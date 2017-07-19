|
|Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22: There’s more music and fun to be had down by the water this weekend. And camping, of course. At RiverJam 17 in Elkhorn, there will be three stages for live music offering more acts than you can shake your marshmallow stick at. Local headliners will be Linear Symmetry, Funk Trek, and Peach Truck. So bring your good energy and all your camping supplies to Riverwest Park this Friday. And don’t forget the booze, because this is a BYOB event. For a complete list of who’s playing and to find out more, go here.