For Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri

Nebraska

Paul Shaffer & The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Jan. 10 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Paul Shaffer has worked as a musical director for David Letterman, John Belushi, and Dan Akyroyd. 402-472-4747.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Jan. 17 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Amazing puppetry, innovative black-light staging, and an original score bring new life to Eric Carle’s classic for kids of all ages. 402-472-4747.

Disturbed with Three Days Grace Jan. 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Multi-platinum-selling rock band Disturbed headlines with classic hits and new music with Three Days Grace supporting. 402-904-4444.

Susan Werner Jan. 25 at Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Werner returns to Lincoln after sold-out shows across the country to perform music from her latest album, An American in Havana, inspired by Werner’s recent travels to Cuba. 402-472-4747.

Harlem Globetrotters Feb. 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. These athletes are known for performing “amazing feats of basketball.” This year, everything they do will bring fans closer to the action than ever before. 402-904-4444.

The King and I Feb. 1-2 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens. 402-472-4747.

Chris Botti Feb. 7 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Featuring jazz standards, famous masterpieces, and pop music classics, the Grammy-winning trumpeter will perform along with his band. 402-472-4747.

My Ántonia Feb. 7-9 at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, Lincoln. Willa Cather’s novel, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, is presented in this new theatrical adaptation. The story is told through the memories of narrator Jim Burden. 402-472-2072.

Dutchman Feb. 15-23 at the Nebraska Repertory Theatre, Lincoln. A conversation on a subway turns vicious as Dutchman’s two passengers, a white woman and a young black man, flirt with race and rage. 402-472-4747.

The OK Factor Feb. 17 at the Kearney Concert Association, Kearney. This self-described alternative folk duo will perform original music as well as familiar folk favorites. 308-627-2717.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band with Special Guest Bonnie Raitt Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band perform with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt and her band. 402-904-4444.

One-Ham Manlet Feb. 23-24 at the Elder Memorial Theatre Center, Lincoln. Watch one actor play 20 characters in this comedic adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. 402-465-2384.

Iowa

Triple Espresso—A Highly Caffeinated Comedy through Jan. 13 at The Temple for Performing Arts, Des Moines. Viewers will get to see the story of three guys whose bid for showbiz fame and fortune ended in four minutes of magnificent failure on national television. 515-246-2368.

Peter and the Wolf in Hollywood Jan. 12 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. This invigorating new perspective on Prokofiev’s much-loved classic explores themes of family and friendship, courage and heroism. 515-246-2300.

Ordinarius Jan. 15 at The Temple Theater, Des Moines. Audience members will see Brazil’s award-winning contemporary vocal group make their U.S. debut. Their current show focuses on the songs of Carmen Miranda. 515-246-2300.

Cherokee Jazz and Blues Festival Jan. 18-19 in downtown Cherokee. The weekend includes pub crawls on Friday and Saturday nights, a jam session on Saturday afternoon, and a big band dance on Saturday night. A music clinic is offered for high school students on Friday. 712-225-6414.

35th Annual Bald Eagle Appreciation Days Jan. 19-20 at the River City Mall, Keokuk. View bald eagles in their natural habitat at the Mississippi Riverfront and Victory Park & Southside Boat Club on Saturday and Sunday. 319-524-5599.

Jesse Cook Jan. 20 at Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines. On his albums and in concert, Cook explores the roots of flamenco and its many offshoots, from India to Spain, and on to Cuba and Latin America. Along the way, he developed his signature synthesis of world music. 515-244-0507.

39th Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games Jan. 24-27 at Lake Okoboji. Iowa’s fictional university comes together for a spectacular weekend of sporting events to shake off cabin fever. 712-332-2107.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert Jan. 25-26 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in high-definition (on a giant screen) while the Des Moines Symphony performs John Williams’ unforgettable score. 515-246-2300.

The Choir of Man Jan. 31 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time. This multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything—pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock—all to roof-raising heights. 515-246-2300.

Charlotte’s Web Feb. 5 at Stephens Auditorium, Ames. This treasured tale—featuring mad-cap and endearing farm animals—explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship. 515-294-7389.

Dear Evan Hansen Feb. 5-10 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. 515-246-2300.

Des Moines Home and Garden SHOW Feb. 7-10 at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. This show is the largest and most successful home show in central Iowa, featuring over 400 exhibitors, 1,000 experts, and amazing feature gardens. 515-244-5456.

12th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival Feb. 16 at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. Bacon lovers unite at this bacon-centric event that promotes international bacon fellowship. 515-564-8000.

Malpaso Dance Company Feb. 19 at Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines. Since its establishment in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has become one of the most acclaimed Cuban dance companies. 515-246-2300.

Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters Feb. 23 at Temple Theater, Des Moines. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock has compiled a moving tribute to the music and life of Karen Carpenter. She brings it to the stage with her six-piece backing band. 515-246-2300.

Kansas

American Aquarium Jan. 3 at The Granada, Lawrence. This alt-country band’s songs are filled with biographical lyrics about last calls, lost love, and long horizons. For every drunken night at the bar, there’s a hangover in the morning. For every new relationship, there’s the chance of a broken heart. 785-842-1390.

Who Am I, And Where Am I Going? Jan. 19 at Topeka Symphony, Topeka. Giant philosophical questions will be posed and artists will respond through poetry and prose, nostalgia, and naivete. 785-232-2032.

Junk’N’Donuts Swap Meet Jan. 12 at the Louisburg Cider Mill, Louisburg. Discover antiques, new items, food, and live music. Grab a friend and peruse the 50-plus vendors, or stop by the country store for some root beer and cider doughnuts. 913-837-5202.

Trek to the Tower Jan. 13 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Junction City. Get a full tour of the Opera House and the chance to see inside history. Requires reservations. 785-532-6428.

Stomp Jan. 15 at the McCain Auditorium, Manhattan. This international percussion sensation has garnered awards, rave reviews, and appeared on numerous television shows. 785-532-6428.

Lawrence Cody Ko and Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live Jan. 23 at The Granada, Lawrence. Cody & Noel are achieving the American dream, setting out on a self-financed comedy tour and entertaining tens of hundreds of people around the ninth smartest nation in the world. 785-842-1390.

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Jan. 25 at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center, Wichita. The Russian National Ballet Theatre combines artistic mastery and technical perfection, all set to Tchaikovsky’s immortal music. 316-303-8000.

Acoustic Junction Jan. 26 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Manhattan. Audiences will get the chance to view the best talent in the region. Each show offers a wide variety of music, including country, folk, and bluegrass. 785-238-3906.

Eagle Day at Milford Lake Jan. 26 at the Milford Nature Center, Junction City. Take a guided bus tour and view live eagles as they soar above Milford Lake. There will also be various programs on raptors of Kansas and a tent with activities for the kids. 785- 238-5323.

imPerfect Dancers: Anne Frank—Words from the Shadows Jan. 29 at the McCain Auditorium, Manhattan. This inspirational tribute is a work of extraordinary beauty and grace, The Diary of Anne Frank, inviting attendees to think about this dark period of history through the eyes of an adolescent. 785-532-6428.

Celebrating Women Feb. 1 at The 1900 Building, Mission Woods. Bach Aria Soloists honors celebrated women composers throughout history, from the Middle Ages to today’s living composers, who are making vital contributions to chamber music. 913-449-6995.

Hidden Art Locked Away Feb. 1-2 at the Riverfront Convention and Community Center, Leavenworth. This exhibit features artwork produced by inmates of the United States Penitentiary and the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth,and an art sale on Saturday. 913-682-4459.

Legally Blonde—The Musical Feb. 2 at the McCain Auditorium, Manhattan. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. 785-532-6428.

Luke Combs: “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” Feb. 7 at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita. This artist, with his gritty, grizzled vocals and brazen songwriting talent takes his arena tour to Kansas, featuring special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers. 855-755-7328.

Jeff Dunham: “Passively Aggressive Tour” Feb. 9 at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita. Record-breaking global comedy superstar Jeff Dunham will bring his cast of characters to Wichita for a night of riotous laughter and comedy. 855-755-7328.

Potted Potter Feb. 10 at the McCain Auditorium, Manhattan. This parody takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books, and a real-life game of Quidditch, into 70 hilarious minutes. 785-532-6428.

Pops—Will You Be My Valentine Feb. 16 at the Topeka Symphony, Topeka. Steve Lippia performs with the Topeka Symphony in a concert of the sweet, romantic, and fun songs that made Frank Sinatra famous. 785-232-2032.

Jersey Boys Feb.19-20 at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center, Wichita. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, true-life musical phenomenon. 316-303-8000.

30th Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival Feb. 22-23 at Wichita Marriott Hotel. The Kansas Bluegrass Association will be throwing the 30th annual festival, which will include Grammy Award-winning singer Tim O’Brien, a songwriting workshop, and an instrument petting zoo. 316-777-1091.

Taco Topia Feb. 22 at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City. This one-day festival features a variety of Mexican food. This taco-inspired event will include local music acts, giant yard games, unique drinks, and interactive activities. 913-321-5800.

Chocolate After Dark Feb. 23 at Dillion House Events, Topeka. This event features chocolate samplings, music, and the chance to consult with world-renowned chocolatiers throughout the evening. 785-290-0073

Missouri

Russian Romantics: Tchaikovsky and Glazunov Jan. 11-13 at the Kauffman Center, Kansas City. Presumed lost for more than a century, the recent rediscovery of “Chant funèbre” allows audiences to hear a young Stravinsky’s rise to prominence before he wrote his famed “Firebird.” Glazunov’s passionate “Violin Concerto” blends colorful, freewheeling melodies with impressive technical feats. Tchaikovsky’s triumphant “Third Suite” culminates in a powerful finale. 816-471-0400.

Stray Cat Lee Rocker Jan. 18 at the Missouri Theatre, St. Joseph. Lee Rocker made his mark singing and playing his giant upright bass in the legendary music group The Stray Cats. 816-279-1225.

Secret Soldiers: Heroines in Disguise Jan. 22-Feb. 10 at The Coterie, Kansas City. Watch these true accounts of four women who, for different reasons, served as men in the Civil War. 816-474-6552.

Alon Goldstein Jan. 24 at the Kauffman Center, Kansas City. Musicians and music fans can sit in on a fascinating encounter as virtuoso pianist Alon Goldstein shares musical insights with two area piano students on stage in Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400.

7th Annual Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Feb. 1-2 at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds & Event Center, Springfield. A unique tasting and shopping experience for guests 21 and older, this event includes live music, educational seminars, and live cooking demonstrations from top local chefs. 417-833-2660.

Anita Jackson Feb. 2 at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Gallery, St Louis. One of St. Louis’ premier ladies of song, Anita Jackson, makes her Sheldon series debut, paying tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. 800-916-8938.

10th Annual Hunt & Fish Outdoor Show Feb. 9-10 at Springfield Expo Center, Springfield. Listen to experts discuss deer and mushroom hunting, watch demonstrations, and shop local and regional vendors. 417-881-2231.

Pony Express Family DAY Feb. 18 at the Pony Express National Museum, St. Joseph. Family Day gives the kids a chance to step back into the 1860s job of a Pony Express Rider. You can experience the lifestyle through educational, hands-on exhibits and activities during this family fun day. 816-279-5059.

Lift Every Voice: Black History Month Celebration Feb. 23 at Powell Symphony Hall, St Louis. This annual concert celebrates African-American culture and community traditions that have influenced the history of St. Louis, as well as cities around the world. 314-534-1700.

Northland Symphony Orchestra Concert Feb. 23 at Pine Ridge Presbyterian, Kansas City. In their third concert of the season, the Northland Symphony Orchestra will feature pieces from Mendelssohn, Copland, Britten, and Dvorak. 816-945-2436.

Trio Virado Feb. 24 at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, St. Louis. Trio Virado is a fresh new collaboration of three of the most distinguished artists on their instruments of flute, viola, and guitar—Amy Porter, Juan-Miguel Hernandez, and João Luiz. 314-991-0955.

