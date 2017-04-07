This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/ omahapublications/docs/b2b_ 0217_125/56

A landscape designer who works independently, Marti Neely has no obligation to any nursery or garden center. That means she can focus on a client’s needs.

She calls on contractors who can help her achieve the dream she has for a client—workers with skills in installing swimming pools, fire pits, patios, seating areas, kids’ play areas, gardens, and more.

And she’s a problem solver.

“Ugly utility boxes and other similar things seem unsightly. I look at effective ways to hide them,” says Neely.

She discusses with clients how the landscaping might add to the home’s future value. “We should always be practical and smart in what we are doing,” she urges.

She believes there’s a lot of value in working with a designer.

“Ultimately, it saves you money down the road by working with someone who understands the progression of a project,” Neely says. “Designers have ideas and knowledge that typical consumers don’t have.”

Clients appreciate her honesty, even when she disagrees with them.

“I help them make good choices about how to spend their money,” Neely says. “I treat their property like it’s my property.”

402.630.0050

martineely.com