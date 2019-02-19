This calendar was printed in the January/February 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

Benson First Friday

March 1 & April 5 in Benson (Maple and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on a showcase of local arts and culture. 4 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month. Free.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

First Friday Old Market

March 1 & April 5 in the Old Market. Walk the distinctive brick streets of the Old Market to live music, ride Ollie the Trolley for free between venues, and ignite your imagination with art at this free event. 6-9 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—firstfridayoldmarket.com

Omaha Film Festival

March 5-10 at Aksarben Cinema, 2110 S. 67th St. Local, national, and international films will be discussed, watched, and celebrated at this annual festival, which includes hundreds of flicks, along with an OFF Academy where filmmakers and potential filmmakers can learn the trade, and late-night parties, where attendees can talk shop. Times vary. Admission varies from $10 per single movie-ticket to $100 for multi-day passes. 402-203-8173.

—omahafilmfestival.org

Metro Omaha Builders Association Home Show

March 8-10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Homeowners and future homeowners can find everything they want for their current and future home projects in home building, home improvement, landscaping, decorating, smart energy, and more. Times vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 seniors (65+), kids 7-12, and those with valid military ID. Free to children age 6 and under. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Fish fries

March 8-April 19 in various locations. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday on March 6, and while some people will abstain from eating meat on Fridays for religious reasons, others will eat fish simply because they enjoy it. Many churches and community centers around Omaha will provide a fish (or meatless) dinner on Fridays during this time frame. Here are a few popular choices that draw crowds:

Holy Name Catholic Church (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. 402-451-6622. holynameomaha.org (Note: fish dinners at Holy Name start on March 1.)

Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 3405 S. 118th St. 402-333-8662. maryourqueenchurch.com

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Elkhorn (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn. 402-289-4289. stpatselkhorn.org

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. 402-496-7988. svdpomaha.org

St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church 602 Park Ave. 402-345-7103. stjohnsgreekorthodox.org

Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S. 53rd St. 402-731-3176. holyghostomaha.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 9 in downtown Omaha. This annual parade, put on by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will march through the downtown area starting at 15th and Harney streets and winding through the Old Market.

—aohomaha.org/parade

Bockfest

March 9 at The German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St. German food, polka music, and geniality abound at this spring festival, during which a hot poker is inserted into the freshly tapped bock beer in order to caramelize the sugars. 1-7 p.m. Admission: free, but cash must be used for beer and food. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

March 14-17 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, favorite Disney moments from movies like Frozen, Cars, and The Little Mermaid come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Times vary. Tickets: $16.50-$77. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

64th Annual World of Wheels

March 14-17 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Vehicles from classic Cadillacs to hot rods will be shown at this annual event, which allows local car owners to display their machines. Times vary. Tickets: $18 general admission, $6 children 6-12, free to children 5 and under. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Omaha Zine Fest 2019

March 16 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Omaha’s third annual zine festival features creators from across the country. Zines cover subjects like poetry, comics, art, or all of the above. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Free. 402-933-3161.

—omahazinefest.org

Spring Equinox Sound Alchemy

March 20 at Omaha Power Yoga, 8721 Shamrock Road. Attendees can celebrate the equinox with Astara (Lily Marie Livingston) and Orion (Ryan Lee Muff) as they provide a multi-instrument sound immersion. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 advanced, $44 at door. 402-884-8850.

—omahapoweryoga.com

14th Annual Bockfest

March 23 at Huber-Haus and the Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St. People of all ages can come to Huber-Haus for this spring celebration, which includes the blessing and tapping of the bock keg, live music, and a fire pit to stave off the March winds. Noon-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Orchid Show and Sale

March 23 & 24 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Orchids from local and international growers will be on display, and visitors can return home with a plant, as an array of orchids will be available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free to children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Culinary Fight Club: The Blended Burger Battle

April 2 at Blatt Beer & Table, 610 N. 12th St. Fans of cooking shows will enjoy attending this event, in which area chefs will have a signature local ingredient to help them blend a better burger. Tickets include sampling of the burgers and complimentary drinks for the first hour. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $40. 1-800-611-7080.

—culinaryfightclub.com

The International Omaha Horse Competition

April 4-7 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This indoor horse jumping and dressage competition combines speed, execution, and the competitive spirit of both rider and horse. Free expo events will feature interactive displays and activities for all ages—including opportunities to meet eight different breeds of horses, a treasure hunt, and hands-on exhibits. Times vary. Tickets: $50-$100 for ticket packages, $12-$30 for individual tickets. 402-930-3079.

—internationalomaha.com

Nebraska Science Festival Featuring Grant Imahara

April 5 at Joslyn Art Museum Witherspoon Concert Hall, 2200 Dodge St. One of the highlights of the Nebraska Science festival is the keynote speech, which will be delivered by Imahara, the electronics and robotics expert from Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters. He has also worked on some of the most famous robots of all time, putting the lights in R2-D2 for the Star Wars prequels and giving the Energizer Bunny his beat. Tickets: free, but quantities are limited. 402-559-4319.

—nescifest.com

Earth Day Omaha

April 13 at Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets. This event combines science, education, music, food, and fun with eco-friendly demonstrations about ways to help the Earth, health and wellness, and activities for children. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free.

—earthdayomaha.org

Omaha Czech-Slovak Festival

April 14 at St. Nicholas Community Center, 5050 Harrison St. Celebrate Czech-Slovak culture with this spring festival, which features Czech food, dancing, music, and more. The Omaha Czech queen will be crowned this day. Times TBA. Admission: free, but cash is needed for drinks and food. 402-740-6552.

—omahaczechclub.com

Easter Egg Hunts:

April 20 & 21 in various locations. Easter falls late this year, which hopefully means the weather will be warm enough for spring dresses and outdoor Easter Egg Hunts. Here are some popular events:

A candy dash will happen on April 20 at The Venue at Highlander, 2112 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68111 The event includes thousands of pieces of candy for kids to run after and grab, and is put on by Mission Church. 402-909-5675. thisismission.org

The City of La Vista will have an Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs available on April 20 at La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St. 402-331-3455. cityoflavista.org

Montclair Pool holds an underwater Easter Egg hunt on April 20 from 2-3 p.m. at Montclair Pool, 2304 S. 135th St. Pool admission rates apply. 402-444-4956. parks.cityofomaha.org

Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive, will hold an Easter Scramble on April 20 for kids 10 and under in which they can vie for some of the 20,000 eggs available. The event also includes games, shows, food, and prizes. 402-291-0616. bellevuechristian.com

Junkstock

April 26-28 at Sycamore Farm, 1150 River Road Drive. More than 150 vintage, antique, and junk vendors will display their wares at this southern-style flea market. The event also features over 20 food trucks and various bands onstage. Kids 12 and under are free. Adult tickets: $10 daily pass, $20 three-day pass. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Tremendous Arbor Day Celebration

April 27 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Visitors to the gardens can learn about Nebraska’s homegrown holiday during this tree-themed event, which features a variety of educational activities. The first 100 households to come will receive a free tree seedling to plant. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. Children who dress like a tree will receive free admission. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Maifest

April 27 at German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St. The public is invited to celebrate spring with German food, drinks, and a Maypole at this traditional celebration. Noon-11 p.m. Admission: free, but cash is needed for drinks and food. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Sarpy County Earth Day

April 28 at Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. This indoor event will provide lots of family fun and education about saving the planet. Events include a trashion fashion show; 5K run/walk; recycling of electronics, sneakers, and markers; and more. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402-880-7580.

—greenbellevue.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.