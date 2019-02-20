Four states (Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, and Idaho) prohibit hemp-derived CBD following the recent legalization of hemp at the federal level. On Jan. 24, Idaho State Police busted a truck driver transporting 6,701 pounds of cannabis from Oregon to Colorado. The Idaho State Police say it’s marijuana. The Colorado-based company, Big Sky Scientific, says the shipment is industrial hemp for CBD. Meanwhile, the driver is stuck in limbo, facing a mandatory punishment of at least five years in prison and a minimum fine of $15,000. Marijuana and hemp are different varieties of the same plant, cannabis sativa. While marijuana is cultivated for high THC content, hemp has less than 0.3 percent THC.