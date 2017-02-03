This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56

In a field known to be male-dominated, national full-service construction firm The Weitz Company offers excellent career opportunities for women as well as men, and its diversity in its workforce has contributed to the company’s longevity and success, say team members.

“The Weitz Company is associated and active in many industry-related women’s organizations both on a national and local level, including Advancing Women in Construction and the National Association of Women in Construction,” says Project Engineer Lalitha Nandam. “Gender balance in the workplace helps companies improve their organizational performance and operating results. I can describe the female co-workers in our company as trustworthy, dedicated, and creative. The ladies in our office don’t shy away from problems and are open to suggestions on how to handle them.”

“As different individuals bring their own views and ideas to the workplace, women also bring a unique perspective to the industry as a whole,” Project Manager Yuliana Linares says. “Having diversity in expertise and personalities helps our team at Weitz to tailor our services to each customer and to deliver not only an excellent product but a pleasant building experience.”

The Weitz Company, founded in 1855, has grown to become a national full-service general contractor, design-builder, and construction manager with offices around the country and team members who pride themselves in their ability to deliver the highest quality of customer service.

“Weitz uses a very innovative and flexible team approach that is unique on every job site,” Project Engineer Kristin Larsen says. “Each team member has their area of expertise but is working to bring the client’s vision to life.”

“In each effort, small or large, we value the partnerships we gain from each project we’ve done,” Linares says. “This kind of collective experience yields in our ability to provide value to our customers…Customers keep coming back because Weitz provides a collaborative approach for each project. We value the relationships we create; what we do is not just business to us.”

It’s clear why Linares was recently named to the 2016 Constructech Women in Construction list, comprised of some of the most successful women working within the construction community. “Each construction project starts as a vision, and to be part of the team that brings that vision to life from start to finish is a great feeling,” she says. “It brings me a sense of pride and accomplishment.”

One of the company’s core values is “Nurturing Personal Growth,” which is reflected in a supportive and enjoyable work atmosphere.

“Employees are their happiest and most constructive when they work in an environment that suits them,” Nandam says. “Our workplace is an informal work environment with open office layout, which helps in getting exposure and learning things faster.”

“Our office is very collaborative; no one is ever on their own in finding a solution or going through a process,” Larsen agrees. “Everyone has their own experience and expertise, and they are happy to provide their insights…Our office has a good balance of varied personalities. We also know how to have a lot of fun in our office and on our job sites.”

