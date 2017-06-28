PICK OF THE WEEK—Sunday, July 2: In celebration of food (especially watermelon), Omaha Magazine is hosting a launch party at the Florence Mill Farmer’s Market. The July/August issue was our annual food-themed edition, and we weren’t messing around. You can find all your new favorites and some old staples filling up the pages of this epic issue. Help us celebrate and maybe participate in the watermelon eating contest with some of your favorite media folk. Know that you will be judged, though by members our local Douglas-Sarpy 4-H Club. There’s also a contest for the kiddos, following the 12:30 p.m. adult event. To find out more and to register for the contest, go here.

Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2: You don’t have to travel far to have an “intents” time this weekend. Just head to Riverwest Park in Elkhorn for the Intents Music Festival 2017 where you can enjoy two days of music, camping, and community. Live music performances dominate the weekend with local and national bands playing everything from electronic to bluegrass. Local artists will be showing off their paintings, drawings, and clothing. Pack up your tents and the rest of your gear and go jam out to all the music you could ask for. For a complete list of the acts and to find out the lowdown, nitty-gritty, click here.

Friday, June 30: Shopping and wine tasting? What better way to relax on a Friday night after a long work week? Hosted by The Blackstone District, with clothiers Hello Ruby (for humans) and Ripley & Rue (for pups), Hello Blackstone—A Night Out For Women. By Women. brings a variety of vendors together, offering everything from vintage women’s clothing to hand-made dog scarves. Wine tastings will be provided by Corkscrew, and you can find all this awesomeness in their back parking lot. The shopping spree starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. For a complete list of vendors, go here.

Friday, June 30 : Get your fireworks on early with the 27th Annual Bank of the West Celebrates America Concert. Did we mention Kool & the Gang will be there? And local bands The Confidentials and the Emmett Bower Band? All you have to do is head to Memorial Park this Friday. The fun starts at 6 p.m., but you might want to sneak out of work a little early so you can get yourself a spot with a good view of this free celebration. Don’t worry about dinner, though. There will be food trucks there to satisfy your weekend hunger. To find out more, get down here.

Saturday, July 1: Had your fill of summer barbecues yet? Didn’t think so. This week’s barbecue is brought to you by the Lookout Lounge, Blackheart Booking, and A-13 Punk Rock. This is the Second Annual Punk Rock BBQ, and it promises to pack a punch or two, with a ton of local bands and a couple visitors from out of state. Not to mention the food. Click here to find out if your favorite band is playing. I can tell you there will be ”Leftovers,” so there’s one hint.

Saturday, July 1: If you’ve been thinking you need more pool time and more music in your life, Fun-Plex read your mind. With three stages featuring live music from all over, fireworks, and plenty of water to splash around in, this year’s Poolooza is guaranteed to become one of the best times you’ll have this summer. To get tickets and get a complete list of who’s playing this time around, head on over here.

Sunday, July 2: Nothing says “America” like fireworks and baseball. This Sunday you can catch both at the Omaha Storm Chasers game against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Werner Park in Papillion. The game starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Pro tip–-If you can’t make it Sundayt, they’re doing it all over again Monday. To get tickets now, click here.

Sunday, July 2: Feeling a little “blah” after all the barbecue and fireworks? Some Tai Chi in the Park might be just the pick-up you need. Brought to you by the Omaha Yoga & Bodywork Center, this all-levels series is open to everyone, regardless of experience. It starts early, at 8:30 a.m., so maybe skip that last drink Saturday night. The class will include warm-ups, Tai Chi and Qi Gong movements and will conclude with a standing meditation practice. To find out more about this relaxing event at Memorial Park, flow on over here.