Since 1999, Jet Linx has successfully built a global private jet operation from its roots in Omaha. Throughout 18 years of business, we have remained focused on delivering the strength and infrastructure of a national organization on a local basis.

To better serve clients and their needs, we deliver our guaranteed Jet Card and Aircraft Management solutions through individual, city specific, local operations rather than a remote national operation with an 800 number and floating fleet.

We are thus able to provide clients with a local team they know and trust—including planes, pilots, and a private terminal—creating an unparalleled level of personal service and value. Our commitment to the best in customer service and safety has propelled us to an industry milestone of over 100 aircraft in fleet, including 12 aircraft based locally in Omaha.

