This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/ omahapublications/docs/b2b_ 0217_125/56

As president of Kaplan University’s Nebraska campuses—and a woman—Kate Packard has a keen understanding of what the majority of her students need and want from their educational experience.

After all, 75 percent of them are women, and just as she does, they learn to integrate education into their busy lives of children, career, and family.

“As women, we understand the juggle—being a mom, daughter, employee, student, business leader, etc.,” Packard says. “As a female leader, I also juggle similar demands in a day. As a female leader, innovation is a valuable quality to possess.

“This quality allows female leaders the opportunity to juggle and prioritize daily so that we can remain focused on personal growth and accomplishments.”

Kaplan University is a higher education institution offering more than 180 programs including diplomas, associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees, as well as professional certifications and graduate certificates for eligible, nontraditional students.

Fifty-nine percent of Kaplan’s students are over the age of 30. Time spent on any level of education assists students to master both basic and advanced skills. The more time spent focusing on education, the stronger the students’ writing, reading, comprehension, and communication skills will develop. Packard says it’s the flexibility of Kaplan University that also appeals to students—male and female, traditional and nontraditional.

“Each day I focus on pushing the boundaries by approaching what we do inside the walls of the university to support our students,” she says. “By the end of your program, you will have become accustomed to interacting with a wide variety of people and these social skills will assist students in their job search.”

5425 103rd St.

Omaha, NE 68314

402.431.6100

kaplanuniversity.edu/omaha-nebraska.aspx