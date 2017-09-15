This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/40

Today’s technology isn’t just complicated…it’s integrated. Phone systems are connected to video systems, which are connected to networks that are connected to copiers and printers, and so on. Updating one portion of technology is neither simple nor an isolated event.

Marco specializes in business IT. They know how things work and how things connect to

one another.

They’ve come a long way since opening their doors as a small typewriter shop back in 1973. That’s because technology has come a long way. Through the years, they’ve adapted to changes in the industry by listening to what their customers want, and being the first to implement new and better solutions. To do that, they’ve hired smart people who are driven to learn and understand emerging technology and how it can

improve business.

Today, Marco is one of the top five technology providers in the nation, serving customers nationally with core offices in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and here in Omaha. Over half of their 1,100 employees are certified systems engineers and technical representatives. That means they maintain the highest level of certifications for their area of expertise.

Though their footprint continues to grow, they are adamant about providing premium local support. Customers who call an assigned Marco support team talk with people who know their business and its nuances, not a room full of strangers in a call center a thousand miles away. The Omaha team members have an average tenure of 15 years. That kind of local experience can be a game-changer when dealing with technology issues.

It’s also important to know the ins and outs of IT, especially with today’s integrated technology. Marco’s Managed IT Services help businesses proactively manage their IT infrastructure so there’s less network down time—and all of the systems and programs connected to that network work together more effectively. They work as an extension of customers’ IT staff to manage the day-to-day maintenance and support responsibilities. That allows the customer’s IT staff to spend time on more important things.

In addition to managed IT services, Marco offers carrier and cloud services, phone and voice systems, audio and video systems, and copiers and printers. In fact, Marco is one of the largest Konica Minolta and Sharp dealers—and HP’s largest independent dealer—in the U.S.

Beyond all of their expertise and many certifications, the thing that sets Marco apart the most is their positive culture. They are consistently named a top workplace by local and national organizations for being a fun and friendly place to work, a good corporate citizen, and a

caring employer.

The best part about having a positive culture is that it translates to great service. Ninety-two percent of their customers say they would recommend Marco. This culture of service is also one of the reasons they’ve received Omaha Magazine’s Best of B2B™ 12 years in a row.

7929 West Center Road

Omaha, NE 68124

402.339.3006

marconet.com