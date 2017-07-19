Thursday, July 20: What better way to spend your thirsty Thursday than hanging outside with a bottle of wine listening to some incredible—and free—blues music? This week’s Jazz on the Green performers at Turner Park are the Arizona-based group The Sugar Thieves, featuring the sultry vocals of Omaha native Meridith Moore. Their openers are Far & Wide, a Blues Society of Omaha BluesEd band. But you’ll want to cop a squat early, because the good spots fill up fast. Venue opens at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m. To find out more, head here. Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22: There’s more music and fun to be had down by the water this weekend. And camping, of course. At RiverJam 17 in Elkhorn, there will be three stages for live music offering more acts than you can shake your marshmallow stick at. Local headliners will be Linear Symmetry, Funk Trek, and Peach Truck. So bring your good energy and all your camping supplies to Riverwest Park this Friday. And don’t forget the booze, because this is a BYOB event. For a complete list of who’s playing and to find out more, go here. Friday, July 21: Need a little party music to jump-start your weekend? You can get that extra kick this Friday at the Rockbrook Village Concert Series, thanks to The Confidentials. This 11-piece group always gets things moving and shaking, whether they’re playing one of their many original songs or a cover of a classic. You can only catch them for one hour this Friday though, so be sure to have your dance spot picked out promptly by 7 p.m. To find out more, click here. Saturday, July 22: If you missed the Omaha Girls Rock Showcase at Slowdown last weekend, don’t worry. You can still catch inspiring performances from some of the girls who participated in this year’s camp if you head to the Waiting Room at 5 p.m. this Saturday. This showcase performance features the younger girls’ group, ages 10 to 12. Go check out their skills and show your support for a program that’s empowering these young women to find their voices. Press play here to find out more.