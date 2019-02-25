Kendra Hill —Accounting Associate —Accounting Associate

New to the accounting department at Omaha Magazine, Kendra Hill brings with her 23 years of bookkeeping experience—all gained while working alongside her husband in their family-owned bicycle business. It was early in her entrepreneurial experience that she found a love for numbers and developed an appreciation for the impact of small business in the local community. Organization is one of her passions, which has been key in balancing the work she enjoys while homeschooling her three boys. Since her oldest recently graduated, she has a little more time to read, play board games with her boys, and dream of those “someday” travel destinations.

Marisa Miakonda Cummings—Contributing Writer —Contributing Writer

Marisa Miakonda Cummings has a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from the University of Iowa with a Certificate in American Indian/Native Studies. She is currently pursuing a master’s in tribal administration and governance at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She has worked in higher education for over 12 years and is dedicated to indigenous traditional models of governance, education, food systems, ceremonies, and sovereignty. In the September/October 2016 edition of Omaha Magazine, she contributed an essay on the importance of the Umoⁿhoⁿ language and traditional Omaha ways that she strives to teach to her children (the essay, “Speaking to the Future, Honoring the Past” was part of a multi-part story package that won multiple awards at the 2017 Great Plains Journalism Awards).

Mike Brewer—Distribution Manager —Distribution Manager

Mike Brewer joined Omaha Magazine in 2010. As distribution manager, he can often be spotted about town in the Omaha Magazine van, delivering to Omaha-area schools, businesses, and venues. A graduate of Omaha Bryan High School, Brewer is a “proud South Omaha boy and crazy sports fan” who supports the Nebraska Huskers, Chicago Cubs, and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoys playing softball and bowling, volunteering with the men’s club at Holy Ghost, and coaching youth baseball. He is also a proud cheer dad. His family includes wife Stephanie and his children (Camden, Dylan, Christopher, and Anna).

Sean McCarthy—Contributing Writer —Contributing Writer

Sean McCarthy has worked as a freelance writer for Omaha Magazine for the past three years. Since graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in news-editorial journalism in 2002, McCarthy has written for The Reader, Paste, and PopMatters. His articles have been referenced in Newsweek and the New York Times Magazine. However, since getting cited in publications rarely translates into practical things like mortgage payments and paying off student debt, he works as a user experience designer for a speech recognition company. In addition to loving all things old-school journalism, McCarthy is an avid music geek who still uses an iPod. Pictured with the writer is Jade, his beloved (since departed) Weimaraner.