Exhibitions

Stage Performances

Concerts

Family & More

Exhibitions

Jeremy Caniglia: Into Purer Light

Through March 8 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Creighton Alumnus Caniglia will show his latest figurative works, which are an exploratory journey into the Greek concept of the afterlife. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.

—creighton.edu

Juried UNO Studio Art Majors

Through March 29 at UNO Art Gallery, 6505 University Drive S. Visitors can view works by UNO students studying various forms of art. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.

—unomaha.edu

Effects of PTSD

Through March 30 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This exhibit will feature works by artist Elizabeth Boutin that explore the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Mary Zicafoose: Alchemy of Color and Cloth

Through April 6 at Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. This exhibit showcases Mary Zicafoose’s woven tapestries and collographic monoprints, largely curated from two of her recent bodies of work: Fault Lines and Mountain for the Buddha. Admission: free. 402-559-5600.

—maryzicafoose.com

Nebraska 8 Invitational

Through April 7 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. The Nebraska 8 Invitational features the work of eight contemporary artists associated with Nebraska: Wanda Ewing, Catherine Ferguson, Sheila Hicks, Gail Kendall, Jacqueline Kluver, Karen Kunc, Christina Narwicz, and Mary Zicafoose. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts

Through April 14 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Children can test their skills by throwing footballs and baseballs; take aim on the mini soccer, hockey, and basketball courts; attempt a CrossFit course; or bump, set, and spike on multi-level volleyball nets. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors (60+), free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Human Condition

Through May 2 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. This exhibit provides audiences with sculpture and photography that explore physical and psychological experiences. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

30 Americans

Through May 5 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Over 60 works by contemporary African-American artists focus on important issues of racial, gender, and sexual identity; ongoing narratives of racial inequality in the United States; poverty; racial stereotyping; and the power of protest. Admission: $10 adults, $5 college students, free for members and ages 17 or younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Dinosaur UpROAR

Through May 12 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit will feature 20 life-sized dinosaur installations positioned throughout the garden, where massive creations by Guy Darrough will appear right at home nestled among jungle-like landscapes and plant fossils. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Chris Cassimatis featuring Larry Roots and Kenny Adkins

March 1-April 24 at Modern Arts Midtown, 3615 Dodge St. Sculpture artist Chris Cassimatis is showcased in this exhibit, which also features painter and sculptor Larry Roots and mixed-media artist Kenny Adkins. Admission: free. 402-502-8737.

—modernartsmidtown.com

American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith

March 2-June 23 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Inspired by the new permanent exhibition at the National Museum of American History, this exhibit explores America’s bold experiment in a government “of, by, and for the people.” It features engaging multimedia experiences, immersive design, and artifacts from the Smithsonian and state historical organizations. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children 3-12, and free to children 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Invisible Synonyms

March 8-April 26 at Amplify Arts, 1804 Vinton St. This exhibit invites the viewer to slow down and scan the surface of the everyday. Artists David Knox, Josh Johnson, and Ella Weber choose the raw material of familiar language and found objects to locate the connective tissue between disparate or unseen elements. Admission: free. 402-996-1092.

—amplifyarts.org

Alison O’Daniel’s Heavy Air and Lui Shtini’s Tempos

April 4-June 15 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. O’Daniel creates cinema, performances, sound-dampening textiles, sculptures, mobiles, and large-scale installations that intend to visualize what it means to not have complete access to sound. Shtini is presenting his first solo institutional exhibition in the Unites States. His painting technique engages his surfaces through layers of underpainting and brushstrokes while his drawings extend how one might look at charcoal and graphite. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

BFA Thesis Exhibition

April 5-28 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Visual arts students will display their thesis work at this exhibition. Admission: free. 402-280-2290.

—creighton.edu

Carolyn Albracht & Jennifer Radil: Depth & Accumulation

April 5-June 2 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. Painters Carolyn Albracht and Jennifer Radil sift through the ebb-and-flow nature of their medium, self, the stories people create, and the balance of depth and frivolity. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Top of page

Stage Performances

The Connections Series: Colonel’s Chicken

Through March 2 at Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive S. Demi wanders into a Colonel’s Chicken restaurant looking for easy comfort after being dumped by her boyfriend. But when invited to step beyond the “Employees Only” door, she finds another thing entirely. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $16-$20, free for UNO students. 402-554-7529.

—etix.com

On Your Feet!

Through March 3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The captivating story of Latina star Gloria Estefan’s rise to fame will be loaded with Estefan’s infectious pop classics. Times vary. Tickets: $35-$99. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Thumbelina

Through March 3 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Thumbelina is a flower-sized girl determined to discover the true meaning of friendship. Her magical, thumb-sized adventure will find any child swimming with fish and flying with sparrows with the use of inventive puppetry and innovative design. Times vary. Tickets: $12, $10 for members. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

The Doll Maker’s Gift

Through March 10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This performance showcases the journey of Nora, an imaginative Russian-Jewish girl who is left behind as her family flees to safety in America. While her family gathers funds to reunite them, Nora stays with a kind doll maker who shows her that all obstacles can be overcome with the help of good friends and community. Times vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Of Mice and Men

Through March 17 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Based on the critically acclaimed novel by John Steinbeck, this play follows George and Lennie as they dream of making enough money to buy their own land. When a crime is accidentally committed, the two men are faced with a moral predicament in one of the most powerful and devastating stories of the 20th century. Times vary. Tickets: $40. 402-533-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

The Bridges of Madison County

March 1-24 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The Bridges of Madison County is a sweeping love story about an emotional yet brief love affair. A National Geographic photographer seeks directions to an iconic covered bridge from local housewife. Their immediate connection takes them both by surprise, and ultimately changes them forever. Times vary. Tickets: $24-$42. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary Tour

March 6 & 7 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This hard-rock musical captures the iconic era known as the 1980s. Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage and rock ’n’ roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality. The show features the music of Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among other bands. 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets: $35-$75. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!

March 18 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and their new friend PJ Robot try to save the day from the sneaky villains Romeo, Night Ninja, and Luna Girl in this live-action performance. 6 p.m. Tickets: $35-$55, $110 VIP. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Air Play

March 16 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Air Play is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, transforming the ordinary into objects of uncommon beauty. Fabrics dance in the wind, balloons have a mind of their own, confetti turns into the night sky, and an enormous canopy of hovering silk forever alters their future. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15-$30. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jess Hilarious

March 19 at Funnybone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St. This comedian is best known to television viewers for her appearances on season nine of MTV’s Wild ’N Out as well as various shows on VH1, and BET. She has also opened for Martin Lawrence. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$40. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Capturing the Impossible with Filmmaker Bryan Smith

March 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Smith loves an extreme challenge—especially if it involves frostbite, angry locals with machetes, or ice climbing Niagara Falls. In this performance, he shows audience members what it means to adventure with purpose. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$27. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Indecent

March 21-April 14 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. Inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. Times vary. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors (65+). 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Winnie-The-Pooh

March 22-April 7 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Pooh spends his days searching for honey, doing his exercises, and playing with his best friends. One day, the group learns that a new animal will be moving into the forest, one that Rabbit fears might be dangerous—a kangaroo! The group’s plan to avoid this bouncy animal changes when they actually meet Kanga and her child Roo and learn just how much fun new members of the community can be. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Steve-O

March 22-23 at Funnybone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St. This funny man, of Jackass fame, has also appeared in the spin-off Wildboyz, Dancing with the Stars, and Killer Karaoke for truTV. The veteran stand-up performer is sure to entertain audiences. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

My Favorite Murder Live

March 24 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. An evening with the creators of this hit true crime comedy podcast will be one-of-a-kind. The podcast has broken download records and steadily landed on the iTunes Top 10 comedy chart. Karen Kilgariff is a stand-up comedian and TV writer; Georgia Hardstark is a writer and host on the Cooking Channel. 8 p.m. Limited tickets available. Contact Omaha Performing Arts directly for prices. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Aubree Sweeney

April 27 at at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. This nationally touring comedian and animal advocate returns to her home state. Note: This is event is the rescheduled date from the cancelled Sept. 27 show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Come From Away

March 27-31 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This new musical tells the tale of 7,000 passengers stranded in Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001, when their airplanes were suspended due to terrorist activities. Tickets: $32-$110. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Legally Blonde: The Musical

March 27-31 at Lied Education Center, 2500 California Plaza. This story is about Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Throughout the story, no one has faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them all. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5 students, $15 senior citizens, $18 adults. 402-280-1448.

—creighton.edu

Christopher Titus

March 28 at Funnybone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St. Titus’ Fifth Annual “End of the World” tour is a hard, but funny, look at the world since Sept. 11, 2001. His daughter is learning colors from the terrorist alert rainbow. She thinks Winnie the Pooh is a medium threat. He will tell the audience why. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$35. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Jay Leno

March 29 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Leno is a stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder, philanthropist, and Emmy Award winner. He spent more than two decades as host of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Tickets: $59-$129. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Les Enfants Terribles

April 3, 5, 7, 13, and 14 at Mastercraft Building, 1111 N. 13th St. Composer Philip Glass based this opera on the work of Jean Cocteau. Siblings Paul and Lise are cut off from the world and dangerously dependent on each other. The psychological game that intertwines their lives twists inevitably to tragedy. Times vary. Tickets: $60. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Rumors in the Kitchen

April 4-20 at Apollon, 1801 Vinton St. It is the Edwardian age, the Titanic has sunk, and rumors are flying. The kitchen staff hears all in this old English manor, but which rumors are true and which ones are rubbish? The audience will wade through all the rumors in the kitchen to seek out the truth. Tickets: $35. 402-884-0135.

—apollonomaha.com

The Wolves

April 10-13, 17-20 at UNO Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge Street. A group of nine female soccer players discuss everything from Harry Potter to menstruation during their weekly warm-ups. Tickets: $16 adults, free to students. $6 adults on April 10, 11, and 17. 402-554-7529.

—unomaha.edu

Drew Lynch

April 11-13 at Funnybone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St. Drew Lynch has been on The Dr. Oz Show, and most notably, was runner-up on season 10 of America’s Got Talent (he lost to some puppets). Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Faust

April 12 & 14 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. In despair the aging and regretful scholar Faust makes a deal with the devil for an ill-fated chance at youth, vitality, and love. 7:30 p.m. April 12, 2 p.m. April 14. Tickets: $19-$99. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

One Man, Two Guvnors

April 12-May 5 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Francis becomes employed by two men after being out of work, and he goes to great lengths to serve both employers without them finding out about each other. But cases of mistaken identity and the introduction of several unusual characters begin to thwart his plan. 7:30 p.m. evenings, 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets: $24-$42. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

When Women Ruled the World

April 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Egyptologist Dr. Kara Cooney explores the reigns of powerful ancient queens. Cleopatra used her sexuality and her money to build alliances with warlords of the Roman empire. Neferusobek was the first woman to definitively take the title of King. Nefertiti is known more for her beauty than for bringing a fractured Egypt together. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$27. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short

April 18 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Two legends come together on one stage. Martin has earned an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors. Short started on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. These actors have worked together on modern classic films such as Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. 7 p.m. Tickets: $49.25-$225.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

T.J. Miller

April 18-20 at Funnybone Comedy Club, 17305 Davenport St. This comedian can be seen in Office Christmas Party opposite Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, and Deadpool 2. He has also voiced Tuffnut in the Oscar-nominated How To Train Your Dragon. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Paul Taylor Dance Co.

April 20 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This widely known dance company experienced a major change last year when founder Paul Taylor died and longtime dancer Michael Novak became artistic director. The company will perform Taylor’s repertoire during this performance in their 65th year. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

School of Rock

April 23-28 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This musical, based on the hit film, follows a wannabe rock star who turns a class of straight-A students into grade-A rockers. This musical features new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber along with the original songs from the movie. Times vary. Tickets: $35+. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

April 24-28 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s first ice show. The misfit Crystal dives into a world of her own imagination to become confident, curious, and creative. The show features acrobatics, juggling, and other signature Cirque events. Times vary. Tickets: $41-$145. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Knowing Good and Evil

April 25-28 at Lied Education Center, 2500 California Plaza. This ballet presents the implied temptation of Eve when the Devil presented her with the forbidden fruit which is taken from the verse “you will not surely die, but be like God knowing good and evil.” 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5 students, $15 senior citizens, $18 adults. 402-280-1448.

—creighton.edu

Dragons Love Tacos

April 26-May 12 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. In this adaptation of Adam Rubin’s book, audiences meet Boy—and his faithful fido, Leroy—as the pair wrestle with a particularly stubborn homework problem. During a break, they discover a documentary about dragons and their favorite food (tacos), and they are soon interested in the dos and don’ts of serving tasty treats to big beasts. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Top of page

CONCERTS

Brahms’ Fourth Symphony

March 1 & 2 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The summation of Brahms’ entire career, his Fourth Symphony is an intense and exciting tribute to the musical masters who came before him. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0202.

—ticketomaha.com

Dierks Bentley: “Burning Man Tour”

March 2 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Bentley will perform with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights. 7 p.m. Tickets: $34.75+. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Dylan Scott

Mar. 6 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. An old soul with a young spirit, Scott is an up-and-coming country star known for his cover of the song “My Girl.” Texas-born Cash Campbell will open. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $28 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

KISS: “End of the World Tour”

March 7 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock ’n’ roll legends, KISS will take their final tour ever in 2019. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50-$1,000. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Awadagin Pratt

March 7 at Strauss Performing Arts UNO, 6001 Dodge St. Among his generation of concert artists, pianist Awadagin Pratt is acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involving performances in recital and with symphony orchestras. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: general admission $15, students, seniors, and military members $8. 402-345-0606.

—unomaha.edu

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

March 9 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Bridging the gap between rock ‘n’ roll, roadhouse Americana, and the music sound of the southwestern United States, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers have carved their own path over 15 years. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Unforgettable Nat & Natalie

March 9 & 10 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Celebrated vocalists Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels combine their talents with the Omaha Symphony to pay tribute to music legends Natalie and Nat King Cole. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Hector Anchondo Band

March 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Anchondo’s 2017 album Roll the Dice immediately made major waves on blues charts and blues radio worldwide, hitting the top 25 on the Living Blues chart, and he has a new one on the way. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advanced, $10 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Chelsea Cutler

March 14 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Fresh off the release of her latest project Sleeping With Roses II, Cutler is set to go back out on the road for her first world tour in spring 2019. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Veronica Swift Scott

March 14 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. Singer Veronica Swift is quickly making her mark on the jazz world. Featuring the Benny Green Trio. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Night of Nostalgia

March 16 at Marian Performing Arts Center, 7400 Military Ave. Nebraska Brass Band features a night of nostalgia, playing hits from the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. 6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-571-2618.

—nebraskabrassband.com

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

March 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Experience the unparalleled magic and imagination of E.T. complete with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync with the film projected on a huge HD screen. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Mt. Joy

March 16 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Mt. Joy’s infectious folk-rock started off as a rekindling of shared musical ambitions between Philadelphia high school friends, Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Temptations and The Four Tops

March 20 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Two Motown legends and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees entertain with an evening of their hit songs that helped define a generation. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49.50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Justin Timberlake: “The Man of the Woods Tour”

March 23 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This is the sixth concert tour by the American singer-songwriter. This concert is rescheduled from Dec. 8, 2018. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $51.50 to $227. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenter.com

Oh Pep!

March 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Australian band Oh Pep! have always been as driven as they are creative. They will soon release their second full-length album, I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Jerry Paper

March 26 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Jerry Paper is the creative persona of Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lucas Nathan. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

March 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This tour features Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura, and Jamison Ross. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Ripe Tour 2019

March 26 at the Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Siphoning the spirits of rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and pop through a kaleidoscope of unpredictable and virtuosic improvisation, the Boston-based seven-piece Ripe consistently bring people to their feet. 8 p.m. Tickets: $14. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Mitch Towne

March 27 & 28 at The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave. Mitch Towne is a Grammy-nominated keyboardist and touring musician. This show will feature saxophonist Adam Larson. Times vary. Tickets: $15. 917-748-4337.

—jewellomaha.com

Switchfoot

March 28 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. California rock band Switchfoot is back on the road with Tyson Motsenbocker opening. The “Native Tongue Tour” is in support to the band’s eleventh full-length studio album. 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

The Kings Company

March 30 at Barley St. Tavern, 2735 N. 62nd St. The three-piece alternative rock band from Bellevue will play with About Face. 9 p.m. Tickets: $5. 402-408-0028.

—barleystreet.com

Trevor Hall

March 31 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Hall’s music is an eclectic mix of acoustic rock, reggae, and Sanskrit chanting, conveying a refreshing universal message. 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Hand Habits

April 1 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. What started as a private songwriting outlet soon evolved into a full-fledged band with Meg Duffy at the helm. 8 p.m. Tickets: $8 advanced, $10 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Mansionair

April 1 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Sydney-based trio Mansionair made their debut with breakout hit “Hold Me Down,” which made radio waves from the clubs around the world. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

April 2 at O’Leaver’s Pub, 1322 Saddle Creek Road. The Against Me! lead singer and her new trio are touring in support of their Bought to Rot debut album. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22.50. 402-556-1238.

—localstubs.com

Telekinesis

April 4 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. The fifth full-length album from Telekinesis (Michael Benjamin Lerner) is perfect, unfussy power pop. Producer Joseph LeMay will also perform, sharing his personal trials, tribulations, and triumphs under the moniker SONTALK. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra

April 5 at IWCC Arts Center, 2700 College Road. They’re the most sought-after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements.The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30-$39, seniors, $27-$36. 712-388-7140.

—artscenter.iwcc.edu

Terrace Martin and Friends

April 5 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. Musician, producer, and rapper Terrace Martin puts a fresh spin on funk, jazz and classic music. The Los Angeles artist has lent his skills to artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, 9th Wonder, Talib Kweli and many others. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dance

April 5 & 6 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances headlines a program that includes Brahms’ majestic and masterful Piano Concerto No. 1, and a grand waltz from MGM’s 1949 Madame Bovary. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Velvet Caravan

April 6 at Scott Recital Hall, 1200 Douglas St. This group blends gypsy, honky-tonk, swing, and Latin-upbeat tunes from all over the world with thunderous virtuosity and a relentless sense of humor. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Durand Jones & The Indications

April 7 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. This young band of twenty-somethings conjure the dynamism of Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, and The Impressions. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Fascinating Rhythm: An Evening With George Gershwin

April 7 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. Gershwin is one of the most recognizable and prolific composers of all time. The MasterSingers will sing their way through his impressive catalogue of classics. 6 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-345-1533.

—firstcentral.org

Blac Rabbit

April 10 at The Slowdown, 720 N. 14th St. Blac Rabbit is a psychedelic rock band created by Amiri and Rahiem Taylor. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Alan Jackson: “Honky Tonk Highway Tour”

April 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This concert is rescheduled from September. Country music hitmaker Randy Houser is the special guest. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.99-$129.99. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Whiskey Myers

April 13 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Fueled by larger-than-life performances honed tight from countless nights on the road, the band’s latest album Mud finds them scaling new heights of songwriting and musicianship. With Bones Owens opening. 8 p.m. Tickets: $27 advanced, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The John Mellencamp Show

April 15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Grammy-winning rocker Mellencamp was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$353.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Damian McGinty

April 16 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Irish singer-songwriter-actor McGinty is best known for his work with the Irish supergroup Celtic Thunder. His solo work is vibrant, joyful, pop-infused music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$100. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Sasami

April 18 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Los Angeles songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sasami Ashworth, aka SASAMI, writes songs that will put a little bounce in your step, sometimes despite the subject matter. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Ben Rector Magic Tour

April 20 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Rector is a songwriter, singer, fellow internet user, and former Newy Lewis and the Hues frontman. 8 p.m. Tickets: $34.50. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Band Build

April 21 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This is a live music showcase organized by Omaha Habitat Young Professionals. The eighth annual benefit concert will feature Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal and CJ Mills. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Lady Lamb

April 22 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Aly Spaltro, better known by her stage name Lady Lamb, is a songwriter and musician who started writing music while working at her local video store in Maine. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advanced, $17 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

The Midtown Men

April 27 & 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The original stars of Broadway’s runaway hit Jersey Boys are taking the country by storm with a whole new musical act that celebrates the music of the 1960s. 7:30 p.m. April 27, 2 p.m. April 28. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Celebrate Jazz!

April 26 at Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St. Part concert, part jam session, and all improvisation, this concert features the soothing and sizzling sounds of Omaha Conservatory of Music faculty artists and special guests. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-932-4978.

—omahacm.org

Shower Me Blue

April 27 at Barley St. Tavern, 2735 N. 62nd St. This trio is a global gumbo of original, heavy blues rock music out of Boulder, Colorado. 9 p.m. Admission: $5. 402-408-0028.

—barleystreet.com

Top of page

Family & More

Benson First Friday

March 1 & April 5 in Benson (Maple and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on a showcase of local arts and culture. 4 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month. Free.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

First Friday Old Market

March 1 & April 5 in the Old Market. Walk the distinctive brick streets of the Old Market to live music, ride Ollie the Trolley for free between venues, and ignite your imagination with art at this free event. 6-9 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—firstfridayoldmarket.com

Omaha Film Festival

March 5-10 at Aksarben Cinema, 2110 S. 67th St. Local, national, and international films will be discussed, watched, and celebrated at this annual festival, which includes hundreds of flicks, along with an OFF Academy where filmmakers and potential filmmakers can learn the trade, and late-night parties, where attendees can talk shop. Times vary. Admission varies from $10 per single movie-ticket to $100 for multi-day passes. 402-203-8173.

—omahafilmfestival.org

Metro Omaha Builders Association Home Show

March 8-10 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Homeowners and future homeowners can find everything they want for their current and future home projects in home building, home improvement, landscaping, decorating, smart energy, and more. Times vary. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 seniors (65+), kids 7-12, and those with valid military ID. Free to children age 6 and under. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Fish fries

March 8-April 19 in various locations. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday on March 6, and while some people will abstain from eating meat on Fridays for religious reasons, others will eat fish simply because they enjoy it. Many churches and community centers around Omaha will provide a fish (or meatless) dinner on Fridays during this time frame. Here are a few popular choices that draw crowds:

Holy Name Catholic Church (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. 402-451-6622. holynameomaha.org (Note: fish dinners at Holy Name start on March 1.)

Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 3405 S. 118th St. 402-333-8662. maryourqueenchurch.com

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Elkhorn (2019 Best of Omaha Winner), 20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn. 402-289-4289. stpatselkhorn.org

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. 402-496-7988. svdpomaha.org

St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church 602 Park Ave. 402-345-7103. stjohnsgreekorthodox.org

Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 5219 S. 53rd St. 402-731-3176. holyghostomaha.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 9 in downtown Omaha. This annual parade, put on by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will march through the downtown area starting at 15th and Harney streets and winding through the Old Market.

—aohomaha.org/parade

Bockfest

March 9 at The German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St. German food, polka music, and geniality abound at this spring festival, during which a hot poker is inserted into the freshly tapped bock beer in order to caramelize the sugars. 1-7 p.m. Admission: free, but cash must be used for beer and food. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment

March 14-17 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, favorite Disney moments from movies like Frozen, Cars, and The Little Mermaid come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Times vary. Tickets: $16.50-$77. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

64th Annual World of Wheels

March 14-17 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Vehicles from classic Cadillacs to hot rods will be shown at this annual event, which allows local car owners to display their machines. Times vary. Tickets: $18 general admission, $6 children 6-12, free to children 5 and under. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Omaha Zine Fest 2019

March 16 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Omaha’s third annual zine festival features creators from across the country. Zines cover subjects like poetry, comics, art, or all of the above. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Free. 402-933-3161.

—omahazinefest.org

Spring Equinox Sound Alchemy

March 20 at Omaha Power Yoga, 8721 Shamrock Road. Attendees can celebrate the equinox with Astara (Lily Marie Livingston) and Orion (Ryan Lee Muff) as they provide a multi-instrument sound immersion. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 advanced, $44 at door. 402-884-8850.

—omahapoweryoga.com

14th Annual Bockfest

March 23 at Huber-Haus and the Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St. People of all ages can come to Huber-Haus for this spring celebration, which includes the blessing and tapping of the bock keg, live music, and a fire pit to stave off the March winds. Noon-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Orchid Show and Sale

March 23 & 24 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Orchids from local and international growers will be on display, and visitors can return home with a plant, as an array of orchids will be available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free to children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Culinary Fight Club: The Blended Burger Battle

April 2 at Blatt Beer & Table, 610 N. 12th St. Fans of cooking shows will enjoy attending this event, in which area chefs will have a signature local ingredient to help them blend a better burger. Tickets include sampling of the burgers and complimentary drinks for the first hour. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $40. 1-800-611-7080.

—culinaryfightclub.com

The International Omaha Horse Competition

April 4-7 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This indoor horse jumping and dressage competition combines speed, execution, and the competitive spirit of both rider and horse. Free expo events will feature interactive displays and activities for all ages—including opportunities to meet eight different breeds of horses, a treasure hunt, and hands-on exhibits. Times vary. Tickets: $50-$100 for ticket packages, $12-$30 for individual tickets. 402-930-3079.

—internationalomaha.com

Nebraska Science Festival Featuring Grant Imahara

April 5 at Joslyn Art Museum Witherspoon Concert Hall, 2200 Dodge St. One of the highlights of the Nebraska Science festival is the keynote speech, which will be delivered by Imahara, the electronics and robotics expert from Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters. He has also worked on some of the most famous robots of all time, putting the lights in R2-D2 for the Star Wars prequels and giving the Energizer Bunny his beat. Tickets: free, but quantities are limited. 402-559-4319.

—nescifest.com

Earth Day Omaha

April 13 at Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets. This event combines science, education, music, food, and fun with eco-friendly demonstrations about ways to help the Earth, health and wellness, and activities for children. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free.

—earthdayomaha.org

Omaha Czech-Slovak Festival

April 14 at St. Nicholas Community Center, 5050 Harrison St. Celebrate Czech-Slovak culture with this spring festival, which features Czech food, dancing, music, and more. The Omaha Czech queen will be crowned this day. Times TBA. Admission: free, but cash is needed for drinks and food. 402-740-6552.

—omahaczechclub.com

Easter Egg Hunts:

April 20 & 21 in various locations. Easter falls late this year, which hopefully means the weather will be warm enough for spring dresses and outdoor Easter Egg Hunts. Here are some popular events:

A candy dash will happen on April 20 at The Venue at Highlander, 2112 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68111 The event includes thousands of pieces of candy for kids to run after and grab, and is put on by Mission Church. 402-909-5675. thisismission.org

The City of La Vista will have an Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs available on April 20 at La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St. 402-331-3455. cityoflavista.org

Montclair Pool holds an underwater Easter Egg hunt on April 20 from 2-3 p.m. at Montclair Pool, 2304 S. 135th St. Pool admission rates apply. 402-444-4956. parks.cityofomaha.org

Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive, will hold an Easter Scramble on April 20 for kids 10 and under in which they can vie for some of the 20,000 eggs available. The event also includes games, shows, food, and prizes. 402-291-0616. bellevuechristian.com

Junkstock

April 26-28 at Sycamore Farm, 1150 River Road Drive. More than 150 vintage, antique, and junk vendors will display their wares at this southern-style flea market. The event also features over 20 food trucks and various bands onstage. Kids 12 and under are free. Adult tickets: $10 daily pass, $20 three-day pass. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Tremendous Arbor Day Celebration

April 27 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Visitors to the gardens can learn about Nebraska’s homegrown holiday during this tree-themed event, which features a variety of educational activities. The first 100 households to come will receive a free tree seedling to plant. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. Children who dress like a tree will receive free admission. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Maifest

April 27 at German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St. The public is invited to celebrate spring with German food, drinks, and a Maypole at this traditional celebration. Noon-11 p.m. Admission: free, but cash is needed for drinks and food. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Sarpy County Earth Day

April 28 at Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive. This indoor event will provide lots of family fun and education about saving the planet. Events include a trashion fashion show; 5K run/walk; recycling of electronics, sneakers, and markers; and more. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402-880-7580.

—greenbellevue.org

Top of page

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the March/April edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.