PICK OF THE WEEK— Saturday, July 29: Does it really get any better than bacon and beer? You can get your fill of both at the Fifth Annual Beer and Bacon Festival at the Old Mattress Factory. This event is organized by the Omaha Jaycees and features a food competition with great prizes, including a trip to the World Food Championship. But the best part is you don’t have to feel guilty for consuming all that bacon and beer because it’s for a good cause. This year the festival benefits United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska. Doors open at 6 p.m., unless you’re a VIP. They get in at 5 p.m. For more info, click here.

Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30: We’ve got another quick weekend getaway for you. The 53rd annual Gretna Days celebration kicks off with a carnival Thursday night and lasts the whole weekend, with everything from free jazzercise lessons to inner tube races. Of course, there’s plenty of food – kolaches, ice cream, hot dogs – including the community picnic on Sunday. Tractor pulls, a car show, and a craft show are just a few of the other events rounding out this affair. To get the lowdown, go here.

Friday, July 28: Don’t wait until February to add a little romance to your life. The Love Down Below is a self-described “love variety show” and they are bringing their Legacy Show to Omaha Rockets Kanteen this Friday. Join them as they pass the torch to new creative energy and experience live music and poetry that will wrap you in love and keep you safe. Couldn’t we all use a little more of that feeling in our lives right now? Seek out more information here.

Saturday, July 29 : Pancakes, polka, and a parade is just some of the fun to be found at this year's Benson Days. Add in more music, beer, and a car show, and there's clearly something for everyone at the 130th anniversary celebration of this iconic Omaha neighborhood. Proceeds from the event will go to support neighborhood betterment projects. Get out and celebrate the creative culture of one of the city's favorite destinations. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. For a complete list of events, click here

Saturday, July 29 : Looking for a reason to dress up this weekend? Maybe pretend you've traveled back in time to the roaring '20s while you're at it? Then throw on your favorite vintage flapper dress and head downtown to hit Gatsby at the Paxton. It's black tie, so you can skip the flapper part if you want, but you'd better keep the dress. Guests will be entertained by jugglers, aerialists, and Omaha's own Hot Tail Honeys burlesque. Buy your tickets early to save some scratch. Get them here while you can.

Saturday, July 29 : Ramen and DJs? Why not? If you're looking for something a little different this weekend, catch this I Love the '90s and early 2000s event at Ugly Duck in Midtown Crossing. The Omaha Diversity Experience is turning this Japanese restaurant into a "discotheque" for those who crave the nostalgic sounds of Coolio, Aaliyah, Aguilera, and more. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Get down with the clique here to find out more.

Sunday, July 30: What’s better than Christmas? When it comes early, obviously. And that’s exactly what’s happening at this week’s Christmas in July Drag Queen BINGO at Flixx. Not only will you get the chance to win surprise prizes, but you can also check out the O69 Grille, brought to you by the Iris Phoenix Scholarship Foundation. Bacon cheddar dogs to soak up those tasty, Sunday-funday drinks? Sounds like a BINGO winner to me. Get your Sunday fun started right here, anytime between 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: It’s been over a year and a half since the death of the King of Glam, David Bowie. What better way to remember him by than a Labyrinth Quote-Along at the Alamo Drafthouse? Come show off your Goblin King knowledge and get that catchy song stuck in your head once again. No, you remind me of the babe. Show starts at 7 p.m. It’s only forever, not long at all. Clik here to get to the Labyrinth and avoid certain death.