloween-style picnic in our family cemetery. The reunions, along with social media, have helped us to build a close family feeling—the most important thing to us—that extends to both coasts.

I like to build community, whether it is in my neighborhood, at work, with people waiting in line to license their car, or one other person in an elevator. I want people to feel better about who they are after talking to me. I also like to entertain, especially with theme parties. I’ve even had a “20,000 Martinis Under the Sea Party.” The total eclipse in 2017 was a phenomenal opportunity to gather friends. The entertainment was out of this world!

Begin with the end in mind (because no one gets out of life alive). I want to play the long game—the really long game: eternity. My desired destination is heaven. Making that commitment provides me the structure to work living my life backward. If I keep my destination in focus, then it is a matter of making good choices between now and then.

Negativity is like drinking poison. It will show in your face. The best makeup is a smile. Lastly, never cut your own bangs!

This article was printed in the January/February 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.