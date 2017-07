July 7 (7-10 p.m.)

Ales for Tails

Benefitting: Nebraska Humane Society

Location: Bärchen

—nehumanesociety.org

July 8 (8-11 a.m.)

5K Superhero Run and Post Race Party

Benefitting: CASA for Douglas County

Location: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

—casaomaha.org/calendar/

July 10 (11:30 a.m.)

24th Annual Golf Classic

Benefitting: Keep Omaha Beautiful

Location: The Players Club at Deer Creek

—keepomahabeautiful.org

July 13 (6:30 p.m.)

Links to a Cure Golf Gala

Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—nelinkstoacure17.eventscff.org

July 14 (8:30 a.m.)

Links to a Cure Golf Tournament

Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Location: Arborlinks Golf Course

—nelinkstoacure17.eventscff.org

July 15 (5-11 p.m.)

Relay for Life of Greater Omaha

Benefitting: American Cancer Society

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—relay.acsevents.org

July 16 (noon-3 p.m.)

ULN Guild Men Who Cook

Benefitting: Urban League of Nebraska

Location: OPS Administrative Building Cafeteria

—urbanleagueneb.org

July 25 (6 p.m.)

Hope in the Heartland Gala

Benefitting: American Cancer Society

Location: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

—gala.acsevents.org

July 28 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Screw Cancer Fundraiser 2017

Benefitting: Cancer Alliance of Nebraska

Location: Omaha Country Club

—cancerallianceofnebraska.org

July 29 (6:30-11 p.m.)

2017 Blue Water Bash

Benefitting: Boys Town Okoboji Camp

Location: Boys Town Okoboji Camp, Milford, Iowa

—boystown.org

July 29 (8-10:30 a.m.)

Omaha Head for the Cure (HFTC) 5K

Benefitting: Head for the Cure Foundation

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—headforthecure.org/omaha

July 29 (9-11 a.m.)

The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer

Benefitting: PurpleStride Omaha

Location: Sinson Park at Aksarben Village

—support.pancan.org

July 29 (1:30-10 p.m.)

Golf 4 Lungs

Benefitting: New Hope 4 Lungs

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course

—newhope4lungs.org

July 31 (11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Help Build a House Golf Event

Benefitting: Gesu Housing

Location: Champions Run

—gesuhousing.com

July 31 (1-6 p.m.)

Swing 4 Kids Golf Benefit

Benefitting: Partnership 4 Kids

Location: Tiburon Golf Course

—p4k.org/2014-swing-4-kids-golf-benefit/

Aug. 4 (5-9 p.m.)

New American Arts Festival

Benefiting: Lutheran Family Services

Location: Benson First Friday, 60th-62nd and Maple streets

—bensonfirstfriday.com/news–events.html

Aug. 4 (6-10 p.m.)

Dance for a Chance

Benefitting: Youth Emergency Services

Location: Omaha Design Center

—yesomaha-org.presencehost.net/news-events/dance.html

Aug. 4 (6-11 p.m.)

River Bash N Brew

Benefitting: Visiting Nurses Association

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—thevnacares.org

Aug. 5 (6-9 p.m.)

10th Annual Nebraska Walk for Epilepsy

Benefitting: Lifestyle Innovations for Epilepsy

Location: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

—nebraskaepilepsywalk.com

Aug. 5 (8 a.m.-noon)

Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament

Benefitting: Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center

Location: Dodge Riverside Golf Club

—jehfoundation.org

Aug. 5 (6-10 p.m.)

Spirit of Courage Gala

Benefitting: Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center

Location: Mid-America Center

—jehfoundation.org

Aug. 5 (6-9 p.m.)

Jefferson House “Stand Up for Kids” Comedy Night

Benefitting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Fremont Golf Club

—heartlandfamilyservice.org/events/stand-kids-comedy-night/

Aug. 6 (noon)

No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament

Benefitting: Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center

Location: Mid-America Center

—jehfoundation.org

Aug.10 (7 a.m.-1 p.m.)

18th Annual Release Ministries Bill Ellett Memorial Golf Classic

Benefitting: Release Ministries

Location: Iron Horse Golf Club, Ashland, Nebraska

—releaseministries-org.presencehost.net/news-events

Aug. 11 (9 a.m.-noon)

Step Out for Seniors Walk-A-Thon

Benefitting: Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging

Location: Benson Park

—stepoutforseniors.weebly.com

Aug. 12 (8:30 a.m.)

HETRA’s Little Britches Horse Show

Benefitting: Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy

Location: HETRA, Gretna, Nebraska

—HETRA.org

Aug 12 (5:30 p.m.)

11th Annual Summer Bash for Childhood Cancer

Benefitting: Metro Area Youth Foundation

Location: Embassy Suite La Vista Convention Center

—summerbashforccc.org/

Aug. 13 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Vintage Wheels at the Fort

Benefitting: Douglas County Historical Society

Location: Historic Fort Omaha

—douglascohistory.org/

Aug 14 (11 a.m.)

QLI Golf Challenge

Benefitting: QLI Tri-Dimensional Rehab

Location: The Players Club at Deer Creek

—teamqli.com/team_events/qli-golf-tournament

Aug. 18 (6-10 p.m.)

Exposed: Voice

Benefitting: Project Pink’d

Location: Hilton Downtown

—projectpinkd.org/exposed.html

Aug. 19 (day-long)

Paint-A-Thon

Benefitting: Brush Up Nebraska

Location: Various

—brushupnebraska.org

Aug. 19 (8 a.m.)

JDRF One Walk

Benefitting: JDRF Heartland Chapter

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—2.jdrf.org

Aug. 20 (7-11 a.m.)

Boxer 500 Run and Walk

Benefitting: Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force

Location: Werner Park

—coloncancertaskforce.org/boxer-500

Aug. 20 (7:30 a.m., end times vary)

Corporate Cycling Challenge

Benefitting: Eastern Nebraska Trails Network

Location: Heartland of America Park

— showofficeonline.com/CorporateCyclingChalleng

Aug. 21 (2-4 p.m.)

Grow with Us Gala

Benefitting: City Sprouts

Location: Metro Community College’s Institute for the Culinary Arts

—omahasprouts.org/gala

Aug. 22 (11:30 a.m.)

Annual Golf Classic

Benefitting: Methodist Hospital Foundation

Location: Tiburon Golf Club

—methodisthospitalfoundation.org

Aug. 24 (5:30-10 p.m.)

120th Anniversary of the Summer Fete

Benefitting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle lawn

—joslyncastle.org

Aug. 25 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Wine & Beer Event

Benefitting: ALS in the Heartland

Location: The Shops of Legacy

—alsintheheartland.org/news-events/

Aug. 26 (5-10 p.m.)

Gala 2017

Benefitting: Papillion-La Vista Schools

Location: TBD

—plvschoolsfoundation.org

Aug. 26 (5:30 p.m.)

Red, White & Madonna Blue

Benefitting: Madonna School

Location: CenturyLink Center Omaha

—madonnaschool.org/celebration

Aug. 26 (6-9 p.m.)

Mission: Possible

Benefitting: Angels Among Us

Location: Hilton Hotel downtown

—myangelsamongus.org/

Aug. 28 (11 a.m.)

10th Annual Jesuit Academy Golf Tournament

Benefitting: Jesuit Academy Tuition Assistance Fund

Location: Indian Creek Golf Course

—jesuitacademy.org/golf-tournament.html

Aug. 28 (noon)

19th Annual Goodwill Golf Classic

Benefitting: Goodwill’s Real Employment Assisting You (READY) & Business Solutions Programs

Location: The Players Club at Deer Creek

—goodwillomaha.org/events/golf/

Aug. 28 (11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Golf Outing Invitational Fundraiser

Benefitting: Open Door Mission

Location: Oak Hills Country Club

—aunitedglass.com/golf-classic.html