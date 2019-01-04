This calendar was printed in the January/February 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

Jo Koy

Jan. 4 & 5 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Koy has appeared on over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately and Comedy Central specials, Don’t Make Him Angry and Lights Out. His infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes, and family inspired humor cross all boundaries. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets: $40-$70. 402-493-8036.

Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony

Jan. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Lukas Foss describes his concerto as “an homage to something I love, a handshake across the centuries.” Principal flute Maria Harding showcases her talent in this tribute to composers of the Renaissance. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33, $27 Joslyn Art Museum members. 402-345-0606.

Theo Von

Jan. 4 & 5 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Von can be seen in his very own Netflix Originals comedy special, No Offense. His podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the fastest growing comedy podcasts. Tickets: $40-$70. 402-493-8036.

Russian, French, and American Tales: A Festival

Jan. 11 & 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. A festival of mystical and romantic tales from Russian folklore, French exoticism, and American adventure. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

Windborne’s Music of Michael Jackson

Jan. 12 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Windborne returns to the Symphony Rocks series with a high-energy homage to the King of Pop. The band and vocalists will deliver hits from The Jackson 5 and his solo work, including songs such as “Thriller,” “Man in the Mirror,” and many more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Disney’s ALADDIN

Jan. 16-27 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35-$95. 402-345-0606.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Jan. 18-Feb. 10 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Winner of five Tony Awards (including best play) and based on the best-selling mystery novel, this play tells the emotional story of a 15-year-old boy with autism who sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $24-$36. 402-553-0800.

David Koechner

Jan. 25-27 at Funnybone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Actor, writer, and producer David Koechner stars as Tush on CBS’s Superior Donuts. He’s also well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind from Anchorman and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Tickets: $20-$50. 402-493-8036.

Return to Niobrara

Jan. 25-Feb. 10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. The world premiere of this historic Omaha story follows Chief Standing Bear’s great-great-grandson as he speaks out against those trying to erase his identity. This play invites the audience to see the past emerging in the present, and ultimately what it means to truly stand for who they are. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific

Jan. 26-27 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Stars from Music Theatre Wichita’s acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific take the stage with the Omaha Symphony, delivering the magnificent music and moving story of this beloved classic in a dynamic concert performance. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Romeo & Juliet and Carmen

Jan. 30 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The Russian National Ballet performs two of the world’s greatest ballets, Romeo & Juliet and Carmen, on the Orpheum Theater stage. The company enchants all ages with masterpieces set to symphonic favorites and featuring more than 50 dancers in resplendent costumes. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$45. 402-345-0606.

I and You

Jan. 31-Feb. 24 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. When Anthony arrives unexpectedly at Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, these two classmates begin an adventure to unlock a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35, Seniors (65+) $30, educators and military $28. 402-345-1576.

Shen Yun

Feb. 2-3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Through the universal language of dance and music, classical dance company Shen Yun weaves a wondrous tapestry of celestial paradises, ancient legends, modern heroic tales, and a journey through 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $85-$155. 402-345-0606.

Guster

Feb. 8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This renowned alternative rock band, known for their driving rhythms, gorgeous melodies, and fun concerts, will perform fan favorites accompanied by the Omaha Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29-$99. 402-345-0606.

Thumbelina

Feb. 9-Mar. 3 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Thumbelina is a flower-sized girl determined to discover the true meaning of friendship. Her magical, thumb-sized adventure will find any child swimming with fish and flying with sparrows with the use of inventive puppetry and innovative design. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $12, $10 for members. 402-345-4849.

Aladdin, Cinderella, and More Magical Tales

Feb.10 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony celebrates magical music that tells timeless tales, including songs from Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, and selections from Prokofiev’s Cinderella. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

Damien Sneed’s Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Feb. 14 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this production ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway, and spirituals. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

The Elixir of Love (L’elisir D’amore)

Feb. 15 & 17 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Hapless and hopelessly in love, Nemorino idolizes the beautiful and popular Adina. To win her heart, he spends everything he has to buy a “love potion” from the dubious Dulcamara. Director Rosetta Cucchi’s Opera Omaha production updates this light-hearted romantic comedy to an American high school circa 1980. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $19-$99. 402-345-0606.

Of Mice and Men

Feb 15-Mar. 17 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Based on the critically-acclaimed novel by John Steinbeck, this play follows George and Lennie as they dream of making enough money to buy their own land. When a crime is accidentally committed, the two men are faced with a moral predicament in one of the most powerful and devastating stories of the 20th century. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $40. 402-533-0800.

Women Rock

Feb. 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony celebrates some of the greatest women in rock ’n’ roll. Hits from Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Tina Turner, and Pat Benatar will be performed. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

Bach’s “Brandenburg 4”

Feb. 24 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Concertmaster Susanna Perry Gilmore and her colleagues perform the brilliant solo lines in Bach’s tuneful and exhilarating concerto. Thomas Wilkins explores American composer Harold Shapero’s rarely performed symphony, a neo-classical masterpiece championed by Shapero’s friend, Leonard Bernstein. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33, $27 for members. 402-345-0606.

Social by Nature with Photographer Ronan Donovan

Feb. 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan talks about his work in documenting animals and what can be learned from them. Donovan will share his love of the natural world at this National Geographic Live event. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$27. 402-345-0606.

The Connections Series: Colonel’s Chicken

Feb. 20-23, 27-28 & Mar. 1-2 at Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive S. Demi wanders into a Colonel’s Chicken restaurant looking for easy comfort after being dumped by her boyfriend. But when invited to step beyond the “Employees Only” door, she finds another thing entirely. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $16-$20, free for UNO students. 402-554-7529.

Etienne Charles: Creole Soul

Feb. 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Trumpeter and bandleader Etienne Charles explores his musical roots in Creole Soul. He buoyantly taps into a myriad of styles from his Afro-Caribbean background, including calypso and Haitian voodoo music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

The Doll Maker’s Gift

Feb. 22-24, Mar. 1-3, & 8-10 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This performance showcases the journey of Nora, an imaginative Russian-Jewish girl who is left behind as her family flees to safety in America. While her family gathers funds to reunite them, Nora stays with a kind doll maker who shows her that all obstacles can be overcome with the help of good friends and community. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

ON YOUR FEET!

Feb. 26-28 & Mar. 1-3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The captivating story of Latina star Gloria Estefan’s rise to fame will be loaded with Estefan’s pop classics. Showtimes vary. Tickets: $35-$92. 402-345-0606.

