Jeri Schlickbernd enjoys working with all of her clients. But she especially enjoys time spent with female clientele.

“Our female investors are fun to work with because this is often new and exciting to them. Since I am a woman, they have a lot of trust in me, and they confide their fears, hopes, and so on with me more than they likely would with a man,” says the CEO of DVG Realty. “I do the same with them, which naturally creates a trust level.”

Her office is unique in the real estate investment world—50 percent of her employees are female.

“I think one of the greatest things about women working together is our ability to do business and get things done at a high level while also involving our emotions,” says Schlickbernd. “It creates a level of trust and camaraderie that men don’t typically share.”

DVG Realty specializes in income-producing residential real estate—house flipping and turn-key rentals. “Turn-key” means that DVG Realty handles everything for a client—from acquisition through rehab and then rental or sale.

Schlickbernd has been through the ups and downs of real estate investing.

“I started my real estate career in Phoenix, and I lived through the real estate crash of 2008. Because of this, I am super careful with my real estate investments,” she says.

Women are generally a bit more cautious than men when investing, she adds.

“So, our philosophy of investing only in what we would invest in ourselves and of looking at worst-case scenarios really speaks to our female clients,” says Schlickbernd. “Most investment-focused companies sell the upside because it’s exciting. I sell the worst-case scenario because I want my clients to know that when the real estate market turns again, they will be fine, and when the market is good, they will be great.”

Trust is a key word for customers. “We have a very successful track record, and our clients know they can trust us,” she says. “We look at every investment with the mindset of ‘would we invest in this ourselves?’”

“Women control a large, and growing, percentage of the wealth in the U.S.,” she adds. “Many women are intimidated with investing this money. We make investing in real estate easy to understand and to be successful at by being a trusted partner and service provider.”

Some customers are single women or women investing without a spouse or input of their spouse. “Historically men have made investment and real estate decisions when it’s not the primary home they live in,” says Schlickbernd.

Stocks or real estate? She says a big advantage that real estate investing has over investments like stocks is that you own a tangible asset: “So, if the market turns bad, you still have something instead of losing everything.”

“We want to be the go-to company for real estate investing,” she says. “We want to be known as honest, fair, and trustworthy, while at the same time creating great return on investment for our clients.”

