Concerts

Brahms’ Fourth Symphony

March 1 & 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The summation of Brahms’ entire career, his Fourth Symphony is an intense and exciting tribute to the musical masters who came before him. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0202.

Dierks Bentley: “Burning Man Tour”

March 2 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Bentley will perform with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights. 7 p.m. Tickets: $34.75+. 402-341-1500.

Dylan Scott

Mar. 6 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. An old soul with a young spirit, Scott is an up-and-coming country star known for his cover of the song “My Girl.” Texas-born Cash Campbell will open. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $28 day of show. 402-345-7569.

KISS: “End of the World Tour”

March 7 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock ’n’ roll legends, KISS will take their final tour ever in 2019. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50-$1,000. 402-341-1500.

Awadagin Pratt

March 7 at Strauss Performing Arts UNO, 6001 Dodge St. Among his generation of concert artists, pianist Awadagin Pratt is acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involving performances in recital and with symphony orchestras. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: general admission $15, students, seniors, and military members $8. 402-345-0606.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

March 9 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Bridging the gap between rock ‘n’ roll, roadhouse Americana, and the music sound of the southwestern United States, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers have carved their own path over 15 years. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

Unforgettable Nat & Natalie

March 9 & 10 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Celebrated vocalists Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels combine their talents with the Omaha Symphony to pay tribute to music legends Natalie and Nat King Cole. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Hector Anchondo Band

March 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Anchondo’s 2017 album Roll the Dice immediately made major waves on blues charts and blues radio worldwide, hitting the top 25 on the Living Blues chart, and he has a new one on the way. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advanced, $10 day of show. 402-884-5707.

Chelsea Cutler

March 14 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Fresh off the release of her latest project Sleeping With Roses II, Cutler is set to go back out on the road for her first world tour in spring 2019. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

Veronica Swift Scott

March 14 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. Singer Veronica Swift is quickly making her mark on the jazz world. Featuring the Benny Green Trio. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40. 402-345-0606.

Night of Nostalgia

March 16 at Marian Performing Arts Center, 7400 Military Ave. Nebraska Brass Band features a night of nostalgia, playing hits from the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. 6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-571-2618.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

March 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Experience the unparalleled magic and imagination of E.T. complete with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync with the film projected on a huge HD screen. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Mt. Joy

March 16 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Mt. Joy’s infectious folk-rock started off as a rekindling of shared musical ambitions between Philadelphia high school friends, Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

The Temptations and The Four Tops

March 20 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Two Motown legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees entertain with an evening of their hit songs that helped define a generation. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49.50. 402-345-0606.

Justin Timberlake: “The Man of the Woods Tour”

March 23 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This is the sixth concert tour by the American singer-songwriter. This concert is rescheduled from Dec. 8, 2018. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51.50 to $227. 402-341-1500.

Oh Pep!

March 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Australian band Oh Pep! have always been as driven as they are creative. They will soon release their second full-length album, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-884-5707.

Jerry Paper

March 26 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Jerry Paper is the creative persona of Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lucas Nathan. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

March 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This tour features Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura, and Jamison Ross. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

Ripe Tour 2019

March 26 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Siphoning the spirits of rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and pop through a kaleidoscope of unpredictable and virtuosic improvisation, the Boston-based seven-piece Ripe consistently bring people to their feet. 8 p.m. Tickets: $14. 402-884-5353.

Mitch Towne

March 27 & 28 at The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave. Mitch Towne is a Grammy-nominated keyboardist and touring musician. This show will feature saxophonist Adam Larson. Times vary. Tickets: $15. 917-748-4337.

Switchfoot

March 28 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. California rock band Switchfoot is back on the road with Tyson Motsenbocker opening. The “Native Tongue Tour” is in support to the band’s eleventh full-length studio album. 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-346-9802.

The Kings Company

March 30 at Barley St. Tavern, 2735 N. 62nd St. The three-piece alternative rock band from Bellevue will play with About Face. 9 p.m. Tickets: $5. 402-408-0028.

Trevor Hall

March 31 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Hall’s music is an eclectic mix of acoustic rock, reggae, and Sanskrit chanting, conveying a refreshing universal message. 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Hand Habits

April 1 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. What started as a private songwriting outlet soon evolved into a full-fledged band with Meg Duffy at the helm. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advanced, $10 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Mansionair

April 1 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Sydney-based trio Mansionair made their debut with breakout hit “Hold Me Down,” which made radio waves from the clubs around the world. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

April 2 at O’Leaver’s Pub, 1322 Saddle Creek Road. The Against Me! lead singer and her new trio are touring in support of their Bought to Rot debut album. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22.50. 402-556-1238.

Telekinesis

April 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The fifth full-length album from Telekinesis (Michael Benjamin Lerner) is perfect, unfussy power pop. Producer Joseph LeMay will also perform, sharing his personal trials, tribulations, and triumphs under the moniker SONTALK. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

April 5 at IWCC Arts Center, 2700 College Road. They’re the most sought-after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements.The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$39, seniors, $27-$36. 712-388-7140.

Terrace Martin and Friends

April 5 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. Musician, producer, and rapper Terrace Martin puts a fresh spin on funk, jazz and classic music. The Los Angeles artist has lent his skills to artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, 9th Wonder, Talib Kweli and many others. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dance

April 5 & 6 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances headlines a program that includes Brahms’ majestic and masterful Piano Concerto No. 1, and a grand waltz from MGM’s 1949 Madame Bovary. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

Velvet Caravan

April 6 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. This group blends gypsy, honky-tonk, swing, and Latin-upbeat tunes from all over the world with thunderous virtuosity and a relentless sense of humor. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

Durand Jones & The Indications

April 7 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. This young band of twenty-somethings conjure the dynamism of Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, and The Impressions. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

Fascinating Rhythm: An Evening With George Gershwin

April 7 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. Gershwin is one of the most recognizable and prolific composers of all time. The MasterSingers will sing their way through his impressive catalogue of classics. 6 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-345-1533.

Blac Rabbit

April 10 at The Slowdown, 720 N. 14th St. Blac Rabbit is a psychedelic rock band created by Amiri and Rahiem Taylor. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Alan Jackson: “Honky Tonk Highway Tour”

April 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This concert is rescheduled from September. Country music hitmaker Randy Houser is the special guest. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.99-$129.99. 402-341-1500.

Whiskey Myers

April 13 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Fueled by larger-than-life performances honed tight from countless nights on the road, the band’s latest album Mud finds them scaling new heights of songwriting and musicianship. With Bones Owens opening. 8 p.m. Tickets: $27 advanced, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

The John Mellencamp Show

April 15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Grammy-winning rocker Mellencamp was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$353.25. 402-345-0606.

Damian McGinty

April 16 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Irish singer-songwriter-actor McGinty is best known for his work with the Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder. His solo work is vibrant, joyful, pop-infused music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$100. 402-884-5707.

Sasami

April 18 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Los Angeles songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sasami Ashworth, aka SASAMI, writes songs that will put a little bounce in your step, sometimes despite the subject matter. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-884-5707.

Ben Rector Magic Tour

April 20 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Rector is a songwriter, singer, fellow internet user, and former Newy Lewis and the Hues frontman. 8 p.m. Tickets: $34.50. 402-346-9802.

Band Build

April 21 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This is a live music showcase organized by Omaha Habitat Young Professionals. The eighth annual benefit concert will feature Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and CJ Mills. 402-345-7569.

Lady Lamb

April 22 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Aly Spaltro, better known by her stage name Lady Lamb, is a songwriter and musician who started writing music while working at her local video store in Maine. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $17 day of show. 402-884-5707.

The Midtown Men

April 27 & 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The original stars of Broadway’s runaway hit Jersey Boys are taking the country by storm with a whole new musical act that celebrates the music of the 1960s. 7:30 p.m. April 27, 2 p.m. April 28. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Celebrate Jazz!

April 26 at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St. Part concert, part jam session, and all improvisation, this concert features the soothing and sizzling sounds of Omaha Conservatory of Music faculty artists and special guests. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-932-4978.

Shower Me Blue

April 27 at Barley St. Tavern, 2735 N. 62nd St. This trio is a global gumbo of original, heavy blues rock music out of Boulder, Colorado. 9 p.m. Admission: $5. 402-408-0028.

