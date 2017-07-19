July 19, 2017 by
PICK OF THE WEEK— Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22: This event has it all—fireworks, barbecue, a mechanical bull, a car show, even helicopter rides! RiverFest in Bellevue at Haworth Park promises one heck of a weekend. Besides all the fun listed above, there will be a carnival, a car contest, and a pancake breakfast. If you’re looking to get a little exercise in, they even have that going on. You can sign up for either the 5K run or the 1K walk. It all depends on how active you’re feeling on a Saturday morning. Did we mention there will be bands playing starting Friday evening and most of Saturday? Because that’s also going down. To get all the details, go here.
Thursday, July 20: What better way to spend your thirsty Thursday than hanging outside with a bottle of wine listening to some incredible—and free—blues music? This week’s Jazz on the Green performers at Turner Park are the Arizona-based group The Sugar Thieves, featuring the sultry vocals of Omaha native Meridith Moore. Their openers are Far & Wide, a Blues Society of Omaha BluesEd band. But you’ll want to cop a squat early, because the good spots fill up fast. Venue opens at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. To find out more, head here.
Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22: There’s more music and fun to be had down by the water this weekend. And camping, of course. At RiverJam 17 in Elkhorn, there will be three stages for live music offering more acts than you can shake your marshmallow stick at. Local headliners will be Linear Symmetry, Funk Trek, and Peach Truck. So bring your good energy and all your camping supplies to Riverwest Park this Friday. And don’t forget the booze, because this is a BYOB event. For a complete list of who’s playing and to find out more, go here.
Friday, July 21: Need a little party music to jump-start your weekend? You can get that extra kick this Friday at the Rockbrook Village Concert Series, thanks to The Confidentials. This 11-piece group always gets things moving and shaking, whether they’re playing one of their many original songs or a cover of a classic. You can only catch them for one hour this Friday though, so be sure to have your dance spot picked out promptly by 7 p.m. To find out more, click here.
Saturday, July 22: If you missed the Omaha Girls Rock Showcase at Slowdown last weekend, don’t worry. You can still catch inspiring performances from some of the girls who participated in this year’s camp if you head to the Waiting Room at 5 p.m. this Saturday. This showcase performance features the younger girls’ group, ages 10 to 12. Go check out their skills and show your support for a program that’s empowering these young women to find their voices. Press play here to find out more.
Saturday, July 22: Been feeling nostalgic for the emo/rock of the early aughts? There’s no reason to keep it a dirty little secret. You can get your fix this Saturday at Stir Concert Cove with Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects. The show starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. This means you have three whole hours to scream along. Rest assured, this show will be the real deal, not just a “Ghost of a Good Thing.” Get more your tickets here.
Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23: Still needing a mini-vacation from this midsummer city heat? Look no further than Ashland’s annual Stir-Up Days this weekend. From an author’s signing to helicopter rides—yes, helicopter rides—there’s a little something for everyone here. The always popular Stir-Up Car Show will be happening, in tandem with the Nebraska Highway 66 Concourse Classic at Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum this year. For your convenience, Ollie the Trolley will be making runs between the two shows. Plus, while it may not be Calaveras County, there will be a frog-jumping contest you should definitely check out. For complete information, click here.
Sunday, July 23: If the music fix you’re craving goes back further than the early 2000s, chances are Paul McCartney might get the job done. With a song catalog spanning nearly five decades, chances are you’ll hear at least a few of your favorites, including those catchy, classic Beatles tunes that somehow never seem to get old. The ever-energetic McCartney still knows how to put on a live show, so you should definitely catch him while you can. The CenturyLink show starts at 8 p.m. To get your tickets, go here.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE LISTING OF EVENTS AND MORE

More from my site