This native advertisement appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/40

Lukas Partners president and owner Joan Lukas says the company has been woman-owned since its founding in 1973. It provides smart public relations and fund development solutions that are continually recognized with PRSA Paper Anvil and Best of B2B awards.

“Women are the world’s most powerful consumers, as they drive 80 percent of all consumer purchases,” Lukas says. As the largest public relations and fund development firm in the Midlands, Lukas Partners helps clients engage women and other key audiences in many ways, including effective blogger relations, news media placements, popular events, capital campaigns, and other successful communication strategies and tactics.

Expertise in strategic communication planning, news media relations, social media, fund development, event management, and research help clients engage audiences through award-winning public relations and fund development. The firm helps reach the right audiences with the right messages.

lukaspartners.com