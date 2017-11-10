Omaha Ranks as the best for a lot of reasons—from being the best city for drivers to ranking in the top three best cities in which to find a job. We also have a slew of best places, from Henry Doorly Zoo to the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center.
Omahans already knew that—it’s why we live here. But it’s nice to get accolades from outsiders, and we have received many of those recently. This list, compiled with help from the Omaha CVB, highlights some of the accolades we have received over the past two years. Check them all out, do you agree with them?
No. 1s
Best Cities for Singer-Songwriters
Livability.com—April 2016
Best Cities for Car Drivers
NerdWallet.com—May 2015
Top 10 Best American Cities to Work in Tech
SmartAsset.com—September 2015
Best U.S. Cities for Paid Internships
Time.com/money—June 2015
U.S. Healthcare Affordability Index
CastlightHealth.com—June 2015
Fastest Growing Tech Hubs in the U.S.
Uncubed.com—February 2015
Where People are Saving the Most by Refinancing in Nebraska (Douglas County)
SmartAsset.com—February 2015
Top Five Animal Attractions-
Henry Doorly Zoo
Family Fun Magazine—2015
No. 2s
Good Jobs,
Affordable Housing
and High Quality of Life
Gizmodo.com—June 2016
Best Place to Live 2015 (Papillion)
Time.com/money—August 2015
Top Theater Venues in the Midwest (Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center)
Venues Today—April 2015
Lowest Unemployment Rate in the U.S.
POLITICO Magazine—January 2015
Best U.S. Cities for Millennial College Students
OnlineColleges.com—March 2015
CNBC—May 2015
Top 10 Best Foodie Cities
Livability.com—2015
Best City for Recreation
WalletHub.com—July 2015
Best Cities to Find a Job
Fortune—June 2015
Most Debt Savvy Residents
SmartAsset.com—September 2015
No. 3s
Best Cities to Find a Job
ZipRecruiter.com—January 2016
No. 4s
Great Small Cities for Food Lovers
Wall Street Journal—March 2015
No. 5s
Best Cities to Work for a Small Business
WalletHub.com—May 2015
Best Metro Area for STEM Professionals
WalletHub.com—January 2015
Best Big Cities in the Midwest
Time.com/money—August 2015
No. 6s
Best Large City for First-Time Home Buyers
WalletHub.com—July 2017
The 12 Metro Areas with the Least-Stressed Commuters
LawnStarter.com—October 2016
Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
SmartAsset.com—March 2016
Best Places to Live If You’re Trying to Save Money
GOBankingRates.com —February 2015
Top 10 Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
SmartAsset.com—March 2015
Top 10 Beer Cities
TravelChannel.com—September 2016
No. 7s
Best Cities for Raising a Family
Forbes—2016
Best Cities to Get a Job
ZipRecruiter/msn.com—January 2015
WalletHub.com—January 2015
Top Ten Cities for Creatives
SmartAsset.com—January 2016
No. 8s
The Best Minor League Baseball Towns
SmartAsset.com—2017
Best Large Real Estate Market
WalletHub.com—2017
State Well-Being Rank
Gallup Healthways—2016
Top Cities for New College Grads
SmartAsset.com—2015
No. 9s
Best City for Renters
WalletHub.com—July 2017
Most Caring Cities in America
WalletHub.com—December 2015
No. 10s
2016 Digital Cities: Transparency, Security, Infrastructure (250,000-499,999 category)
Government Technology Magazine—March 2017
Best Large City for First-Time Home Buyers
WalletHub.com—July 2016
Top Tech Cities in the Midwest
ComputeMidwest.com—September 2016
Best Cities to Start a Career
WalletHub.com—May 2016
